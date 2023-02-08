Super Bowl LVII: 5 Under-the-Radar Players to Watch

Here are a few unheralded players that could play a key role in Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl LVII is going to be a star-studded affair. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are expected to finish No. 1 and 2 in the MVP race, and no NFL team had more Pro Bowlers than the Eagles (eight) or Chiefs (seven).

But beyond those star-level players and future Hall of Famers lies a group of difference-makers who aren't nearly as well known. Just last year, rookie Ernest Jones wasn't on many radars before he racked up seven tackles, a sack, and three QB hits in the Rams' Super Bowl win.

The history of the Super Bowl is littered with unlikely heroes, and more are likely to play a role on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. These five in particular could well make a name for themselves during the biggest game of the year.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

Gainwell is the latest in a long line of Memphis running backs, dating back to DeAngelo Williams in 2006 and more recently including Darrell Henderson Jr., Tony Pollard, and Antonio Gibson. Gainwell hasn't yet lived up to their production but has been a quality change-of-pace back for the league's No. 1 rushing unit. And he saved his best for the playoffs, where he picked up 112 yards on 12 carries in the Divisional Round and added another 74 yards on 16 touches in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs rank dead last in the NFL in run stop win rate (26 percent), so expect to see plenty more carries for Gainwell.

Trent McDuffie, CB, Chiefs

Five of the Chiefs' contributors in the secondary are rookies, and McDuffie remains the most talented one. The team's first-round pick, McDuffie missed six games with a hamstring injury but has been effective when active. Among those five rookies — including second-rounder Bryan Cook, fourth-rounder Joshua Williams, and seventh-rounders Jaylen Watson and Nazeeh Johnson — he has the highest PFF grade (73.5). McDuffie is still looking for the first interception of his pro career but is tied for fifth on the team with seven passes defended. Furthermore, among 270 qualified defenders, he ranks 22nd with a 52.9 percent completion rate allowed and 18th with 5.0 yards allowed per target. The Chiefs will have their hands full with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, so they'll need some of their rookies, likely McDuffie, to play like veterans.

Tommy Townsend, P, Chiefs

Kansas City will be in trouble if he sees the field too much — and perhaps he shouldn't qualify, since he's a Pro Bowler — but Townsend is a secret weapon for the Chiefs. Relatively unknown in his third season, Townsend leads the NFL with 45.6 net yards per punt and ranks second with a 50.4-yard average. He has dropped 22 punts inside the 20 with only four touchbacks and has yet to have a punt blocked this season. The Eagles ranked 12th during the regular season with an average start at their own 29.1-yard line, and Townsend will be a key factor in minimizing that advantage.

Kyzir White, LB, Eagles

The Philadelphia defense is loaded on the line and in the secondary, but it's worth keeping an eye on the linebackers. The Eagles' two leading tacklers (White, 110; T.J. Edwards, 159) are both set to hit free agency this offseason, so it will be interesting to see what their final impression on the team will be. White, a former safety, is likely to see more time in coverage, where he could be matched up with Travis Kelce. He did not give up a touchdown in coverage on 65 regular-season attempts and has the seventh-lowest yards allowed per target (4.4)

Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs

Mecole Hardman's season is over after landing on injured reserve with a pelvic injury, so everyone moving up a role on Kansas City's offense. The Eagles can be expected to double Travis Kelce, and JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have had their moments, but Mahomes has made a point to spread the ball around in the playoffs. Moore, a second-rounder out of Western Michigan, actually got a career-high seven targets in the AFC Championship Game, although he only pulled in three for 13 yards. With elite speed and quickness, Moore has big-play potential if the Chiefs can get the ball into his hands.