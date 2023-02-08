ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl LVII: 5 Under-the-Radar Players to Watch

By Ben Weinrib
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOqiz_0kgQO23s00

Here are a few unheralded players that could play a key role in Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl LVII is going to be a star-studded affair. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are expected to finish No. 1 and 2 in the MVP race, and no NFL team had more Pro Bowlers than the Eagles (eight) or Chiefs (seven).

But beyond those star-level players and future Hall of Famers lies a group of difference-makers who aren't nearly as well known. Just last year, rookie Ernest Jones wasn't on many radars before he racked up seven tackles, a sack, and three QB hits in the Rams' Super Bowl win.

The history of the Super Bowl is littered with unlikely heroes, and more are likely to play a role on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. These five in particular could well make a name for themselves during the biggest game of the year.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

Gainwell is the latest in a long line of Memphis running backs, dating back to DeAngelo Williams in 2006 and more recently including Darrell Henderson Jr., Tony Pollard, and Antonio Gibson. Gainwell hasn't yet lived up to their production but has been a quality change-of-pace back for the league's No. 1 rushing unit. And he saved his best for the playoffs, where he picked up 112 yards on 12 carries in the Divisional Round and added another 74 yards on 16 touches in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs rank dead last in the NFL in run stop win rate (26 percent), so expect to see plenty more carries for Gainwell.

Related: 5 Reasons Why the Philadelphia Eagles Will Win Super Bowl LVII

Trent McDuffie, CB, Chiefs

Five of the Chiefs' contributors in the secondary are rookies, and McDuffie remains the most talented one. The team's first-round pick, McDuffie missed six games with a hamstring injury but has been effective when active. Among those five rookies — including second-rounder Bryan Cook, fourth-rounder Joshua Williams, and seventh-rounders Jaylen Watson and Nazeeh Johnson — he has the highest PFF grade (73.5). McDuffie is still looking for the first interception of his pro career but is tied for fifth on the team with seven passes defended. Furthermore, among 270 qualified defenders, he ranks 22nd with a 52.9 percent completion rate allowed and 18th with 5.0 yards allowed per target. The Chiefs will have their hands full with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, so they'll need some of their rookies, likely McDuffie, to play like veterans.

Tommy Townsend, P, Chiefs

Kansas City will be in trouble if he sees the field too much — and perhaps he shouldn't qualify, since he's a Pro Bowler — but Townsend is a secret weapon for the Chiefs. Relatively unknown in his third season, Townsend leads the NFL with 45.6 net yards per punt and ranks second with a 50.4-yard average. He has dropped 22 punts inside the 20 with only four touchbacks and has yet to have a punt blocked this season. The Eagles ranked 12th during the regular season with an average start at their own 29.1-yard line, and Townsend will be a key factor in minimizing that advantage.

Related: 5 Reasons Why the Kansas City Chiefs Will Win Super Bowl LVII

Kyzir White, LB, Eagles

The Philadelphia defense is loaded on the line and in the secondary, but it's worth keeping an eye on the linebackers. The Eagles' two leading tacklers (White, 110; T.J. Edwards, 159) are both set to hit free agency this offseason, so it will be interesting to see what their final impression on the team will be. White, a former safety, is likely to see more time in coverage, where he could be matched up with Travis Kelce. He did not give up a touchdown in coverage on 65 regular-season attempts and has the seventh-lowest yards allowed per target (4.4)

Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs

Mecole Hardman's season is over after landing on injured reserve with a pelvic injury, so everyone moving up a role on Kansas City's offense. The Eagles can be expected to double Travis Kelce, and JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have had their moments, but Mahomes has made a point to spread the ball around in the playoffs. Moore, a second-rounder out of Western Michigan, actually got a career-high seven targets in the AFC Championship Game, although he only pulled in three for 13 yards. With elite speed and quickness, Moore has big-play potential if the Chiefs can get the ball into his hands.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's Son With Julian Edelman Is Going Viral

While Tom Brady enjoys retirement after a top-tier career, his son, Jack Brady, enjoys life at the top, literally. Tom Brady, his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman and Jack Brady got creative while spending time together recently. Tom Brady captured a photo of Edelman and Jack ...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

Justin Fields Has 1 Request For Bears Front Office

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in this April's NFL Draft.  In the rare position of not necessarily needing a quarterback with their top pick, Chicago has been rumored to go in several different directions.   Some have said the franchise should take the best player available, which ...
CHICAGO, IL
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Shares Rare Photo of 2-Month-Old Son Bronze: ‘Just the Best Lil Guy’

Their little man! Brittany Mahomes shared a rare photo of her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ son, Bronze, just days before the NFL star’s big showdown at the Super Bowl. “Just the best little guy,” Brittany, 27, captioned her Instagram Story photo holding their 2-month-old son on Wednesday, February 8. The mom-son duo wore color-coordinated outfits, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Eagles Owner Has Honest Admission About Firing Andy Reid

After a disappointing season in 2012, the Eagles announced that Andy Reid would not return. That led to him becoming the next head coach of the Chiefs. On Sunday night, Reid will have a chance to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the Eagles.  With kickoff approaching very soon, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy