Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Tuskegee man charged with vehicle break-ins in Auburn

A Tuskegee man was recently arrested on warrants in connection to breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth degree. The crime allegedly happened in Auburn on South College Street on Jan. 26. According to a press release put out by the Auburn Police, on Feb....
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Overnight shooting on Veterans Parkway leaves one person injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Columbus, has left one person injured. The victim has not yet been identified. The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time. Officials with the Columbus Police Department, say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Veterans Parkway. The shooting...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Georgia lawmakers push for more officers to wear body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weeks after body camera footage of a man beaten in Memphis is released, Georgia lawmakers are pushing for stricter law enforcement policies. A recently proposed bill would require certain Georgia officers to wear body cameras. In 2017 Hector Arreola died following an encounter with three Columbus...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn man arrested for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on fraud charges. On Feb. 8, officers arrested 20-year-old Siquon Damir Cobb, of Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. The arrest stems from an incident that was reported on Jan. 21....
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
WTVM

Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road. Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred. Officers met...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Junior League of Columbus and WTVM hosting diaper donation drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The statistics are staggering. Five million infants in the United States live in poor and low income families. The poorest 20 percent of Americans spend nearly 14 percent of after-tax income on diapers. These stats pre-date any of the current inflation rates on store shelves right...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

FBLA students at Kendrick High School preparing for life after high school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is National FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) week and various high school FBLA clubs are participating in the week-long celebration. FBLA members can celebrate one another by connecting with each other through social media posts and networking with potential new members. “We’re preparing the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Phenix City police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing

UPDATE 2/10/23 10:37 a.m.: The Phenix City Police Department made two arrests in connection to last night’s fatal stabbing. 64-year-old Michael Huff and 68-year-old Rhonda Crute, both of Phenix City, face charges relating to Dunn’s death. Police say Huff is the brother of the victim, while Crute is Huff’s girlfriend. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange aggravated assault suspect caught and charged

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Friday February 10, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to 900 block 1/2 Hill Street. Authorities arrived at the scene around 4:50pm, in reference to a person who was smashing windows out of the residence. When law enforcement arrived, they located Mercedes Vazquez, who was wielding an axe in her right hand, utilizing it to strike the front door of the residence.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

atlantanewsfirst.com

WTVM

Elliot’s Walk continues community development project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Elliot’s Walk is located in Columbus, on Victory Drive, near Fort Benning. The community development project is expected to have near one hundred hoses and apartment units. As of now, four homes have been built in the area and there are plans to build thirty-five...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to slow down after clocking speeder at 108 MPH

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to slow down after a vehicle was clocked speeding at 108 miles-per-hour. The sheriff’s office says units will patrol the roads heavily to reduce fatalities and accidents. “We urge all Citizens to slow down and save lives!” – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
COLUMBUS, GA

