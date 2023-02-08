Imagine for a second you are on a road trip through a scenic ocean route in Maine. The time period is sometime in the 1930s and you have seen thousands of pine trees, craggy shorelines, and seemingly endless oceans. Then you stumble upon a fairly normal-looking building but you are intrigued by the sign to look a little further. Roadside attractions have been in a boom for a couple of years now and curiosities are a popular thing. The sign leads you to some tasty Georgia pecans, but once you are inside, you are greeted by a large alligator hide — something that you don’t see every day in Maine — and a buffalo that was shot by Teddy Rosevelt. This is Perry’s Nut House in Belfast, Maine, and it is still as nutty as it was back then.

