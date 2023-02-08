Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Michigan lands highly-coveted 2025 LB Mantrez Walker
On Saturday, Michigan plucked away one of the Peach State’s top underclassmen in Buford (Ga.) 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, who hails from one of the top high school football programs in America, held offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among many others.
Basketball Insider: Hunter Dickinson says legacy could factor in college/pro decision
Every week during the college basketball season, and every other week during the offseason former Michigan Basketball standout Tim McCormick joins TMI’s Sam Webb for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Basketball Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into the X’s & O’s and statistical analysis from Michigan’s games, commentary on college basketball in the Big Ten and beyond, and interviews with subjects from Tim’s vast array of contacts.
The Hoosiers React: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino after IU's 62-61 Big Ten road win at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Watch what Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino said after No. 18 Indiana won for the eighth time in nine games with Saturday’s 62-61 Big Ten road win at Michigan.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson discusses No. 18 Indiana's 62-61 Big Ten road win at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Watch what Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after No. 18 IU won for the eighth time in nine games with a 62-61 Big Ten road win at Michigan.
Recap: Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino combine for 49 points as No. 18 Indiana escapes Michigan, 62-61
Indiana escaped Michigan with a 62-61 victory as Jett Howard's 3-point heave fell short at the buzzer. The 18th-ranked Hoosiers notched their first win in Ann Arbor in seven seasons, while earning their eighth win in the last nine games. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino put on a two-man show...
What To Watch: Buckeyes look to end losing skid vs. Michigan State
Ohio State will have another chance to get back into the win column as the Buckeyes host Michigan State on Sunday at Value City Arena. CBS will provide national coverage at 1 p.m. Eastern. The Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10) have dropped five games in a row and lost 10 of their...
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan basketball's cold finish against Indiana: ‘Stick to the script and trust’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media following his team’s one-point loss to Indiana on Saturday night at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines led for most of the game, but a 5:12 scoring drought and only one made field goal...
Joey Baker, facing end of college career, picks up game for Michigan: 'Don't want it to end yet'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In 2017, it was Derrick Walton Jr., then Zak Irvin. In 2018, it was Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson. In 2019, it was Charles Matthews. In 2021, it was Isaiah Livers, until it had to be Eli Brooks. Then, in a rarity provided by the...
Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Logan Duncomb all out for No. 18 Indiana at Michigan
Indiana will be without Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Logan Duncomb for its game tonight at Michigan. Thompson, a sixth-year senior forward, is being held out for precautionary reasons, per IU. Johnson is still recovering from foot surgery following breaking his foot at Kansas on Dec. 17. Late February remains...
Michigan State readies for first meeting with Ohio State
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo previews the Spartans' trip to Ohio State for the first of two matchups against the Buckeyes.
