ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse

Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
FLORIDA STATE
WTVCFOX

Two GOP senators reintroduce bill to make abortion legal up to birth

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two moderate Republican senators are helping reintroduce a bill that would legalize abortions up to birth nationwide. U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, have rejoined Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., in their attempt to codify abortion protections. The Reproductive Freedom...
WASHINGTON STATE
WTVCFOX

'Americans know the truth': Tennessee senators slam Biden's SOTU address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Minutes after President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address, Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty called out the "picture painted by the president." Both Republican senators released video statements addressing their concerns from Tuesday night. Hagerty started his video by...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy