North Carolina State

MilitaryTimes

New book explores life, legacy of ‘bold’ female Marine killed in Iraq

Among the rows of white headstones in Arlington National Cemetery is one dated Dec. 6, 2006, bearing a distinctive six-word motto: “Be bold. Be brief. Be gone.”. It belongs to Marine Maj. Megan McClung, the highest-ranking female Marine officer to die in the Iraq War and the first female U.S. Naval Academy graduate ever to be killed in action.
Military.com

The True Origin of the US Marine Corps' 'Oorah' Call

Each branch of the military has its own distinctive lingo. Nothing says "I'm in the Air Force" more than an airman calling their supervisor by their first name. "Hooah" is the Army's answer to literally everything, while the Navy has an entirely different second language. For the Marine Corps, one of the first words new enlisted Marines learn in boot camp is "oorah."
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Justin LeHew: US Marine Corps Hero of the Battle of Nasiriyah

One wrong turn can be all it takes to turn a regular soldier into a hero. The US Army’s 507th Maintenance Company took that wrong move on March 23, 2003 and wound up in the city of Nasiriyah, Iraq. When the dust finally settled, 18 US Marines had perished, and the events that transpired landed Sgt. Maj. Justin LeHew the Navy Cross.
MARYLAND STATE

