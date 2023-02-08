Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Fairmont Senior wins Big 10 title by 103 points
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind seven first-place finishers, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears ran away with the Big 10 Conference wrestling title, scoring 282 points to beat Buckhannon-Upshur (179), Preston (163), East Fairmont (140), Lewis County (110), Bridgeport (89), North Marion (72), Philip Barbour (58), Robert C. Byrd (42), Grafton (28), Lincoln (28), Elkins (16) and Liberty (6).
WVNews
WVU - Texas Box Score 2/11/23
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan College MBA class visits Mister Bee Potato Chips, focuses on challenges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Mister Bee Potato Chips, the only potato chip maker in West Virginia, hosted Professor Kim Conrad, Ph.D., and 15 students in her West Virginia Wesleyan College MBA class at its production facility Feb. 7 as part of a real-world business teaching experience. The MBA students, who...
WVNews
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire
FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WVNews
Taking the measure of the Mountaineers through the home-road lens
By this point in the season, a team's identity is pretty well established. Good, bad or indifferent, strengths and weaknesses are usually well known, and even with external factors such as quality of opposition, injuries and just plain luck contributing to the won-loss record, most observers who have paid attention have a good picture of how good, or bad, a team is.
WVNews
Fairmont State University hosts nearly 100 NCWV students at regional science and engineering fair
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 100 students from elementary, middle and high schools across North Central West Virginia competed in the Regional Science and Engineering Fair at Fairmont State University on Saturday, with the winners getting a chance to take their projects to the state level. Fairmont State...
WVNews
WVU study: Form Energy's Weirton project could mean billions in economic impact
WEIRTON – The Form Energy battery manufacturing facility proposed for Weirton could have an annual economic impact of more than $155 million, according to officials with West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics. The report, compiled by Christiadi and John Deskins using data provided by...
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan sets Orange and Black Day for Feb. 25
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College will host its premier campus visit again this year for newly enrolled students as Orange and Black Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. It is a years-long tradition at the college that brings accepted prospective students to explore what the college offers as well as be celebrated for their achievement.
WVNews
Turnovers again WVU’s undoing in its blowout loss at Texas
Turnovers were again the prime story in West Virginia’s 94-60 beatdown Saturday afternoon at No. 5 Texas. The Mountaineers turned the ball over 20 times in their 69-61 loss to the Longhorns in Morgantown on Jan. 21. Three weeks later, WVU again gave it away 20 times, and the ‘Horns created 32 points off of West Virginia miscues to run away with the 34-point triumph.
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
— The West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team, based in St. Albans, which deployed earlier this week to assist on-scene first responders and incident command at the major train derailment in Ohio. The 35th CST consists of 22 full-time Army and Air National Guard members assigned to 14 different specialties. It’s tasked to provide support to civil authorities at domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive incident sites.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
WVNews
Penny Michelle 'Tice' 'Reed' Benedum
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Penny Michelle “Tice” “Reed” Benedum, 64, of Durbin, formerly of Nutter Fort, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Elkins Rehabilitation & Care Center. She was born on April 9, 1958, in Ohio daughter of the late Don Wayne...
WVNews
Jerry Lee Leach
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jerry Lee Leach, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. Jerry was born in Clarksburg on May 3, 1948, to the late Waldene and Mildred (Crouse) Leach.
WVNews
Mission trip to rebuild homes devastated by 2022 floods
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A faith-based group is rallying volunteers to help fellow residents of Appalachia whose homes were destroyed by the July 2022 floods. Deacon David Lester is spearheading a spring mission trip to help rebuild homes in Letcher County, Kentucky the week of March 12-17. The Ecumenical Mission Team, formed in association with the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches in 2005, needs both feet on the ground and donations to help make the mission a success.
WVNews
Inside The Coop: Cooking with Sara enriches life skills in the kitchen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sara Slider serves smiles and enriching life skills to the community of Buckhannon through cooking classes offered at The Coop on Main Street. Starting a month earlier with a partially finished, but working, kitchen, The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opened its doors to hosting classes dedicated to broadening the palate of the local community. Slider is the mastermind chef and sole instructor of the offered cooking classes each month.
WVNews
St. Joseph's Hospital employees participate in Wear Red Day
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon recognized National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 3. The national recognition occurs on the first Friday in February to help raise awareness about heart disease as the leading cause of death among Americans, especially women.
WVNews
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
WVNews
Cathy Jane Tallman
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Cathy Jane Tallman, age 66, of Tallmansville, WV, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. She was born August 24, 1956, in Buckhannon, WV, a daughter of the late Junior and Jane Marsh Kelley.
WVNews
Jean 'Granny' Superczynski
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Jean “Granny” Superczynski, 94, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, in United Hospital Center surrounded by her family and friends. She was born February 7, 1929, in Baltimore, MD.
WVNews
Mildred Dean
ROWLESBURG — The life of Mildred Marie Dean was a wonderful adventure that lasted 100 and 1/2 years and ended on Feb. 9, 2023. She was born in Etam to Frank B. and Lilly M. (Hanaline) Funk on Aug. 28, 1922.
Comments / 0