Wilmington's Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware's most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo's, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa's Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. "As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ...

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO