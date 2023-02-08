Read full article on original website
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Hopes fade for finding more Turkey-Syria quake survivors as toll climbs
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -The death toll from earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria this week neared 16,000 on Thursday as hopes faded of many people being found alive 72 hours since the disaster and frustration simmered over the slow delivery of aid. A Turkish official said the disaster posed...
German groups suspend Turkey quake rescue over security problems
BERLIN/ZURICH (Reuters) – Two German aid organisations suspended rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey on Saturday, citing security problems and reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire. The German International Search and Rescue (ISAR) and Germany’s Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) said they would resume their work...
Newborn, toddlers survive days in rubble, bringing joy amid earthquake tragedy
ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) – Crouched under concrete slabs and whispering “inshallah” (God willing), rescuers carefully reached into the rubble, then passed down the line their prize – a 10-day-old newborn who survived four days with his mother in the collapsed building. His eyes wide open, Turkish...
Musk says Turkey to re-enable full Twitter access ‘shortly’
(Reuters) – Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday that the company had been informed by the government of Turkey that full access to the social media platform in the country will be re-enabled “shortly”. The Netblocks internet observatory, which tracks connectivity across...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Factbox-Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
(Reuters) – Two massive earthquakes just hours apart on Monday devastating cities and towns across a huge swathe of southern Turkey and northwest Syria are rapidly becoming one of the worst disasters this century, with the death toll already more than 16,000. Below are a list of some of...
Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian President Kais Saied has decided to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria, the presidency said on Thursday, the clearest sign yet of Tunisia’s intention to fully restore relations days after a deadly earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria. Tunisia cut off diplomatic relations...
With eye on China, U.S. Democrats want more resources for Indo-Pacific
WASHINGTON(Reuters) – Washington must commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific to push back against China as Beijing seeks to create a regional sphere of influence and become the world’s most influential power, U.S. Senate Democrats said on Thursday. The majority Democratic staff of the Senate...
Colombia to establish areas for armed groups as part of peace process
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia will establish areas where members of four armed groups who have agreed to ceasefires can gather, another step in efforts to reach peace or surrender deals, the country’s defense minister and military said on Thursday. President Gustavo Petro, a leftist and former member of...
Pakistan Finance Minister says expect IMF matters to be settled today – Dawn news
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s finance minister was quoted on Thursday as saying he expects talks with a visiting International Monetary Fund mission to be settled today. “It is expected matters will be settled today,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was quoted by Dawn news as saying. “We will give...
North Korea shows off possible solid-fuel ICBM at nighttime parade -analysts
SEOUL (Reuters) – Nuclear-armed North Korea unveiled what could be a new, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a nighttime parade, analysts said on Thursday, citing commercial satellite imagery. North Korea held the widely anticipated nighttime military parade on Wednesday, an event expected to showcase the country’s latest weapons...
Fighting in breakaway Somaliland kills nine, official and medic say
BOSASO, Somalia (Reuters) – At least nine people were killed and another 14 wounded on Saturday in a sixth day of fighting in Somalia’s breakaway Somaliland region, a local government official and medic said, hours after Somaliland called for an unconditional ceasefire. Somaliland broke away from Somalia in...
