4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
WECT
Community invited to help keep Cape Fear River clean at ‘Second Saturday Cleanup’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch, in partnership with Keep New Hanover Beautiful, will host its Second Saturday Cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a focus on Front St. According to the announcement, the stormwater ditches, roadsides and the connecting wetlands on Front St. are the focus of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Petitions submitted to recall Oak Island Town Council Members over paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement paid parking isn’t sitting well with some residents. “As far as I know, I think God put the ocean out there. I don’t think our city council did,” said Sandy Crenshaw, long time Resident of Oak Island.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Restoration on historic Reaves Chapel in Navassa nears completion
NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Restoration on a historic church with a connection to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is nearly complete. Reaves Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church dates back to the late 1800’s. It was built on the Cape Fear riverfront by slaves who farmed the land. Around...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WECT
Construction complete for new filters at water treatment plant in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Nearly 80% of customers with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority have clean drinking water thanks to new filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington. “It is our response to the PFAS crisis that unfolded in this community,” Ken Waldroup, Executive Director for CFPUA, said.
WECT
Orton controlled burn season to begin in March
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Orton’s annual prescribed burning will run between March 1 and May 1 on over 6,000 acres to help the forest’s health and restore the longleaf pine habitat. “Scores of native plant and animal species depend on fire for habitat maintenance, and the removal of...
WECT
Wilmington FD responds to N 21st St. house fire, resident displaced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has released details surrounding a Feb. 3 house fire that took place on N 21st St. According to their announcement, crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic when they arrived at the scene. WFD was able to quickly confine and extinguish...
WECT
Plastic Ocean Project announces new headquarters, seeks to expand operations
WECT
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a truck and at least one other vehicle closed one westbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for close to an hour Friday. The lane reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m. after the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance
N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
WECT
Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
WECT
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington recognizes Abraham Galloway, NC’s first black elector
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and Wilmington is recognizing an important figure in its history. Wilmington native Abraham Galloway was born in Southport in 1837. Galloway grew up enslaved and moved to Wilmington when he was 10 years old, working as a brick mason. When...
WECT
Sunset Beach Police Department: Speed limit reduced on Old Georgetown RD SW
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department wants drivers to be aware of a change to the speed limit on US 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Signs have been posted to reflect the change from 55 miles per hour signs to 45 miles per hour.
WECT
Eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge reopens after repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One eastbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17 / U.S. 421) has reopened after a closure for repairs to the grating that started at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. North Carolina Department of Transportation crews were working on repairs during the day,...
WECT
CareYaya seeks to offer convenient, affordable home care services in Cape Fear area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Having an in-home caregiver just got a little easier, now that a new company has made it’s way to the Cape Fear area to provide convenient and affordable caregiving services. CareYaya, which launched in Chapel Hill a year and a half ago, recently expanded to...
