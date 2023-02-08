ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

danspapers.com

Of Hamptons Art Studios and Affordable Housing

Last November, all but one of the five East End towns approved a new town tax — 1/2% on real estate transactions in excess of $400,000 — to be used to build affordable housing. Southold, Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island voted for it. The leaders of Riverhead didn't put it up for a vote.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Time Out New York

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
New York Post

Long Island man seriously burned after boat explodes in canal

A Long Island man suffered serious burns and injuries when a boat he was riding on exploded in a canal on Thursday, local authorities said. The dramatic scene was captured on video in Orowoc Creek canal in Islip shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night, The Islip Fire Department said. Officials determined that a propane explosion had occurred onboard the sailboat, causing significant damage to the craft and trapping an occupant inside of the cabin underneath debris. The fire was already out by the time fire officials arrived. Dramatic surveillance video footage of the blast, obtained by CBS News, shows the boat violently...
ISLIP, NY
danspapers.com

Four Black Artists Reprise Important Show in Sag Harbor

The Church in Sag Harbor is celebrating the village's legacy of Black artists with a new exhibition, Return to a Place by the Sea featuring Frank Wimberley, Nanette Carter, Gregory Coates and the late Al Loving — four abstract artists with local roots and a shared past.
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

New Dumpling Soup Spot, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, Opening in Westbury

The Michelin-recommended New York City restaurant is opening on Long Island. Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao is opening another location in Westbury soon at Samanea New York Mall previously called The Mall at the Source. The restaurant will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space at the mall. Well-known for its xiao long...
WESTBURY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
News 12

2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island

More Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing, including on Long Island. The struggling retailer says it is closing another 150 locations one week after it pulled the plug on 87 other stores. Among the latest locations shutting down is the store on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia and the location...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Water Authority Implements Irrigation Restrictions; Riverhead May Tweak New Code

Two new water conservation measures were implemented by the Suffolk County Water Authority on Feb. 1, mandating odd-even irrigation schedules, prohibiting irrigation in the hottest part of the day, and providing incentives for customers who use water conservation devices. According to the Water Authority, “the need for stronger conservation policies...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island

NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
CBS New York

L.I. offers safe spots to meet for social media sales

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- There's no disputing that bargains can be found online, where private individuals offer items at great prices, but the deals can also be dangerous.Hailey Hanyo, 19, is a Suffolk community college student who searches for bargains online."I can't afford to buy a new car. I'm buying used. I'm buying off of places like Facebook Marketplace," she said.She is wary of meeting up with strangers for the eventual handoff. Her mind and others are on NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, who was shot this weekend while meeting someone to buy a car. Fayaz later died from his injuries.READ MORE: NYPD...
RIVERHEAD, NY
danspapers.com

Richard W. Allen of Speonk Remember for Life of Service

Richard W. Allen of Speonk, a retired U.S. Coast Guardsman who spent his career at Brookhaven National Laboratory and volunteered with the Eastport Fire Department, died on January 20. He was 85. Allen was born on March 27, 1937 in Providence,...
EASTPORT, NY
longislandadvance.net

‘Slightly’ buried treasure

It’s not about the money or the glory one might associate with antique finds. Rather, for Bellport-based metal detectorist and local historian Mike Pisano, it’s all about the hunt and finding the story behind each and every item he uncovers. Pisano, 58, is a retired private chef married...
BELLPORT, NY
danspapers.com

Supervisor Shakeup: Turnover Coming to Most East End Towns’ Top Jobs

The majority of East End residents will have a new town supervisor next year as a rare political sea change is on the horizon with no incumbents on ballots in four of the region's five top elected town seats — something that hasn't happened in 30 years.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

