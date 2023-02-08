LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.

LAKE CITY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO