Illinois State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Strong January state tax receipts may boost governor's spending plans

Gov. Eric Holcomb has new evidence to support his argument that Indiana can afford the spending increases included in the two-year state budget proposal he presented last month to the General Assembly. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana taking in $1.94 billion in general fund tax...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana lawmakers honor Munster organization involved in beagle rescue

The Indiana House recently paused its usual legislative business to honor Munster's Humane Indiana for aiding in the rescue and rehoming of 29 beagles from an animal-testing breeding facility in Virginia. House Resolution 2, adopted unanimously this month, praises Humane Indiana and Humane Fort Wayne for adopting out 79 beagles,...
MUNSTER, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Proposed Nebraska 'red flag' law draws opposition at hearing

When Mary Steiner’s son returned from a treatment program after a mental health crisis in 2020, she pleaded with the local sheriff not to return his guns. The sheriff agreed that her son, Richard, who was diagnosed with bipolar depression and struggled on-and-off with his mental health for years, shouldn’t have access to firearms, Steiner said. But the sheriff had no legal justification to hold the weapons if Richard asked for them back.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judicial retirement creates vacancy on Indiana Court of Appeals

Judge Margret Robb, the first woman to serve as chief judge of the Indiana Court of Appeals, is planning to retire this summer after spending 25 years on the state's second-highest court. As a result, the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission is soliciting applications from experienced Hoosier lawyers and judges interested...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana sportsbooks see wagers drop but make more money in January

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s sportsbooks reported less action in January but still made a larger profit compared to the start of last year. According to a report released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state’s online wagering sites and brick-and-mortar locations took in $427.2 million in bets during January.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hard Rock retains crown as Indiana's top earning casino in January

There seems to be no limit on the volume at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Hard Rock in January tallying more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos in the state for a 16th consecutive month.
GARY, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities

Linda MowBray, president of the Kansas Health Care Association and Kansas Center for Assisted Living, offered a House committee financial, medical and legal objections to a bill creating a state law —a supplement to state regulations — requiring an appeals process for residents of assisted living facilities facing involuntarily discharge. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
KANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dominion Energy donates $236K in environmental education grants in SC

CAYCE — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $236,000 in environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina. Dominion Energy Environmental Education and Stewardship grants are given to eligible nonprofits and schools for projects that work to create a cleaner, greener world and teach citizens of all ages to better care for the outdoors.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

