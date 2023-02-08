ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Q106.5

Hampden to Hold Public Forum On Western Ave – Route 1A Redesign

Hampden has grown a lot since I was a kid. This whole area of Penobscot County has in tons of ways, but when I grew up there, the population was barely 5,000. These days it's swollen up to almost double that. New schools, new town office... you name it. Hampden has had to change with the times like any place that grows every year.
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State

As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023

Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
MAINE STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Truck Stop In Maine With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

There is a little truck stop near Bangor that might not seem like much if you just pass it by, but Dysart’s in Maine is a famous diner warranting attention. With breakfast always on the menu, pies that have been counted as some of the best in the state, and 24-hour service, word has traveled quickly about this diner. Make it a brief stop on your route or make it your destination, but either way, this is one diner you do not want to miss.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Super Popular Downtown Bangor Coffee Shop to Change Ownership, Name

A good chunk of my life revolves around coffee. I do a morning show... So I get out of bed everyday somewhere between 3:30am - 4:00am. The first thing I do after letting the dog out is to get the coffee started. I tried to do it the other way around once, and he let me know that was not acceptable. But otherwise, first chance I get, the coffee pot goes on. It's a morning necessity.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties

Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

3rd Annual Belfast Ice Festival Dates & Events Announced

The Belfast Ice Festival Signature Events Return to downtown Belfast the weekend of February 24,,25 and 26. This event was bigger than the previous year last year, and this year expects to grow again. Visitors to downtown Belfast will find ice sculptures and so much more. Live ice carving demonstrations...
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

Grab Your Skates: Orono’s Ice Rinks Open To The Public

If you're looking for an outdoor skating rink to check out, that is not too far from Bangor, the town of Orono's two outdoor rinks are now finally open. They constructed their Pop-Up Rink back on January 10th, but between the mild conditions and a liner that wasn't holding the water the rink had been filled with, there was a bit of a delayed opening that one.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Veazie man indicted after fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Veazie man has been indicted after a fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash last May. 49-year-old Daniel Lyons is charged with manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence. Police say the driver of a sedan crossed the centerline on Airline Road in Township 22 in Hancock...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

The Best “Super Sunday” Parties For The Big Game In Bangor

Feel like heading out for the best football day of the year this Sunday? You’ve got a bunch of options for fun, food & drink!. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with a much anticipated half-time performance from Rihanna.
BANGOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Ocean Town Tourist Store In Maine Sells The Most Amazing Homemade Fudge You’ll Ever Try

Imagine for a second you are on a road trip through a scenic ocean route in Maine. The time period is sometime in the 1930s and you have seen thousands of pine trees, craggy shorelines, and seemingly endless oceans. Then you stumble upon a fairly normal-looking building but you are intrigued by the sign to look a little further. Roadside attractions have been in a boom for a couple of years now and curiosities are a popular thing. The sign leads you to some tasty Georgia pecans, but once you are inside, you are greeted by a large alligator hide — something that you don’t see every day in Maine — and a buffalo that was shot by Teddy Rosevelt. This is Perry’s Nut House in Belfast, Maine, and it is still as nutty as it was back then.
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

