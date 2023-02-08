Read full article on original website
JBL-WWE UPDATE AND MORE
We are told that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE programming going forward. We are told The Miz has been spotted in Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl. Trinity "Naomi" Fatu will be appearing at the Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle, Washington the weekend of 3/4.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Nikki and Brie share wedding updates with JJ: Nikki Bella Says I Do, Feb. 9, 2023. The Bella Twins find Nikki’s perfect wedding venue in Paris: Nikki Bella Says I Do, Feb. 9, 2023. Battle of the Brands 2K22: An IICONIC Tag Team Championship Match. Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally...
WHAT WILL HEADLINE IMPACT ON AXS TONIGHT, TAYA TALKS, NEW JAPAN AND MORE
Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Championship will headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a conversation with Taya Valkyrie discussing Impact's return to Las Vegas, her journey to WWE NXT, why a lot of her experience there made no sense, returning to Mexico this weekend, reuniting with Rosemary in Impact, Knockouts main eventing PPVs, a potential return to Wrestlehouse, talents she wants to face in Impact, what sets Vegas apart, John Morrison, their short film The Iron Sheik Massacre and more.
TOP MATCHES SET FOR SMACKDOWN NEXT WEEK & MORE WWE NOTES
Announced for next week's SmackDown from Montréal:. *Madcap Moss versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. *Shotzi and Natalya versus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus versus The Viking Raiders. There is a WWE NXT live event tonight in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network:. *Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon. *Lash Legend vs. Dani Palmer. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
INJURY UPDATE ON AEW'S THE BUNNY
As we noted earlier this week, the AEW Dynamite bout between AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and The Bunny went to a finish prematurely after concern about The Bunny having possibly being injured during the bout. The belief backstage was thats that she may have suffered a concussion or even...
MORE NAMES REVEALED FOR WWE 2K23, ELIMINATION CHAMBER WEEKEND STORE & SIGNINGS ANNOUNCED AND MORE
Bronson Reed on testing himself inside the Elimination Chamber: WWE After The Bell, Feb. 10, 2023. The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at WWE La Super Boutique, taking place during Elimination Chamber weekend Feb. 16-18 at Galerie PVM at Place Ville Marie in Montreal. WWE La Super Boutique will feature items such as championship replica titles, exclusive Elimination Chamber merchandise, Superstar apparel, and so much more! WWE La Super Boutique will be free and open to the public.
UPDATED NO SURRENDER PPV LINEUP, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING
The updated Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023 PPV lineup from Las Vegas on 2/24 features:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Masha Slamovich. *Time Machine - The Motor City Machine Guns & KUSHIDA vs. Bullet Club - KENTA & Ace Austin...
KHAN ON THE FUTURE OF AEW, YUTA TALKS AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta was on yesterday's episode of the Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. The ROH Pure Champion discusses growing up with a dad in the Navy,, the art of playing steel drums and what got him into professional wrestling. Wheeler discusses the origins of his ring name, coming full circle with Ring of Honor, his matches against Daniel Garcia, joining The Blackpool Combat Club, working New Japan Best of Super Juniors tournament, connecting with his Japanese heritage and much much more.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX live from Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena:. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. *Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar to earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship bout. If you...
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TOMORROW FROM TAMPA, POST-PPV TV TAPINGS ALMOST SOLD OUT
The updated lineup for this Saturday's National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV, features:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch vs Chris...
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. Dana Brooke vs. Indi Hartwell. Gallows & Anderson vs. The Creed Brothers. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
KICKING OFF TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Kicking off this week's impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be Dirty Dango vs. Brian Myers in a Qualifying Match to enter the top contender's Four Way at the 2/24 No Surrender PPV in Las Vegas. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE 2K23 VIDEO GAME
WWE Games revealed the following names for the forthcoming WWE 2K23 video game:. Zoey Stark and Drew McIntyre also have been announced officially for the WWE 2K23 roster. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WHY WWE ISN'T GOING TO START LETTING NXT TALENTS WORK INDEPENDENTS, CHARLOTTE MAIN EVENTING WRESTLEMANIA AGAIN, ROMAN & CREATIVE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How many matches did CM Punk end up officially having in AEW? Do you think he's done?. By my count, 25. He's not done until the day his AEW contract ends. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't understand how quickly pro wrestling can change on a dime. It takes one phone call to un-nuke the bridge.
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Blake Howard. They lock up and Tank sends Kale into the ropes. They lock up again and Kale sends Tank into the ropes. Tank with a wrist lock and Kale with a reversal. Tank with a reversal. Tank with a top wrist lock. Tank with an uppercut to the biceps. Tank lifts Kale in the air by the wrist and then takes him to the mat with an arm bar. Kale with a hip toss. Kale punches Tank and Tank with a clothesline. Tank catches Kale and hits a power slam for a near fall. Kale with a clothesline in the corner followed by kicks. Kale with a cravate and forearms. Kale with a neck breaker for a near fall. Kale works on the neck. Kale with a rear chin lock. Kale with punches but Tank with punches of his own. Tank with a double sledge to the chest and back. Tank with a slam and a cartwheel into a splash for a near fall. Tank with an Oklahoma Stampede for the three count.
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. "LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito faces Kongo's Kenoh one on one. IWGP World Heavywight Champion Kazuchika Okada meets GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in tag team action." If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
MLW FUSION ON PROWRESTLINGTV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu from Ric Flair's Last Match. *Billie Starkz makes her MLW debut. *Dr. Dax to appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
AEW AUSTRALIA - FITE UPDATE
With the recent ESPN Australia announcement for AEW programming airing there, FITE issued the following:. FITE’s AEW Plus remains the best way to enjoy All Elite Wrestling shows in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands – and FITE is still the exclusive digital platform for live PPV events in the region.
AEW REVOLUTION PPV MAIN EVENT OFFICIAL AND LOTS MORE AEW NOTES FROM EL PASO
While it was always official, Bryan Danielson vs. MJF for the AEW title in a 60 minute Iron Man match is now storyline official for the 2023 Revolution PPV. For those who asked about Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny last night, it appeared they went to the finish early after Bunny hit her head on the apron outside. There was concern backstage she was hurt after the match but we haven't confirmed that to be 100% the case.
