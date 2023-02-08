ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Transgender woman convicted of 2 rapes will be sent to men's prison

London — A transgender woman who raped two women before beginning to transition will not be housed in Scotland's only all-female prison, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday. Isla Bryson, 31, previously known as Adam Graham, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday of raping one woman in 2016 and another in 2019. Bryson, who claimed during the trial to have decided to transition gender at aged 29, was reportedly due to be held at Cornton Vale women's prison ahead of sentencing next month, stirring widespread public anger."Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case...
CBS LA

Former adult star Ron Jeremy committed to a state mental health hospital

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy was declared incompetent to stand trail on rape and other charges by the Los Angeles District Attorney and was committed to a state mental hospital.A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said Jeremy can be held for up to two years, with a hearing to assess his progress set for May 8.Jeremy faces 30 counts of rape and sexual misconduct allegations, spanning a 23-year period. He pleaded not guilty.In January, a judge declared the 69-year-old incompetent to participate in his defense due to 'severe dementia,' according to his lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb.Jeremy rose to fame in the adult film industry with over 2,000 movie appearances since the 1970s. He has been in prison since his arrest in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Week

Pope Francis says homosexuality 'isn't a crime, it's a human condition'

Pope Francis criticized "unjust" laws criminalizing homosexuality in an interview Tuesday. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," he told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview at the Vatican, and if it's a sin, so is not being charitable to gay people. This was the first time a pope has publicly condemned laws criminalizing homosexuality, AP reported Wednesday. "Some 67 countries or jurisdictions worldwide criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity, 11 of which can or do impose the death penalty." Some Catholic bishops support laws criminalizing same-sex relationships and other discrimination against LGBT people, Pope Francis said, and "these bishops have to have...
The Independent

Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment

Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Fox News

Fox News

962K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy