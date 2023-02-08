Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Herbster says he's thinking about 2024 Senate race, other political options
OMAHA, Neb. — Multi-state agribusinessman Charles Herbster might want another go at politics after losing the 2022 Republican primary for Nebraska governor to eventual Gov. Jim Pillen, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Herbster, in a statement, confirmed that he is considering a 2024 Senate bid against appointed U.S. Sen....
Iowa Joins Other States Asking For Mexican Drug Cartels To Be Classified As Terrorists
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa is one of 21 states asking President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to classify Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. The State Attorneys General, including Brenna Bird of Iowa, have sent a letter saying the Mexican cartels are a national security threat.
News Channel Nebraska
Eight female doctors attempting to keep abortion legal in Nebraska
In the past year, a group of eight female doctors has become a major player in Nebraska’s fight over abortion, pushing themselves toward the center of perhaps the most contentious issue facing the Nebraska Legislature this session. This group of doctors – all of whom provide reproductive care –...
Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year
The state of Iowa paid out $129 million more last year than it should have in unemployment benefits, which was 64 times the overpayments made in 2017. According to newly disclosed state data, 89% of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on […] The post Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Bill Would Change Work Hour Limits, Other Regulations For Workers Under 18
Des Moines, Iowa — Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours and in a wider array of jobs under a bill that’s cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Brad Epperly, a lobbyist for the Iowa Grocer Industry Association, says key parts of the bill would let 14 and 15-year-olds with a driver’s permit drive to and from a job and all kids of high school age could work later at night.
KCRG.com
First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding answers following the case of a woman mistakenly pronounced dead at an Iowa care center. One of their goals is to create a website where people experiencing food insecurity can find local resources. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks in a forum on state policy...
klkntv.com
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
fox42kptm.com
Saturday will be 211 Day to highlight the importance of the helpline number
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - State and community leaders are now reminding everyone about the existence of the 211 helpline number. It comes in advance of Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen's proclamation that this Saturday will be 211 Day. The 211 number is a helpline that connects people to services and resources...
klkntv.com
‘Nobody’s doing nothing’: Sorrow over missing, murdered Natives inspires bill in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would take on the unsolved cases of murdered and missing Native Americans, a problem in our state and nationwide. Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was reported missing March 27, 2022. “We looked for her for a long time, asking people...
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kmaland.com
Summit claims another pipeline milestone
(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
WQAD
Iowa lawmakers considering proposal to double minimum wage
Right now, Iowa's minimum wage is set at $7.25 an hour. This proposal would increase it to $15 an hour.
Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances
LINCOLN — Expect another bare-knuckle brawl in the Nebraska Legislature over providing public funds for private schools. That was the prediction by one senator after the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, on a 6-2 vote Thursday, advanced a bill that would set aside at least $25 million a year in taxpayer funds for tax credits for donations […] The post Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
southarkansassun.com
Changes In SNAP Food Benefits Similar To WIC Introduced In Iowa
Changes in the SNAP Food Benefits that are similar to the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has been introduced in Iowa. In this article, read and find out what these changes are and how they are similar to WIC!. On January 11, many state representatives of the Republicans have...
News Channel Nebraska
Another push to legalize medical marijuana
A move to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska, a push started nearly a decade ago, is back again. Legal technicalities have derailed two statewide petition drives in the last four years, despite signatures from some 180,000 people in last year’s drive. Now the Legislature is being asked to adopt...
Iowa COVID-19 infection rate has first increase in weeks
The state’s COVID-19 infection rate increased slightly last week, representing the first uptick in weekly reported cases in more than a month. There were 1,517 new confirmed cases in the past week among people who were not previously infected, according to an Iowa Department of Health and Human Services report on Wednesday. There were a […] The post Iowa COVID-19 infection rate has first increase in weeks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bill to ban medical marijuana clinics passes South Dakota House on narrow margin
A bill seeking to, among other things, ban certain types of marijuana related advertising in South Dakota passed the House of Representatives along a slim margin Wednesday afternoon.
Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations
The Iowa Board of Nursing has sanctioned several Iowa nurses for substance abuse issues, stealing patient medications and other issues. One of the nurses recently disciplined by the board is Cody Babbitt of Plano, who tested positive for methamphetamine while employed by two Iowa hospitals. Babbitt currently works at Wayne County Hospital, where he has […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Proposed state broadband office touted as more effective, creative in closing ‘digital divide’
LINCOLN — With at least 80,000 to 90,000 locations in Nebraska still lacking quality broadband internet service, a legislative committee on Tuesday heard the latest proposal to close the state’s long-nagging “digital divide.” Gov. Jim Pillen has proposed the creation of a new state broadband office, supplanting the Nebraska Public Service Commission as the state’s […] The post Proposed state broadband office touted as more effective, creative in closing ‘digital divide’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
