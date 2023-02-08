ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis

One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Simms refusing to back down from Jalen Hurts criticism

Former quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms has attracted a lot of attention for his takes about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this season. The more Hurts succeeds, the more Simms seems to dig in against him. Simms continues to double down on his skepticism of Hurts, even ahead of the quarterback’s appearance in... The post Chris Simms refusing to back down from Jalen Hurts criticism appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs faced quite a few changes at the wide receiver position this offseason, particularly after the departure of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs had several young receivers and a new-look passing attack, so Patrick Mahomes did something a little extra to make sure everyone was on Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka Zoo’s Orangutans select their Super Bowl 57 winner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s orangutans had the honor of selecting who they predict to be the winner of Super Bowl 57 — either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. Two boxes, decorated in the Chiefs’ and Eagles’ colors and decor, were placed inside...
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Eventually, Kansas State will have to step up its pay scale for important coaches

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's become obvious that Kansas State will have to battle to keep head coaches Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang at K-State in the future, but don't forget that the school's football and men's basketball programs also lean on important assistant coaches and coordinators who are also vital to the programs' success and are also likely to be targeted by schools with larger budgets in the near future.
MANHATTAN, KS
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl

For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Super Bowl Champion makes bold Patrick Mahomes prediction

The week of the Super Bowl is when current and former NFL players tend to fire off some takes and offer up lofty comparisons. Consider Victor Cruz, for example. The former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl XLVI Champion is ready to put Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the same breath Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion makes bold Patrick Mahomes prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too

As they prep for the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs have a phenomenon at quarterback. He threw for thousands of yards in high school, earning scholarship offers from universities that would compete on the national stage. His talents playing baseball and basketball in high school still earn mentions when the news media […] The post Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.

