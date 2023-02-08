ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Michigan lands highly-coveted 2025 LB Mantrez Walker

On Saturday, Michigan plucked away one of the Peach State’s top underclassmen in Buford (Ga.) 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, who hails from one of the top high school football programs in America, held offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among many others.
Basketball Insider: Hunter Dickinson says legacy could factor in college/pro decision

Every week during the college basketball season, and every other week during the offseason former Michigan Basketball standout Tim McCormick joins TMI’s Sam Webb for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Basketball Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into the X’s & O’s and statistical analysis from Michigan’s games, commentary on college basketball in the Big Ten and beyond, and interviews with subjects from Tim’s vast array of contacts.
