Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn
A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
WTVM
Overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway leaves one person injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Columbus, has left one person injured. The victim has not yet been identified. The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time. Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Veterans Parkway. The shooting...
WTVM
Georgia lawmakers push for more officers to wear body cameras
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weeks after body camera footage of a man beaten in Memphis is released, Georgia lawmakers are pushing for stricter law enforcement policies. A recently proposed bill would require certain Georgia officers to wear body cameras. In 2017 Hector Arreola died following an encounter with three Columbus...
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile last seen in Columbus
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for a missing juvenile and is asking for public assistance to locate the teen. According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Canylian Raines was last seen driving a black Hyundai Eouus with the Georgia Tag number XCF711 in Columbus, Georgia, at 6:30 a.m., […]
Auburn Police arrest 56-year-old on theft, fraudulent use of credit card charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police Officers arrested 56-year-old Carl Theophilous Dumas from Auburn on warrants charging him with three counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and theft of lost property. According to Auburn Police, Dumas’ arrest stems from a reported incident, which occurred on Feb. 4. Auburn Police Officers spoke […]
WTVM
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A trip to the ER for some in Alabama is taking hours, sometimes lasting a full day. Part of the problem, according to one health official, is little to no bed space for patients. One woman says with no beds available, she had to sleep in...
WTVM
Auburn man arrested for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on fraud charges. On Feb. 8, officers arrested 20-year-old Siquon Damir Cobb, of Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. The arrest stems from an incident that was reported on Jan. 21....
WSFA
Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
WTVM
Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road. Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred. Officers met...
WTVM
Junior League of Columbus and WTVM hosting diaper donation drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The statistics are staggering. Five million infants in the United States live in poor and low income families. The poorest 20 percent of Americans spend nearly 14 percent of after-tax income on diapers. These stats pre-date any of the current inflation rates on store shelves right...
Community shelter engineered to withstand EF-5 tornados opens in Beauregard
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A community storm shelter is now open at Beauregard Volunteer Fire Station 4 off Hwy 51 in Lee County. The shelter arrives just in time for severe weather season in a community that knows all too well the devastation of tornadoes. Pastor Rusty Sowell with Providence Baptist Church says the community […]
WTVM
FBLA students at Kendrick High School preparing for life after high school
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is National FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) week and various high school FBLA clubs are participating in the week-long celebration. FBLA members can celebrate one another by connecting with each other through social media posts and networking with potential new members. “We’re preparing the...
UPDATE: Phenix City police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing
UPDATE 2/10/23 10:37 a.m.: The Phenix City Police Department made two arrests in connection to last night’s fatal stabbing. 64-year-old Michael Huff and 68-year-old Rhonda Crute, both of Phenix City, face charges relating to Dunn’s death. Police say Huff is the brother of the victim, while Crute is Huff’s girlfriend. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone […]
WTVM
LaGrange aggravated assault suspect caught and charged
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Friday February 10, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to 900 block 1/2 Hill Street. Authorities arrived at the scene around 4:50pm, in reference to a person who was smashing windows out of the residence. When law enforcement arrived, they located Mercedes Vazquez, who was wielding an axe in her right hand, utilizing it to strike the front door of the residence.
Auburn Police: Tuskegee man arrested on breaking and entering, theft of property charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Auburn Police Department, along with the Tuskegee Police Department, arrested Christopher Dewayne Rodgers, 44, from Tuskegee, Alabama, on warrants charging him with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property (4th degree). According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest resulted from an auto […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
LaGrange woman arrested after breaking into home, attacking man with axe
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange woman has been arrested after hacking down a man’s door and threatening to kill a man with an axe. Mercedes Vasquez reportedly used an axe to break down the door of a residence at 900 1/2 Hill St. Feb. 10. She then struck 66-year-old Anthony Young with the blunt end of the axe and threatened to kill him. She was only stopped by an officer who commanded Vasquez to drop the weapon. She was taken into custody without incident.
WTVM
Elliot’s Walk continues community development project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Elliot’s Walk is located in Columbus, on Victory Drive, near Fort Benning. The community development project is expected to have near one hundred hoses and apartment units. As of now, four homes have been built in the area and there are plans to build thirty-five...
ALEA: two-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer causes road closure on Alabama 169
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred at around 6:55 p.m. on Friday, causing a road closure. According to ALEA, Alabama 169 near Boswell Road in Russell County is blocked due to the overturning of the tractor-trailer and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA’ s Highway […]
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to slow down after clocking speeder at 108 MPH
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to slow down after a vehicle was clocked speeding at 108 miles-per-hour. The sheriff’s office says units will patrol the roads heavily to reduce fatalities and accidents. “We urge all Citizens to slow down and save lives!” – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office […]
WTVM
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
Comments / 0