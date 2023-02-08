ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadspin

D'oh: Philly homer predictably says Jalen Hurts is a more ideal QB than Patrick Mahomes

Opinions are like assholes. Everyone’s got one and most of them stink. Some stenches are way worse than others though and in the sports world, there’s no better place to see a poopy butt on display than Twitter. In today’s edition of showing your idiocy, enter Eliot Shorr-Parks, self-described Eagles reporter for 94WIP.com. Despite working in sports media, he proved critical thinking isn’t his strong point with the tweet below, where he said if you built a quarterback from scratch, you’d want someone more like Jalen Hurts than Patrick Mahomes. To further prove his foul opinion, the second line of his message presents the biased finding as an undeniable fact.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

The NBA is dominating the news cycle during Super Bowl Week

The NFL has hit an unexpected obstacle in its quest to make as much money as humanly — not humanely — possible. Since the league adopted a 17-game schedule and sports returned to non-COVID-altered schedules, the NBA trade deadline has fallen during the week of the Super Bowl.
Deadspin

Let's put an end to the NFL combine

This Super Bowl week has been a busy one. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes have dominated storylines as they’ll be the game’s first two Black quarterbacks. The Kelce brothers — Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis of the Kansas City Chiefs — are playing on opposite teams. Rihanna is performing. Roger Goodell did a press conference where he said a lot of things that people probably didn’t accept as fact. And the NBA even hijacked Thursday due to all the drama around their trade deadline. But, the storyline that deserves more attention is DeMaurice Smith’s call for the eradication of the NFL scouting combine.
Deadspin

Remember LaMelo Ball?

Coming into the season you could see the Charlotte Hornets heading for a ravine. They lost their second-best player to off-the-court issues, and LaMelo Ball was literally limping into the year. Well, the family wagon smashed right off that cliff. The third-year point guard is the team’s best shot at...

