Read full article on original website
Related
Maine People Seem Against Item Limits in Self Checkout Lanes
Most consider the self checkout lanes at grocery and retail stores to be a modern convenience they can't live without. The fact that self checkout lanes have only gotten more popular in the past couple years speaks to that notion. But as an open letter in 2022 opined, should there be an item limit on how many items you can pass through a self checkout lane at any given time? You may be surprised at which way Maine leans.
Is It Illegal to Have Headlights Off When It Rains or Snows in Maine?
When I am driving in the rain or snow and it's naturally a bit darker, I always wonder if the people without their lights on could get in trouble if they passed a copper?. In my opinion, driving without your lights on during rain, snow, and obviously when it's dark, is a big no-no.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
25 Best Smells in the World According to Mainers
Smells are everywhere. I honestly think that all New Englanders at one point or another have visited the Museum of Science in Boston, MA, where either their parents or teachers forced them to smell animals. Yes, you read that correctly. There is actually a section in the Museum of Science where you are able to smell animal's scents (bears, moose, birds, and more).
Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine
I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
WMTW
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine
There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
Seven Surprising Things You Never Knew About Police That Patrol Maine Turnpike
Look at that flash of blue in the left lane on I-95 in Maine. It's a Maine State Police Officer patrolling the highway, making it safer for you and me to drive. The Maine State Police are made up of eight different Troops, but only one has the distinction of specifically patrolling the I-95 system in Maine. Troop G looks out for public safety, specifically keeping motorists safe.
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
Maine Forecast Called ‘February Blowtorch From Hell’ After Keith Carson Tweet
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
WMTW
Rain for coastal Maine and snow for the mountains
Maine — A quick moving system will bring a few inches of snow to areas north of route 2 Thursday evening. Looking at 1-3" of snowfall with locally higher amounts. Some snow will drop further south but it will be mixing and eventually turn to all rain. Even...
Government Technology
Maine Looks to Add Electric Bikes to Rebate Program
(TNS) — To boost the number of Mainers giving electric bicycles a chance, lawmakers are weighing a plan to add them to Efficiency Maine's rebate program. Douglas Nielsen of Harpswell told a legislative panel Tuesday the move would be "yet another small step" toward a big goal of protecting "the treasured environment of our state."
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
What Happened to The Maine Mall?
When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
wagmtv.com
The growth of trucking safety in the state of Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Staying safe on the roads is important for everyone, including trucking companies. News Source 8 Isaac Potter has more on the growth of trucking safety in the state of Maine. Christopher Cyr: “For our company approximately eleven years ago, Chamberland family held a meeting and...
newscentermaine.com
Alcohol-to-go could be a permanent fixture in Maine, if new bill passes
To-go alcohol was made possible during the pandemic. If the bill passes, selling alcohol to go would be permanent, including beer and wine takeout by the glass.
It’ll Be 70+ Degrees Warmer This Friday Than Last, But There’s A Catch
Weather in Maine is so weird. Last Friday night, my thermometer peaked out, or maybe I should say dumped out, at -21 degrees. Of course, the added wind chill got it down to allegedly -45. It was so cold my dog didn't wanna do any business outside for more than a minute. And this is a dog that actively rolls in snow and loves winter in all its forms.
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0