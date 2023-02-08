Read full article on original website
Freedom for All
3d ago
My sympathies to his family and friends. A great loss. He was one of our Police Officers that proves our police force needs to be respected.
Reply
26
Damilo Linnear
3d ago
The good news: He won't commit another crime.The bad news: The Democrats have ten million more just like him.
Reply(1)
21
the finger
3d ago
👏👏👏👏👏👏🥰 beautiful work now go home to your families get some rest say a few prayers and get back to work and protect us innocent Americans from the devil's advocates
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday, Feb. 10. It happened near 17th and Locust around 8:10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim showed up at a hospital with a single gunshot wound. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
District Four police captain speaks about loss of fallen officer
Local representatives, community members, and friends of Officer Jerving joined together to honor his sacrifice alongside his brothers and sisters in blue and members of Milwaukee's Fire Department.
Channel 3000
Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
Woman killed after reckless driver causes fiery crash in Walworth County
A woman is dead after a reckless driver struck the car she was in, resulting in a fiery crash in Walworth County on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
Pedestrian hit and killed near 16th and Cleveland
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
wgtd.org
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
WISN
Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
CBS 58
Flags across Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff Feb. 13 in honor of fallen MPD officer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7, near 14th and...
nbc15.com
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail
A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The gun involved in the shooting has not been recovered, the statement added. Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of veterans in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman posing as government official to update fire extinguisher tags at Wisconsin businesses arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who had been allegedly claiming to work for a southeastern Wisconsin fire department to update fire extinguisher tags at local businesses was arrested. According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the woman who was reportedly claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities involved in high-speed chase in Wisconsin ends in Walmart parking lot
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin were involved in a high-speed chase on Wednesday night, where two suspects were eventually taken into custody. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on February 8, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 1st and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person – 13-year-old Madison Lee. Lee was last seen near 1st and Burleigh around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Lee is described as a 13-year-old Black girl, 5'05" tall, 110 pounds,...
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
Fox News
962K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 62