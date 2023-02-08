ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet solar project causes widespread flooding

The Acushnet Selectboard held an emergency meeting on Thursday, 2/2, with other town departments, and abutters to the solar installation being built at 550 Main Street to discuss widespread and destructive flooding that work on the project has caused in the neighborhood and along Main Street. Stephen G. Campbell, Jr.,...
ACUSHNET, MA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

12 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close across Massachusetts

Bed Bath & Beyond will close at least 12 stores across Massachusetts, part of a nationwide plan to shutter hundreds of its retail locations across the country as the company reportedly faces an uncertain financial future. In Massachusetts, stores will close in Hadley, Pittsfield, Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, North Attleborough,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

EG Real Estate: Dozen New Listings

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 2/10/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, no sold properties, and 15 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
iheart.com

Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
ABC6.com

Car catches fire on Interstate 95, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car caught fire on Interstate 95 South on Friday night, Rhode Island State Police said. ABC6 News crews were traveling to a reported house fire when they saw a sedan burst into flames in the breakdown lane near Thurberg Avenue. Rhode Island State Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

‘Higher than average’ contaminant numbers found in town’s water

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett Town Manager James R. Tierney told the Town Council Monday evening that there is a contaminant in the town’s water treatment system called total trihalomethanes (TTHM) – at levels that are higher than average. The announcement came after several inquiries from the public...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Firefighters battle large Tiverton garage fire

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westport Fire Department said it assisted Tiverton firefighters in battling a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Officials said tankers from multiple departments in the area were called in to fight the blaze that had spread from a garage to two cars. The department shared photos...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Gas Station Displays Unbeatable Price

I'm not sure what it is between me and weird things involving gas prices, but it happened again last night. I was in Fairhaven and I needed gas, so I stopped into the new Bridge Street Mobil station. I jumped out of the car and started filling up my tank when my son rolled down the window and said, "Dad, check out the prices."
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WBEC AM

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford

“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

