Strong January state tax receipts may boost governor's spending plans
Gov. Eric Holcomb has new evidence to support his argument that Indiana can afford the spending increases included in the two-year state budget proposal he presented last month to the General Assembly. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana taking in $1.94 billion in general fund tax...
Indiana lawmakers honor Munster organization involved in beagle rescue
The Indiana House recently paused its usual legislative business to honor Munster's Humane Indiana for aiding in the rescue and rehoming of 29 beagles from an animal-testing breeding facility in Virginia. House Resolution 2, adopted unanimously this month, praises Humane Indiana and Humane Fort Wayne for adopting out 79 beagles,...
Proposed Nebraska 'red flag' law draws opposition at hearing
When Mary Steiner’s son returned from a treatment program after a mental health crisis in 2020, she pleaded with the local sheriff not to return his guns. The sheriff agreed that her son, Richard, who was diagnosed with bipolar depression and struggled on-and-off with his mental health for years, shouldn’t have access to firearms, Steiner said. But the sheriff had no legal justification to hold the weapons if Richard asked for them back.
Judicial retirement creates vacancy on Indiana Court of Appeals
Judge Margret Robb, the first woman to serve as chief judge of the Indiana Court of Appeals, is planning to retire this summer after spending 25 years on the state's second-highest court. As a result, the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission is soliciting applications from experienced Hoosier lawyers and judges interested...
Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes
Gov. Kim Reynolds, shown in a file photo from Feb. 7, 2023, told a national audience Friday that she expects her private school scholarship program to inspire changes in public schools. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C.,...
Indiana sportsbooks see wagers drop but make more money in January
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s sportsbooks reported less action in January but still made a larger profit compared to the start of last year. According to a report released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state’s online wagering sites and brick-and-mortar locations took in $427.2 million in bets during January.
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
Hard Rock retains crown as Indiana's top earning casino in January
There seems to be no limit on the volume at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Hard Rock in January tallying more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos in the state for a 16th consecutive month.
House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities
Linda MowBray, president of the Kansas Health Care Association and Kansas Center for Assisted Living, offered a House committee financial, medical and legal objections to a bill creating a state law —a supplement to state regulations — requiring an appeals process for residents of assisted living facilities facing involuntarily discharge. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
At least 7 Louisiana parishes failed to update summons to let felons serve on juries
NEW ORLEANS - At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago. Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right...
Dominion Energy donates $236K in environmental education grants in SC
CAYCE — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $236,000 in environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina. Dominion Energy Environmental Education and Stewardship grants are given to eligible nonprofits and schools for projects that work to create a cleaner, greener world and teach citizens of all ages to better care for the outdoors.
California man caught with 16 pounds of meth on I-80, Seward County sheriff says
A California man was arrested in Seward County on Feb. 3 after deputies found more than 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine stowed in the doors of his minivan, the Seward County sheriff alleged. A Seward County deputy stopped Valentin Mendoza Jr. on Interstate 80 near Goehner for multiple traffic violations...
