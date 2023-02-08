ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
investing.com

U.S. fighter jet shoots down object over Canada, Trudeau says

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) -A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Canada on Saturday, the second such shootdown in as many days, as North America appeared on heightened alert following a week-long Chinese spying balloon saga that drew the global spotlight. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the...
ALASKA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The History Of Villa Leopolda, One Of The Most Expensive Properties In History

Situated on the French Riviera and once owned by the king of Belgium, Villa La Leopolda is estimated to be worth $750 million today. The French Riviera is one of the most affluent and glamorous areas on Earth. Its waters are frequently decorated with yachts. Its shores are lined with coastal villages and towns that have welcomed some of the wealthiest and most influential aristocrats, artists, and entrepreneurs for decades.
investing.com

German groups suspend Turkey quake rescue over security problems

© Reuters. A man sits among rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane. KIRIKHAN, Turkey/BERLIN (Reuters) -Two German aid organisations suspended rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey on Saturday, citing security problems and reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire.
investing.com

Equatorial Guinea quarantines 200 after unknown hemorrhagic fever deaths

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea has quarantined more than 200 people and restricted movement after an unknown illness causing hemorrhagic fever killed at least eight people, Health Minister Mitoha Ondo'o Ayekaba said on Friday as the government races to test samples. The outbreak was reported on Feb. 7, and from...
straightarrownews.com

Putin will fight to the bitter end in Ukraine, and then some

Western countries like the U.K., France, Poland and even Germany have pledged to deliver tanks to Ukraine. While this may enrage Putin and perhaps even slow down Russia’s military gains, many don’t believe it will bring him to the negotiating table. Some experts think Western leaders make the mistake of hoping there’s a point where Russia could be compelled to back down and compromise. But Putin, like all authoritarian leaders, isn’t beholden to public pressure from an electorate, no matter how many body bags are sent home. What does this mean for Ukraine? As Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan explains, it means that despite Putin’s past comments that suggest he’s willing to negotiate – Russia will not relent, ever.
investing.com

Rescuers toil on in rubble of Turkey and Syria; survivors harder to find

ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria (Reuters) -Rescuers pulled some survivors from rubble on Saturday, five days after Turkey's most devastating earthquake since 1939 that also killed thousands of people in Syria, but hopes were fading for many more to be found. In Kahramanmaras, close to the epicentre in south Turkey, there were...
investing.com

Poland to close Belarus border crossing until further notice, Minsk unhappy

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will close a key border crossing with Belarus until further notice, the Polish interior minister said on Thursday, as relations between Warsaw and Minsk sink to new lows. The already tense ties between Poland and Belarus were further strained on Wednesday when a journalist of Polish origin...
brides.com

A Colorful Wedding With Korean Influence in Portugal

For two tech professionals in San Francisco, a dating app seems the most apt way to meet. That’s exactly how Kate Moon, the content policy manager for Meta, and startup founder Greg Brandt first connected—on Hinge, to be exact. It also tracks, then, that a tech glitch might through a wrench into things.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy