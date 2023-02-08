Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Carmans River Fish Ladder Project Now Complete
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the completion of the Carmans River Fish Ladder Project, the only remaining barrier to fish passage along the Carmans River. The project at Lily Lake Dam will now allow migratory fish to move safely and effectively across the stream barrier while protecting existing...
danspapers.com
Of Hamptons Art Studios and Affordable Housing
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Last November, all but one of the five East End towns approved a new town tax — 1/2% on real estate transactions in excess of $400,000 — to be used to build affordable housing. Southold, Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island voted for it. The leaders of Riverhead didn’t put it up for a vote.
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
Long Island man seriously burned after boat explodes in canal
A Long Island man suffered serious burns and injuries when a boat he was riding on exploded in a canal on Thursday, local authorities said. The dramatic scene was captured on video in Orowoc Creek canal in Islip shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night, The Islip Fire Department said. Officials determined that a propane explosion had occurred onboard the sailboat, causing significant damage to the craft and trapping an occupant inside of the cabin underneath debris. The fire was already out by the time fire officials arrived. Dramatic surveillance video footage of the blast, obtained by CBS News, shows the boat violently...
danspapers.com
Four Black Artists Reprise Important Show in Sag Harbor
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Church in Sag Harbor is celebrating the village’s legacy of Black artists with a new exhibition, Return to a Place by the Sea featuring Frank Wimberley, Nanette Carter, Gregory Coates and the late Al Loving — four abstract artists with local roots and a shared past.
longisland.com
New Dumpling Soup Spot, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, Opening in Westbury
The Michelin-recommended New York City restaurant is opening on Long Island. Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao is opening another location in Westbury soon at Samanea New York Mall previously called The Mall at the Source. The restaurant will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space at the mall. Well-known for its xiao long...
Watch: Sailboat Explodes At Long Island Marina, 1 Airlifted To Hospital
A man is recovering after being pulled from the wreckage of a sailboat that exploded at a Long Island marina. Emergency crews in Islip were called at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, with reports that a boat had exploded at a dock in Islip Canal, located on Main Street, according to Suffolk Coun…
Opening Day Set For First Long Island Location Of Popular Eatery
The wait is almost over for those eagerly anticipating the opening of Long Island’s first Crumbl Cookies store. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the popular cookie chain will open its newest location, located in Levittown at 3511 Hempstead Turnpike, on Friday, Feb. 10, according to a company spoke…
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
Jericho ice cream stand opens for the season
The Jericho Drive-In and Twist Ice Cream stand had its opening day on Friday.
News 12
2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island
More Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing, including on Long Island. The struggling retailer says it is closing another 150 locations one week after it pulled the plug on 87 other stores. Among the latest locations shutting down is the store on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia and the location...
eastendbeacon.com
Water Authority Implements Irrigation Restrictions; Riverhead May Tweak New Code
Two new water conservation measures were implemented by the Suffolk County Water Authority on Feb. 1, mandating odd-even irrigation schedules, prohibiting irrigation in the hottest part of the day, and providing incentives for customers who use water conservation devices. According to the Water Authority, “the need for stronger conservation policies...
fox5ny.com
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island
NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
L.I. offers safe spots to meet for social media sales
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- There's no disputing that bargains can be found online, where private individuals offer items at great prices, but the deals can also be dangerous.Hailey Hanyo, 19, is a Suffolk community college student who searches for bargains online."I can't afford to buy a new car. I'm buying used. I'm buying off of places like Facebook Marketplace," she said.She is wary of meeting up with strangers for the eventual handoff. Her mind and others are on NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, who was shot this weekend while meeting someone to buy a car. Fayaz later died from his injuries.READ MORE: NYPD...
danspapers.com
Richard W. Allen of Speonk Remember for Life of Service
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Richard W. Allen of Speonk, a retired U.S. Coast Guardsman who spent his career at Brookhaven National Laboratory and volunteered with the Eastport Fire Department, died on January 20. He was 85. Allen was born on March 27, 1937 in Providence,...
Man Found Dead Floating In Water Next To BMW In Port Washington
Police are investigating after finding a man dead inside a BMW that was found floating in a body of water on Long Island. The incident took place in Port Washington around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the area of 175 Roslyn West Shore Road. According to Nassau County...
longislandadvance.net
‘Slightly’ buried treasure
It’s not about the money or the glory one might associate with antique finds. Rather, for Bellport-based metal detectorist and local historian Mike Pisano, it’s all about the hunt and finding the story behind each and every item he uncovers. Pisano, 58, is a retired private chef married...
Man rescued by first responders following boat explosion in Islip
Scott Murray, 44, of Islip, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
danspapers.com
Supervisor Shakeup: Turnover Coming to Most East End Towns’ Top Jobs
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The majority of East End residents will have a new town supervisor next year as a rare political sea change is on the horizon with no incumbents on ballots in four of the region’s five top elected town seats — something that hasn’t happened in 30 years.
Brothers Bring ‘Taste Of Nashville’ To Long Island With New Restaurant
Aziz and Zafar Ahmad are on a mission “to feed a billion people,” and they’re well on their way months after opening their first restaurant on Long Island.Slappin Chick, located in Hicksville at 19 North Broadway, welcomed its first diners in late December 2022, serving up Nashville style hot chick…
