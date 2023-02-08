Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rescue Cat Goes To Work At A Museum With His Dad Every Day | The Dodo
This guy's been bringing his cat to work every day for more than a decade ❤️. Special thanks to @delmnh! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/delmnh & Instagram: https://thedo.do/Delmnh. Don't miss Cat Crazy every week!. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Dog's Reaction To This Newborn ❤️ | The Dodo
This dog had no idea how to act around this newborn donkey 😂 @LittleBucketsFarmSanctuary. Keep up with Colton and Willlow at Little Buckets Farm Sanctuary on YouTube: http://thedo.do/littlebuckets and Instagram: http://thedo.do/buckets. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'
No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day
Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira
On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
msn.com
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Emma Roberts calls out mother for sharing son's face without permission
Emma, 32 - shares son Rhodes, two, with former partner Garett Hedlund - and only shares his picture on social media when his face isn't visible so she was annoyed with her mother, Kelly Cunningham, for posting a picture of Rhodes' in profile this week. Emma reposted the picture on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Downtown businesses spread the love with Valentine’s deals
For this Valentine’s season, local businesses are hosting a couple of specials in Alexander City. For the love-themed holiday, Alana’s has chocolate covered strawberries on the menu. The strawberries are pre-order items and community members can request orders up until Feb. 14. The orders will be ready for pick up on Valentine’s Day, but for those who missed the pre-order option some extra strawberries will be in the store that day. Orders can be placed by phone at 256-392-3650.
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Responds to Negative Comments About Her Body
Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux (née Alfia), who appeared on the third season of the hit Netflix dating show, has been opening up about criticism over her weight and how she embraces her curves. Alexa was part of one of the successful couples in Season 3 after she...
Comments / 0