ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New facility for Southport Police Department in the works

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restoration on historic Reaves Chapel in Navassa nears completion

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Restoration on a historic church with a connection to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is nearly complete. Reaves Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church dates back to the late 1800’s. It was built on the Cape Fear riverfront by slaves who farmed the land. Around...
NAVASSA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Orton controlled burn season to begin in March

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Orton’s annual prescribed burning will run between March 1 and May 1 on over 6,000 acres to help the forest’s health and restore the longleaf pine habitat. “Scores of native plant and animal species depend on fire for habitat maintenance, and the removal of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington FD responds to N 21st St. house fire, resident displaced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has released details surrounding a Feb. 3 house fire that took place on N 21st St. According to their announcement, crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic when they arrived at the scene. WFD was able to quickly confine and extinguish...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UPDATE: All lanes reopen on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a truck and at least one other vehicle closed one westbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for close to an hour Friday. The lane reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m. after the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance

N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WILMINGTON, NC
Town Square LIVE News

Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street

Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WECT

Eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge reopens after repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One eastbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17 / U.S. 421) has reopened after a closure for repairs to the grating that started at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. North Carolina Department of Transportation crews were working on repairs during the day,...
BELVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy