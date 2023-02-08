Read full article on original website
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
investing.com
U.S. fighter jet shoots down object over Canada, Trudeau says
WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) -A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Canada on Saturday, the second such shootdown in as many days, as North America appeared on heightened alert following a week-long Chinese spying balloon saga that drew the global spotlight. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the...
Zelensky's casual clothes make a bold statement during historic meeting with King Charles
King Charles had a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace as the Ukrainian President made a surprise trip to the UK
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The History Of Villa Leopolda, One Of The Most Expensive Properties In History
Situated on the French Riviera and once owned by the king of Belgium, Villa La Leopolda is estimated to be worth $750 million today. The French Riviera is one of the most affluent and glamorous areas on Earth. Its waters are frequently decorated with yachts. Its shores are lined with coastal villages and towns that have welcomed some of the wealthiest and most influential aristocrats, artists, and entrepreneurs for decades.
investing.com
German groups suspend Turkey quake rescue over security problems
© Reuters. A man sits among rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane. KIRIKHAN, Turkey/BERLIN (Reuters) -Two German aid organisations suspended rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey on Saturday, citing security problems and reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire.
investing.com
Equatorial Guinea quarantines 200 after unknown hemorrhagic fever deaths
YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea has quarantined more than 200 people and restricted movement after an unknown illness causing hemorrhagic fever killed at least eight people, Health Minister Mitoha Ondo'o Ayekaba said on Friday as the government races to test samples. The outbreak was reported on Feb. 7, and from...
Charles has the only brolly in the world made from a single piece of bamboo
Its handle is made from a single piece of bamboo - with similar handcrafted models selling for up to £20,000.
straightarrownews.com
Putin will fight to the bitter end in Ukraine, and then some
Western countries like the U.K., France, Poland and even Germany have pledged to deliver tanks to Ukraine. While this may enrage Putin and perhaps even slow down Russia’s military gains, many don’t believe it will bring him to the negotiating table. Some experts think Western leaders make the mistake of hoping there’s a point where Russia could be compelled to back down and compromise. But Putin, like all authoritarian leaders, isn’t beholden to public pressure from an electorate, no matter how many body bags are sent home. What does this mean for Ukraine? As Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan explains, it means that despite Putin’s past comments that suggest he’s willing to negotiate – Russia will not relent, ever.
investing.com
Iran says it arrests those behind attack on military site, blames Israeli 'mercenaries'
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's security forces have arrested the "main perpetrators" of a drone attack on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, in which Israeli "mercenaries" were involved, state media reported on Friday. Iran has blamed Israel for the Jan. 29 drone attack, vowing revenge for what appeared...
investing.com
Rescuers toil on in rubble of Turkey and Syria; survivors harder to find
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria (Reuters) -Rescuers pulled some survivors from rubble on Saturday, five days after Turkey's most devastating earthquake since 1939 that also killed thousands of people in Syria, but hopes were fading for many more to be found. In Kahramanmaras, close to the epicentre in south Turkey, there were...
investing.com
Poland to close Belarus border crossing until further notice, Minsk unhappy
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will close a key border crossing with Belarus until further notice, the Polish interior minister said on Thursday, as relations between Warsaw and Minsk sink to new lows. The already tense ties between Poland and Belarus were further strained on Wednesday when a journalist of Polish origin...
brides.com
A Colorful Wedding With Korean Influence in Portugal
For two tech professionals in San Francisco, a dating app seems the most apt way to meet. That’s exactly how Kate Moon, the content policy manager for Meta, and startup founder Greg Brandt first connected—on Hinge, to be exact. It also tracks, then, that a tech glitch might through a wrench into things.
