4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 2/11 and 2/12
My Brother Bob Is Addicted to… Where Do We Get Help?
News about Bangor's favorite son, Stephen King
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
Winter And Wildlife At Center Of This Weekend’s “Winter Fun Day” At Fields Pond
For the first time in what feels like a while, the forecast for this weekend seems to be working for us and not against us, which is good news for those wanting to celebrate both winter and wildlife in Maine. Both those things will be at the center of the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wabi.tv
All day chocolate festival in Central Maine
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
Win Pit Tickets to See Chris Stapleton in Bangor on Q106.5
Tickets are now officially on sale for Chris Stapleton when he comes to Bangor this summer. The concert is at Maine Savings Amphitheater on July 6. If you missed him at the Grammys the other night performing with Stevie Wonder, check this out. This will be a big deal concert...
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
Valentine’s Day at Humane Societies in Maine
Valentine’s Day is Tuesday. And it is flowers and chocolate. For some of the lucky ones, it is jewelry. But what about your pets? For many, Valentine’s Day is an occasion to include the pets and get them an extra treat too. And why not. Humane Societies around...
News about Bangor's favorite son, Stephen King
If you dream of becoming a writer, start today. Learn the craft. Despite what some say about how easy it is, there are formats, rules, and methods to learn. Who better to learn them from than the King of Horror?
The Best “Super Sunday” Parties For The Big Game In Bangor
Feel like heading out for the best football day of the year this Sunday? You’ve got a bunch of options for fun, food & drink!. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with a much anticipated half-time performance from Rihanna.
Get Tickets Early to See Chris Stapleton in Bangor with this Pre-sale Code
When Chris Stapleton returns to Bangor on July 6, we want our Country Club members to have the best seats in the house. That's why we're giving you a chance to buy your tickets before the general public. You're a member of our Country Club. That means you can get...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Truck Stop In Maine With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
There is a little truck stop near Bangor that might not seem like much if you just pass it by, but Dysart’s in Maine is a famous diner warranting attention. With breakfast always on the menu, pies that have been counted as some of the best in the state, and 24-hour service, word has traveled quickly about this diner. Make it a brief stop on your route or make it your destination, but either way, this is one diner you do not want to miss.
Super Popular Downtown Bangor Coffee Shop to Change Ownership, Name
A good chunk of my life revolves around coffee. I do a morning show... So I get out of bed everyday somewhere between 3:30am - 4:00am. The first thing I do after letting the dog out is to get the coffee started. I tried to do it the other way around once, and he let me know that was not acceptable. But otherwise, first chance I get, the coffee pot goes on. It's a morning necessity.
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Brewer Wants To Pick Your Brain & Possibly Reward You For It
The fine folks with the City of Brewer want to pick your brain: they want to know what kind of businesses you enjoy having in the area, and what you'd like to see come to town. They've got a survey up on the City of Brewer website. According to D’arcy...
foxbangor.com
Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire
SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
Here’s Why We Think Central Maine Smells Absolutely Horrendous This Morning
Augusta Fire has responded to a few calls this morning related to an odor, this odor is coming from north of the city. Do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as we will continue to investigate. The investigation into the source is ongoing but is not related to anything in our city. Thank you.
Grab Your Skates: Orono’s Ice Rinks Open To The Public
If you're looking for an outdoor skating rink to check out, that is not too far from Bangor, the town of Orono's two outdoor rinks are now finally open. They constructed their Pop-Up Rink back on January 10th, but between the mild conditions and a liner that wasn't holding the water the rink had been filled with, there was a bit of a delayed opening that one.
Why Is Part of Ellsworth Experience Brown/Murky Water?
There have been quite a few complaints about the color of Ellsworth's water in the last couple of days, with it being brown and murky. As a result of the low water level in the standpipe this morning sediment in the tank was stirred up when the system came online. The water crew is actively flushing the system to try and remedy the issue.
