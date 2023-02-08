Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHARLES W PETERS, 43, of Ethel, Kidnapping, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $50,000, $1,000. JENNY R POLLARD, 27, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0. JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANK J SCOTT,...
kicks96news.com
Loud Music, Pellet Guns and a Burglary on Leake
7:40 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a residential alarm on Jackson Street. 9:20 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a burglary and theft of a television at a residence on Hwy 487. 3:42 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were asked to watch for...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Charges in Leake and Attala
SUMMER N HUNT, 31, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. ROBBY S HUTCHISON, 37, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN D ICKOM, 22, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,171.25, $0.
kicks96news.com
Multiple Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
CASEY HORTON, 36, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0. JOEY JOE, 57, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. MONTEL JORDAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $300, $300, $800.
breezynews.com
Several EMS Assists, Loud Music and a Prowler in Attala
2:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check an alarm at the Lower Elementary School on Veterans’ Memorial Drive. 9:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the parking lot or Tractor Supply on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Possession Charges in Neshoba
DAWASKAI ANDERSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $400, $300, $300, $80, $600, $600, $0. JAENASHA CLEMONS, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO....
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
CHARLES H BOOKER, 55, of West Point, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000. JERRY L BRASWELL, 71, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, KPD. Bond $0, $0. DESMOND D DAVIS,41, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Resisting Arrest,...
wtva.com
Murder arrests made in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the murder of London Rupert in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck identified the suspects as Deambershae Bush, 20, and a 17-year-old whom he would not name because of the individual’s age. They both face first-degree murder....
kicks96news.com
A Stolen Vehicle, Debris in the Road, and Several Disturbances in Leake
2:48 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on a large object, possibly a roll of carpet, in the road on Hay 25 S near Good Hope. 3:23 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a suspicious person near the First Apostolic Church on Dona Drive. 5:49 a.m....
Commercial Dispatch
Teens lead officers on miles-long chase across Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — A group of teens led law enforcement on a wild ride across the county Saturday morning. Six of the juveniles are in custody, facing charges ranging from auto burglary and felony fleeing to armed robbery, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson told The Dispatch. A seventh juvenile has been identified but is still at large. All are males.
breezynews.com
Trespassers, Reckless Drivers and an Accident with Injuries in Attala
12:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to come to Arrowhead Drive to remove a trespasser from a resident’s property. 1:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about unknown vehicles on a resident’s property on Peachtree Street. 2:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic...
Neshoba Democrat
Police seek identity of auto burglars
Police are investigating a string of auto burglaries reported downtown after dark in the past week, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. “Investigators are working to recover video of surrounding locations to try and identify a suspect or suspects in these cases,” Lyons said. “In all incidents, the vehicles appeared to have been left unlocked.”
WLBT
Two arrested, charged in death of 16-year-old in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two people in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old. Chief Investigator Noble Brooks, Jr. says the following people are behind bars. Kendrick Terell Myers, 19, charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. James...
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
wcbi.com
Macon police release surveillance video of City Drug burglary
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning new information about a pharmacy burglary in Macon. Police released surveillance video of the break-in. Police Chief Davine Beck said two black males threw a cinder block through the window of City Drug last month. The thieves wore masks and gloves. A...
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop
More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
breezynews.com
Video: Kosciusko and Attala leaders present Bill Bailey Day proclamation
Leaders from Attala County and the City of Kosciusko gathered Friday to honor a war hero. During a ceremony at Kosciusko City Hall, a proclamation was presented to name Feb. 18, 2023 “James W. (Bill) Bailey Day.”. That day marks the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming, which saw Attala...
breezynews.com
Kosy Considers New Dog Ordinance
After several incidents involving dangerous animals, the City of Kosciusko is working on a new dog ordinance. Mayor Tim Kyle says, in order to keep the community safe, the updated regulations are necessary. The new ordinance incorporates parts of the previous ordinance along with some recent changes to regulate dogs like pit bulls which, Kyle says, are the subject of frequent complaints. The mayor says there are a lot of streets in Kosciusko where it’s not safe to walk because of vicious dogs.
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest Carthage woman for drug trafficking
A Carthage woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and after she was pulled over for reckless driving on Holland Avenue over the weekend, the authorities said. The woman Kellsi Jackson, 34, 2029 East Franklin Street, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, failure to signal a lane change, seat belt violation, driving under the influence-refusal to take a field sobriety test and trafficking of a controlled substance.
wcbi.com
MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
