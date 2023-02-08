ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Fairmont Senior wins Big 10 title by 103 points

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind seven first-place finishers, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears ran away with the Big 10 Conference wrestling title, scoring 282 points to beat Buckhannon-Upshur (179), Preston (163), East Fairmont (140), Lewis County (110), Bridgeport (89), North Marion (72), Philip Barbour (58), Robert C. Byrd (42), Grafton (28), Lincoln (28), Elkins (16) and Liberty (6).
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WVU - Texas Box Score 2/11/23

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews

No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire

FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Taking the measure of the Mountaineers through the home-road lens

By this point in the season, a team's identity is pretty well established. Good, bad or indifferent, strengths and weaknesses are usually well known, and even with external factors such as quality of opposition, injuries and just plain luck contributing to the won-loss record, most observers who have paid attention have a good picture of how good, or bad, a team is.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU study: Form Energy's Weirton project could mean billions in economic impact

WEIRTON – The Form Energy battery manufacturing facility proposed for Weirton could have an annual economic impact of more than $155 million, according to officials with West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics. The report, compiled by Christiadi and John Deskins using data provided by...
WEIRTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Wesleyan sets Orange and Black Day for Feb. 25

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College will host its premier campus visit again this year for newly enrolled students as Orange and Black Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. It is a years-long tradition at the college that brings accepted prospective students to explore what the college offers as well as be celebrated for their achievement.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Turnovers again WVU’s undoing in its blowout loss at Texas

Turnovers were again the prime story in West Virginia’s 94-60 beatdown Saturday afternoon at No. 5 Texas. The Mountaineers turned the ball over 20 times in their 69-61 loss to the Longhorns in Morgantown on Jan. 21. Three weeks later, WVU again gave it away 20 times, and the ‘Horns created 32 points off of West Virginia miscues to run away with the 34-point triumph.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

— The West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team, based in St. Albans, which deployed earlier this week to assist on-scene first responders and incident command at the major train derailment in Ohio. The 35th CST consists of 22 full-time Army and Air National Guard members assigned to 14 different specialties. It’s tasked to provide support to civil authorities at domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive incident sites.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Penny Michelle 'Tice' 'Reed' Benedum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Penny Michelle “Tice” “Reed” Benedum, 64, of Durbin, formerly of Nutter Fort, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Elkins Rehabilitation & Care Center. She was born on April 9, 1958, in Ohio daughter of the late Don Wayne...
DURBIN, WV
WVNews

Jerry Lee Leach

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jerry Lee Leach, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. Jerry was born in Clarksburg on May 3, 1948, to the late Waldene and Mildred (Crouse) Leach.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Mission trip to rebuild homes devastated by 2022 floods

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A faith-based group is rallying volunteers to help fellow residents of Appalachia whose homes were destroyed by the July 2022 floods. Deacon David Lester is spearheading a spring mission trip to help rebuild homes in Letcher County, Kentucky the week of March 12-17. The Ecumenical Mission Team, formed in association with the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches in 2005, needs both feet on the ground and donations to help make the mission a success.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WVNews

Inside The Coop: Cooking with Sara enriches life skills in the kitchen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sara Slider serves smiles and enriching life skills to the community of Buckhannon through cooking classes offered at The Coop on Main Street. Starting a month earlier with a partially finished, but working, kitchen, The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opened its doors to hosting classes dedicated to broadening the palate of the local community. Slider is the mastermind chef and sole instructor of the offered cooking classes each month.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

St. Joseph's Hospital employees participate in Wear Red Day

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon recognized National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 3. The national recognition occurs on the first Friday in February to help raise awareness about heart disease as the leading cause of death among Americans, especially women.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Matthews makes statement against Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
AMES, IA
WVNews

Cathy Jane Tallman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Cathy Jane Tallman, age 66, of Tallmansville, WV, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. She was born August 24, 1956, in Buckhannon, WV, a daughter of the late Junior and Jane Marsh Kelley.
TALLMANSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Jean 'Granny' Superczynski

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Jean “Granny” Superczynski, 94, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, in United Hospital Center surrounded by her family and friends. She was born February 7, 1929, in Baltimore, MD.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Mildred Dean

ROWLESBURG — The life of Mildred Marie Dean was a wonderful adventure that lasted 100 and 1/2 years and ended on Feb. 9, 2023. She was born in Etam to Frank B. and Lilly M. (Hanaline) Funk on Aug. 28, 1922.
ROWLESBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy