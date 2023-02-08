Western countries like the U.K., France, Poland and even Germany have pledged to deliver tanks to Ukraine. While this may enrage Putin and perhaps even slow down Russia’s military gains, many don’t believe it will bring him to the negotiating table. Some experts think Western leaders make the mistake of hoping there’s a point where Russia could be compelled to back down and compromise. But Putin, like all authoritarian leaders, isn’t beholden to public pressure from an electorate, no matter how many body bags are sent home. What does this mean for Ukraine? As Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan explains, it means that despite Putin’s past comments that suggest he’s willing to negotiate – Russia will not relent, ever.

2 DAYS AGO