Why was League Patch 13.1b reverted?
On Feb.6, many League of Legends players were thrown into confusion by seeing all changes introduced alongside Patch 13.1b being reverted temporarily. In addition, players couldn’t queue up for ranked games and saw a dozen champions being removed from the champion select phase, as well as items and runes. Many worried that a game-breaking bug had surfaced and would paralyze League for a while.
Apex Legends Revelry – Reworked Classes and Team Deathmatch
Apex Legends Revelry is the game’s fourth anniversary season, and will be reworking Legend Classes, introducing the Team Deathmatch game mode, and more. There won’t be a new Legend this season, but here’s a quick overview of everything that’s coming. Players can claim Crypto and Ash...
dotesports.com
All new multiplayer maps in Modern Warfare 2 season 2
A new Call of Duty season is nothing without some new maps for players to grind their new guns on. Modern Warfare 2 is getting a big boost on the content side of things with season two, including new weapons, ranked play, several new game modes, and more. But what about the maps?
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Playground Games' Fable 4 is seemingly in a playable state
A recent update from the game's producer suggests Fable is almost done
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms Beloved Mode Is Returning
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back yet another beloved game mode. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already one of the most valuable Call of Duty games out there. While there is a lot of debate over the actual quality over the whole game, it is undeniable that there is a ...
IGN
Nintendo Switch Has Now Outsold PS4 & Game Boy - IGN Daily Fix
The Nintendo Switch has now sold 122.55 million units, surpassing the PlayStation 4 and Game Boy to become the third best-selling video game console of all time. CEO Strauss Zelnick isn't concerned that the GTA 6 leaks might impact the business. But speaking to IGN ahead of Take-Two's earnings release today, he called them an "emotional matter" and focused on the impact on developers working on the game. Finally, IGN Fan Fest returns on February 17th with a two-day event featuring exclusive looks at upcoming games, movies, and TV shows. We'll also be dropping content all week starting February 13th so tune in wherever you like to watch IGN.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty fan spots familiar Zombies scenes in The Day Before trailer
A Call of Duty Zombies superfan has pointed out some extreme similarities between The Day Before and a Cold War trailer. The Day Before, a survival shooter set in an extremely dangerous American wasteland, has been making quite the stir online thanks to its January 24 delay. Speculation over the site of the game has gone rampant with some fans even claiming the game may not even exist.
dotesports.com
Overwatch fans share 4 anime skins they want to see in the game
Since Overwatch 2 revealed an unexpected crossover with popular anime One-Punch Man, fans have been sharing what they wanted to see in the game as the next anime crossover. , suggesting a lot of ideas for specific skins. The user who created the thread kicked things off with a Full Metal Alchemist image they compared to Ashe and Bob.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players almost break the game by fishing on new map
Overwatch 2’s first new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, has wasted little time becoming popular within the community. But hours into the launch of the penguin-inhabited, snow-themed offering, many players have been captivated with something unrelated to its hidden lore, flank routes, and other meticulously designed features—an interactive fishing hole that spits out fish as players shoot into it.
Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and more hit Xbox Game Pass this month
The first wave of Xbox Game Pass additions has been revealed, and includes Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Cities: Skylines Remastered, and more.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adding Fan Favorite Mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally adding a fan-favorite mode that players have been hoping to see. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was one of the biggest games of 2022 and was absurdly successful on a commercial level, breaking all kinds of franchise records in an unprecedented way for the blockbuster series. It leaned a bit into fan nostalgia of the series by invoking the title of arguably the most popular Call of Duty game of all-time and featuring characters and maps from old games. Rumors have also suggested this will continue in the future as Infinity Ward is reportedly planning to remaster maps from the original Modern Warfare trilogy for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
How To Get A Railgun In GTA Online (And GTA 5 Story Mode)
Appearing in nearly every major shooter from "Call of Duty" to "Halo" and even "Fortnite," the railgun is practically a staple of the first-person shooter genre at this point. In every iteration, it's big, it's powerful, it's the most brutal you can get without getting into explosives territory — and it's no wonder that "Grand Theft Auto 5" players are eager to know where and how to get this powerhouse to perforate the opposition.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players claim Blizzard is trying to trick users into buying the battle pass
One of the welcome changes with Overwatch 2’s season three update is the expansion of ways to earn skins and cosmetics via a returning currency. But a small hiccup on the battle pass page is leaving players confused over what currency they’re actually acquiring—and some are convinced there’s malicious intent involved.
dotesports.com
Early Apex Legends season 16 patch notes: All changes so far
Apex Legends is bringing the Revelry in season 16, with a season all about celebrating how far the game has come since the very beginning. And instead of releasing a new legend this season, the Respawn team is devoting the season to overhauling the game’s current cast of characters and positioning Apex well for the future.
dotesports.com
The best League players can’t stand playing against this champion in solo queue
While some League of Legends champions have been heavily targeted by balance changes over the last few months, others have been overlooked by Riot Games—but that doesn’t stop them from being picked or banned in the ranked ladder. This is the case for one particular champion whose last...
dotesports.com
Mercy mains baffled by unexpected nerfs to hero in latest Overwatch 2 patch
A new season coming soon to Overwatch 2, bringing a new battle pass, map rotation, and an array of balance changes to shift the meta. But one adjustment wasn’t expected at all by players, and they were baffled when they discovered them in the patch notes. Mercy received a...
dotesports.com
Riot reveals new release date for League of Legends’ upcoming Patch 13.3
Last month, Riot Games suffered a cyberattack that compromised the company’s development environment, leaving developers scrambling and various users looking for answers. The social engineering attack was successful in stealing a plethora of source code for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, along with the code for a legacy anti-cheat system. This breach caused the delay of several releases for both titles, but a month later, Riot’s release schedule is slowly returning back to normal.
dotesports.com
Riot targets high ping players in latest VALORANT update
One of the biggest sources of annoyance in VALORANT is the peeker’s advantage afforded to players with higher ping, but Riot Games is looking to do something about one instance of high ping player advantage in their latest update. In Patch 6.02, the max server rewind limit has been...
