Police looking for 3 men in connection to theft of weapons from Macomb County home [VIDEO]
Three men are wanted for questioning by sheriff’s deputies in Macomb County regarding a home burglary case last month where guns and other items were stolen.
Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department released video captured by a Tesla that shows an ice chunk flying towards it.
fox2detroit.com
20-year-old Michigan woman facing murder charges after fatal rollover crash while drunk
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old woman is accused of causing a fatal crash while driving drunk after using a fake ID at a St. Clair County bar. Maygan Pitonyak and five other people, who were all under 21, were drinking at a bar on Dec. 17, 2022. Authorities said the group left in two pickup trucks driven by Pitonyak and a teen.
Police allege a teacher wrote a bomb threat note to blow up the junior high school where he taught
Paul Jacobs, a teacher in Michigan, is facing charges accused of writing a fake note threatening to blow up the Hazel Park Junior High School.
Florida murder suspect arrested in Detroit, officials say
(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Florida was arrested Wednesday in Detroit.According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Rahming is accused of shooting 29-year-old Tracy Priester during an argument on Dec. 16, 2021, in the 6100 block of 10th Street in Bradenton, Florida.Priester was pronounced in a store parking lot on 53rd Avenue East after a friend who was driving him to a hospital pulled over and called 911.The sheriff's office says investigators learned Rahming fled to the Macomb County area and eventually tracked him down in Detroit, where U.S. Marshals arrested him.He is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Florida in the coming days.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after drivers hit with chunks of ice in Oakland County
Police are searching fort the person responsible after drivers in Oakland County have been hit with chunks of ice while driving. These incidents have happened in Rochester Hills and Oakland Township.
Teen knocked unconscious during fight at high school in Dearborn Heights
A teenager is recovering after authorities say he was knocked unconscious during a fight at Crestwood High School. District officials in Dearborn Heights said the teen was injured after a physical altercation started with another students
fox2detroit.com
Two critically shot Friday night in separate Detroit shootings
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating two unrelated critical shooting incidents on the city's west side. Detroit police are investigating a critical shooting that occurred late Friday night. Police said a 26-year-old man was sitting in his car with a 19-year-old woman near the intersection...
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
Woman, 20, charged in fatal St. Clair County crash that killed 1
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a vehicle crash in St. Clair County that killed one man in December.According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Maygan Pitonyak is also charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and driving with a suspended license causing death. Pitonyak was denied bond during her arraignment on Wednesday and remains in St. Clair County Jail.Authorities say on Dec. 17, 2022, two pickup trucks that were driven by an 18-year-old and 19-year-old collided on Capac Road in Berlin Township as one vehicle attempted to...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Royal Oak police on I-75
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver believed to be drunk crashed into a Royal Oak police cruiser early Friday. The police officer was driving on I-75 near I-696 when they were hit around 12:30 a.m. The crash caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle and the at-fault driver's vehicle, and both the suspect and officer suffered minor injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Police investigate triple shooting on Detroit's northwest side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men in their 20s were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car on Detroit's northwest side said the Detroit Police Department. Police said the victims were all believed to be sitting in a car in the 18200 block of Heyden St, south of 7 Mile near Evergreen Road. The circumstances are unknown to investigators at this time.
fox2detroit.com
Teen beaten unconscious in attack at Dearborn Heights Crestwood on video
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police and administrators are investigating the beating of a Crestwood High School student. The teen was knocked unconscious in a scuffle with other students as bystanders recorded. FOX 2 is told the student is recovering and police have been in contact with him and his family, since the attack.
downriversundaytimes.com
Speed trap catches unlicensed driver
TAYLOR — The patrol officer, nicknamed the Gardner White cop of speed enforcement fame, caught a speeding 20-year-old Inkster man who was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver was detected driving 62 mph in a 45-mph zone. He was cited and released.
Missing girl who disappeared nearly a year ago found by U.S. Marshals in closet of Port Huron home
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing by her foster family almost a year ago was found hiding in the closet of a Port Huron home on Tuesday, officials announced.
fox2detroit.com
'I shouldn't be holding my son's obituary' says Detroit mom as accused killer heads to trial
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of two murders just days apart, is going to trial. And now the mother of one of the victims is talking about the tragedy and fighting for justice after the killing of her son, 26-year-old Patrick Jones. "DPD, y'all need to...
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn, reward offered
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Jonathan Mooney said he was sitting at a park when Dearborn police race to the intersection of Penn Street and Pardee Avenue.A U.S. Postal Police said a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her vehicle. The suspect was able to flee the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, according to police. "It's just shocking," Mooney said."I couldn't have imagined someone was robbed at gunpoint, not even moments before here at this park."The suspect was described as a Black male in his late 30s or early 40s and standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. U.S. Postal police are offering a cash reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to a conviction. If you have any information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
WILX-TV
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of the car that struck and killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day is named in a federal warrant accusing her of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman's car broke into twice despite anti-theft devices
A Detroit woman had anti-theft devices on her car and was parked in a gated apartment lot, but that didn't stop thieves from breaking into her car twice in a week. The second time, they stole her steering wheel.
'A frustrating feeling': Southgate nonprofit targeted repeatedly by thieves
Arkay Incorporated in Southgate, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, has had multiple vehicles and catalytic converters stolen.
