China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
US News and World Report
How a Band of Ukraine Civilians Helped Seal Russia's Biggest Defeat
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian intelligence wanted confirmation last autumn that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the occupation of Kherson were staying in a small hotel on a back street of the southern port city. The task was assigned to Dollar: the code name for a civilian...
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
US News and World Report
Turkey Earthquake Drone Footage Shows Fissures Slicing Through Land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey (Reuters) -Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week. One jagged scar of bare and cracked earth, opened up by Monday's quake, cut deep into...
US News and World Report
Italy Bristles Over Zelenskiy Dinner Snub in Paris
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised France and Germany on Thursday after she was not invited to a dinner in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding to friction between the European Union allies. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Zelenskiy on Wednesday evening...
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
US News and World Report
Children Rescued From Ruins Days After Earthquake, but Death Toll Tops 23,700
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews saved a 10-day-old baby and his mother trapped in the ruins of a building in Turkey on Friday and dug several people out from other sites as President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake. The confirmed death...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Holds Defence as Battles Rage in Donetsk Region, Top Commander Says
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's forces hold defence along the frontline in Donetsk, including of the besieged town of Bakhmut, with the fiercest battles raging for the cities of Vuhledar and Maryinka, Kyiv's top military commander said on Saturday. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said Russia carries out...
US News and World Report
Turkish Woman Dies Day After Her Rescue Following 104 Hours Under Quake Rubble
KIRIKHAN, Turkey (Reuters) - A woman died in hospital on Saturday a day after she was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Turkey, where she had been trapped for 104 hours since Monday's devastating earthquake, rescuers said. German rescuers pulled 40-year-old Zeynep Kahraman out of...
US News and World Report
Five Killed in Gun Attack on Cameroon Farm Workers
YAOUNDE (Reuters) - At least five banana plantation workers were killed and several wounded on Friday in Cameroon’s Southwest region that is riven by separatist violence, a union leader said. The unidentified assailants shot at a truck carrying employees of Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) - the country's largest state-owned...
US News and World Report
Fighting in Breakaway Somaliland Kills Nine, Official and Medic Say
BOSASO, Somalia (Reuters) - At least nine people were killed and another 14 wounded on Saturday in a sixth day of fighting in Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region, a local government official and medic said, hours after Somaliland called for an unconditional ceasefire. Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but...
US News and World Report
Five Soldiers Killed in Shooting at Philippine Military Camp
MANILA (Reuters) - Five soldiers were killed in a shooting at a military camp in the southern Philippines, including the shooter, the military said on Saturday. A soldier ran amuck after 1 a.m. on Saturday (1700 GMT on Friday), killing four service personnel at an army compound in Cagayan de Oro City, Major Francisco Garello, spokesperson of the 4th Infantry Division, said in a statement.
US News and World Report
Finland Debates NATO Ratification That May Leave Sweden Behind
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finnish parliamentary groups said on Friday they may ratify NATO's founding treaties in the coming weeks, a key step that could lead the country to proceed with membership of the Western military alliance ahead of neighbouring Sweden. The two Nordic countries sought NATO membership shortly after Russia's invasion...
US News and World Report
U.S., Papua New Guinea Negotiate Defense Agreement
(Reuters) - The United States and Papua New Guinea have made "substantial progress" on the text of a defense cooperation agreement that lays the groundwork for closer military ties between the two nations, the U.S. Department of State said on Saturday. The negotiations come amid mounting concern over China's intentions...
