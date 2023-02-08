ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
PINEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian walking in the road was hit and killed Saturday morning near Little River, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Nelson Road, according to Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
abcnews4.com

$100K scratch off ticket sold at Pawleys Island grocery store

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Grocery bills will be a little bit easier for one Pawleys Island woman who purchased a winning scratch-off ticket. After grocery shopping at the Publix on Highway 17 in Pawleys Island, she bought a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword scratch-off ticket. That ticket turned...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 52 outside Lake City: Reports

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.
LAKE CITY, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown police seeking bank robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Department is on the scene at Anderson Brothers Bank on 706 N Fraser Street, after a reported bank robbery that took place around 4 p.m. Friday. There were reportedly no injuries at the time of the incident. Police reported the last...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Drugs seized, arrest made in Georgetown County traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for drug and other charges after a traffic stop that happened just after midnight Friday on Oatland Road in Georgetown County. After the initial traffic stop, the suspect, David Gillyard Jr., 38, locked the doors of his vehicle and drove...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

GCSO: Traffic stop leads to handgun seizures and three arrests

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office (GSCO) arrested three men on Feb. 9 for unlawfully carrying firearms. Jaheim Johnson, 19, Jakaii Pickney, 19, and Omar Sumpter, 20, all of Georgetown, were arrested in Dunbar following a traffic stop shortly after 4 p.m., according to a press release.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy