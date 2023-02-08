ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

CBS Detroit

Florida murder suspect arrested in Detroit, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Florida was arrested Wednesday in Detroit.According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Rahming is accused of shooting 29-year-old Tracy Priester during an argument on Dec. 16, 2021, in the 6100 block of 10th Street in Bradenton, Florida.Priester was pronounced in a store parking lot on 53rd Avenue East after a friend who was driving him to a hospital pulled over and called 911.The sheriff's office says investigators learned Rahming fled to the Macomb County area and eventually tracked him down in Detroit, where U.S. Marshals arrested him.He is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Florida in the coming days.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two critically shot Friday night in separate Detroit shootings

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating two unrelated critical shooting incidents on the city's west side. Detroit police are investigating a critical shooting that occurred late Friday night. Police said a 26-year-old man was sitting in his car with a 19-year-old woman near the intersection...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman, 20, charged in fatal St. Clair County crash that killed 1

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a vehicle crash in St. Clair County that killed one man in December.According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Maygan Pitonyak is also charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and driving with a suspended license causing death. Pitonyak was denied bond during her arraignment on Wednesday and remains in St. Clair County Jail.Authorities say on Dec. 17, 2022, two pickup trucks that were driven by an 18-year-old and 19-year-old collided on Capac Road in Berlin Township as one vehicle attempted to...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Royal Oak police on I-75

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver believed to be drunk crashed into a Royal Oak police cruiser early Friday. The police officer was driving on I-75 near I-696 when they were hit around 12:30 a.m. The crash caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle and the at-fault driver's vehicle, and both the suspect and officer suffered minor injuries.
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police investigate triple shooting on Detroit's northwest side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men in their 20s were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car on Detroit's northwest side said the Detroit Police Department. Police said the victims were all believed to be sitting in a car in the 18200 block of Heyden St, south of 7 Mile near Evergreen Road. The circumstances are unknown to investigators at this time.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Speed trap catches unlicensed driver

TAYLOR — The patrol officer, nicknamed the Gardner White cop of speed enforcement fame, caught a speeding 20-year-old Inkster man who was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver was detected driving 62 mph in a 45-mph zone. He was cited and released.
INKSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn, reward offered

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Jonathan Mooney said he was sitting at a park when Dearborn police race to the intersection of Penn Street and Pardee Avenue.A U.S. Postal Police said a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her vehicle. The suspect was able to flee the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, according to police. "It's just shocking," Mooney said."I couldn't have imagined someone was robbed at gunpoint, not even moments before here at this park."The suspect was described as a Black male in his late 30s or early 40s and standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. U.S. Postal police are offering a cash reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to a conviction. If you have any information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. 
DEARBORN, MI

