Read full article on original website
Related
Military.com
From Aviation to Aid Society, Air Force's Only 5-Star General Changed Service Forever
Inspired by Gen. Henry "Hap" Arnold's ingenuity and technological zeal, a facility bearing his name has been at the forefront of the research and development of numerous military aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22A Raptor. Because of Arnold's charitable nature, thousands of undergraduate college students receive assistance...
MilitaryTimes
New book explores life, legacy of ‘bold’ female Marine killed in Iraq
Among the rows of white headstones in Arlington National Cemetery is one dated Dec. 6, 2006, bearing a distinctive six-word motto: “Be bold. Be brief. Be gone.”. It belongs to Marine Maj. Megan McClung, the highest-ranking female Marine officer to die in the Iraq War and the first female U.S. Naval Academy graduate ever to be killed in action.
Military.com
The True Origin of the US Marine Corps' 'Oorah' Call
Each branch of the military has its own distinctive lingo. Nothing says "I'm in the Air Force" more than an airman calling their supervisor by their first name. "Hooah" is the Army's answer to literally everything, while the Navy has an entirely different second language. For the Marine Corps, one of the first words new enlisted Marines learn in boot camp is "oorah."
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Justin LeHew: US Marine Corps Hero of the Battle of Nasiriyah
One wrong turn can be all it takes to turn a regular soldier into a hero. The US Army’s 507th Maintenance Company took that wrong move on March 23, 2003 and wound up in the city of Nasiriyah, Iraq. When the dust finally settled, 18 US Marines had perished, and the events that transpired landed Sgt. Maj. Justin LeHew the Navy Cross.
Comments / 0