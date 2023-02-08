Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 2/11 and 2/12The Maine WriterMaine State
My Brother Bob Is Addicted to… Where Do We Get Help?Stephen L DaltonBangor, ME
News about Bangor's favorite son, Stephen KingStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Havana a hidden gem of fine-dining in Bar Harbor, MaineStephen L DaltonBar Harbor, ME
Related
Winter And Wildlife At Center Of This Weekend’s “Winter Fun Day” At Fields Pond
For the first time in what feels like a while, the forecast for this weekend seems to be working for us and not against us, which is good news for those wanting to celebrate both winter and wildlife in Maine. Both those things will be at the center of the...
Hampden to Hold Public Forum On Western Ave – Route 1A Redesign
Hampden has grown a lot since I was a kid. This whole area of Penobscot County has in tons of ways, but when I grew up there, the population was barely 5,000. These days it's swollen up to almost double that. New schools, new town office... you name it. Hampden has had to change with the times like any place that grows every year.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023
Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
Brewer Wants To Pick Your Brain & Possibly Reward You For It
The fine folks with the City of Brewer want to pick your brain: they want to know what kind of businesses you enjoy having in the area, and what you'd like to see come to town. They've got a survey up on the City of Brewer website. According to D’arcy...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Truck Stop In Maine With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
There is a little truck stop near Bangor that might not seem like much if you just pass it by, but Dysart’s in Maine is a famous diner warranting attention. With breakfast always on the menu, pies that have been counted as some of the best in the state, and 24-hour service, word has traveled quickly about this diner. Make it a brief stop on your route or make it your destination, but either way, this is one diner you do not want to miss.
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
Super Popular Downtown Bangor Coffee Shop to Change Ownership, Name
A good chunk of my life revolves around coffee. I do a morning show... So I get out of bed everyday somewhere between 3:30am - 4:00am. The first thing I do after letting the dog out is to get the coffee started. I tried to do it the other way around once, and he let me know that was not acceptable. But otherwise, first chance I get, the coffee pot goes on. It's a morning necessity.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
Groundhog Be Darned…Bangor’s Broadway Dairy Queen To Open For Season Wednesday
Yes, we may have just experienced a record-setting arctic blast of below zero temps, but there are some, like myself, who can never quite get ice cream out of our minds, regardless of the weather. And those of us who are die-hard ice cream lovers wince a little every time...
3rd Annual Belfast Ice Festival Dates & Events Announced
The Belfast Ice Festival Signature Events Return to downtown Belfast the weekend of February 24,,25 and 26. This event was bigger than the previous year last year, and this year expects to grow again. Visitors to downtown Belfast will find ice sculptures and so much more. Live ice carving demonstrations...
Grab Your Skates: Orono’s Ice Rinks Open To The Public
If you're looking for an outdoor skating rink to check out, that is not too far from Bangor, the town of Orono's two outdoor rinks are now finally open. They constructed their Pop-Up Rink back on January 10th, but between the mild conditions and a liner that wasn't holding the water the rink had been filled with, there was a bit of a delayed opening that one.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wabi.tv
Veazie man indicted after fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Veazie man has been indicted after a fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash last May. 49-year-old Daniel Lyons is charged with manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence. Police say the driver of a sedan crossed the centerline on Airline Road in Township 22 in Hancock...
The Best “Super Sunday” Parties For The Big Game In Bangor
Feel like heading out for the best football day of the year this Sunday? You’ve got a bunch of options for fun, food & drink!. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with a much anticipated half-time performance from Rihanna.
A Maine 17-Year-Old in Stolen Vehicle Reaches Speeds of 100 MPH in Police Chase
A 13 mile police chase reached speeds of 100 mph Monday in Wiscasset and Richmond in pursuit of two teenagers in stole a car. 17-Year-Old Driver in Stolen Vehicle Leads Police on Chase. The Wiscasset Police Department said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with no plates on the...
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
OnlyInYourState
This Ocean Town Tourist Store In Maine Sells The Most Amazing Homemade Fudge You’ll Ever Try
Imagine for a second you are on a road trip through a scenic ocean route in Maine. The time period is sometime in the 1930s and you have seen thousands of pine trees, craggy shorelines, and seemingly endless oceans. Then you stumble upon a fairly normal-looking building but you are intrigued by the sign to look a little further. Roadside attractions have been in a boom for a couple of years now and curiosities are a popular thing. The sign leads you to some tasty Georgia pecans, but once you are inside, you are greeted by a large alligator hide — something that you don’t see every day in Maine — and a buffalo that was shot by Teddy Rosevelt. This is Perry’s Nut House in Belfast, Maine, and it is still as nutty as it was back then.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0