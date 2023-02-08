ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

All day chocolate festival in Central Maine

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
FAIRFIELD, ME
Q106.5

Win Pit Tickets to See Chris Stapleton in Bangor on Q106.5

Tickets are now officially on sale for Chris Stapleton when he comes to Bangor this summer. The concert is at Maine Savings Amphitheater on July 6. If you missed him at the Grammys the other night performing with Stevie Wonder, check this out. This will be a big deal concert...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Valentine’s Day at Humane Societies in Maine

Valentine’s Day is Tuesday. And it is flowers and chocolate. For some of the lucky ones, it is jewelry. But what about your pets? For many, Valentine’s Day is an occasion to include the pets and get them an extra treat too. And why not. Humane Societies around...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

The Best “Super Sunday” Parties For The Big Game In Bangor

Feel like heading out for the best football day of the year this Sunday? You’ve got a bunch of options for fun, food & drink!. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with a much anticipated half-time performance from Rihanna.
BANGOR, ME
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Truck Stop In Maine With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

There is a little truck stop near Bangor that might not seem like much if you just pass it by, but Dysart’s in Maine is a famous diner warranting attention. With breakfast always on the menu, pies that have been counted as some of the best in the state, and 24-hour service, word has traveled quickly about this diner. Make it a brief stop on your route or make it your destination, but either way, this is one diner you do not want to miss.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Super Popular Downtown Bangor Coffee Shop to Change Ownership, Name

A good chunk of my life revolves around coffee. I do a morning show... So I get out of bed everyday somewhere between 3:30am - 4:00am. The first thing I do after letting the dog out is to get the coffee started. I tried to do it the other way around once, and he let me know that was not acceptable. But otherwise, first chance I get, the coffee pot goes on. It's a morning necessity.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State

As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire

SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Q106.5

Grab Your Skates: Orono’s Ice Rinks Open To The Public

If you're looking for an outdoor skating rink to check out, that is not too far from Bangor, the town of Orono's two outdoor rinks are now finally open. They constructed their Pop-Up Rink back on January 10th, but between the mild conditions and a liner that wasn't holding the water the rink had been filled with, there was a bit of a delayed opening that one.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Why Is Part of Ellsworth Experience Brown/Murky Water?

There have been quite a few complaints about the color of Ellsworth's water in the last couple of days, with it being brown and murky. As a result of the low water level in the standpipe this morning sediment in the tank was stirred up when the system came online. The water crew is actively flushing the system to try and remedy the issue.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy