ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rescue Cat Goes To Work At A Museum With His Dad Every Day | The Dodo

This guy's been bringing his cat to work every day for more than a decade ❤️. Special thanks to @delmnh! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/delmnh & Instagram: https://thedo.do/Delmnh. Don't miss Cat Crazy every week!. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
KPVI Newschannel 6

This Dog's Reaction To This Newborn ❤️ | The Dodo

This dog had no idea how to act around this newborn donkey 😂 @LittleBucketsFarmSanctuary. Keep up with Colton and Willlow at Little Buckets Farm Sanctuary on YouTube: http://thedo.do/littlebuckets and Instagram: http://thedo.do/buckets. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.
Abby Joseph

A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'

No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
RadarOnline

Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
Gochi Ez

Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira

On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
msn.com

Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV

Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Emma Roberts calls out mother for sharing son's face without permission

Emma, 32 - shares son Rhodes, two, with former partner Garett Hedlund - and only shares his picture on social media when his face isn't visible so she was annoyed with her mother, Kelly Cunningham, for posting a picture of Rhodes' in profile this week. Emma reposted the picture on...
KPVI Newschannel 6

LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Downtown businesses spread the love with Valentine’s deals

For this Valentine’s season, local businesses are hosting a couple of specials in Alexander City. For the love-themed holiday, Alana’s has chocolate covered strawberries on the menu. The strawberries are pre-order items and community members can request orders up until Feb. 14. The orders will be ready for pick up on Valentine’s Day, but for those who missed the pre-order option some extra strawberries will be in the store that day. Orders can be placed by phone at 256-392-3650.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy