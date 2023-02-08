Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet solar project causes widespread flooding
The Acushnet Selectboard held an emergency meeting on Thursday, 2/2, with other town departments, and abutters to the solar installation being built at 550 Main Street to discuss widespread and destructive flooding that work on the project has caused in the neighborhood and along Main Street. Stephen G. Campbell, Jr.,...
fallriverreporter.com
New convenience store and gas station expected to open in Fall River this year
If everything goes well, Fall River will have a new gas station and convenience store by the end of the year. In the summer of 2021 Family Foods Grocery Outlet at 323 William S. Canning Boulevard closed and was later purchased by the Procaccianti Group. The group has begun demolishing...
New firefighter training facility opens in northern RI
Firefighters across northern Rhode Island will now be able to hone their skills in a realistic setting.
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
MassLive.com
12 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close across Massachusetts
Bed Bath & Beyond will close at least 12 stores across Massachusetts, part of a nationwide plan to shutter hundreds of its retail locations across the country as the company reportedly faces an uncertain financial future. In Massachusetts, stores will close in Hadley, Pittsfield, Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, North Attleborough,...
nrinow.news
New Brigido’s Market owners plan upgrades, grand reopening to be held in April
NORTH SMITHFIELD/BURRILLVILLE – Three grocery stores run by a local family for decades have been purchased by a couple that owns supermarkets in New York and Connecticut, and this week, the new owners said that shoppers can expect new products and upgrades to the stores, with a grand reopening to be held in April.
Mass. town residents see no change in coyote activity since sharpshooters were brought in
NAHANT, Mass. — It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became...
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Real Estate: Dozen New Listings
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 2/10/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, no sold properties, and 15 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
ABC6.com
Car catches fire on Interstate 95, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car caught fire on Interstate 95 South on Friday night, Rhode Island State Police said. ABC6 News crews were traveling to a reported house fire when they saw a sedan burst into flames in the breakdown lane near Thurberg Avenue. Rhode Island State Police...
Popular Lakeville Tulip Farm Moving to 20-Acre Farm in Berkley for 2023
The 5-acre tulip field in Lakeville that attracted hundreds of families since 2020 is about to get a whole lot bigger. Golden Hour Tulips has moved to Berkley and will offer 20 sprawling acres of gorgeous tulips, sunflowers, and dahlias for picking. How Golden Hour Tulips Began. Golden Hour Tulips...
independentri.com
‘Higher than average’ contaminant numbers found in town’s water
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett Town Manager James R. Tierney told the Town Council Monday evening that there is a contaminant in the town’s water treatment system called total trihalomethanes (TTHM) – at levels that are higher than average. The announcement came after several inquiries from the public...
Some Not So Fabuloso News for the SouthCoast’s Favorite Cleaner
It's hard to say how Fabuloso became SouthCoast's No. 1 cleaning product, but I can't imagine there are many people around here who would dispute it. Walk into nearly any restaurant on the SouthCoast. If the server or host wipes down the table, you know they'll be using Fabuloso. The...
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
ABC6.com
Firefighters battle large Tiverton garage fire
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Westport Fire Department said it assisted Tiverton firefighters in battling a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Officials said tankers from multiple departments in the area were called in to fight the blaze that had spread from a garage to two cars. The department shared photos...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
Fairhaven Gas Station Displays Unbeatable Price
I'm not sure what it is between me and weird things involving gas prices, but it happened again last night. I was in Fairhaven and I needed gas, so I stopped into the new Bridge Street Mobil station. I jumped out of the car and started filling up my tank when my son rolled down the window and said, "Dad, check out the prices."
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford
“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
Comments / 5