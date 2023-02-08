Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers: Former LA Top Prospect Returns to Organization on Minor-League Deal
The Dodgers signed Rubby De La Rosa, a former LA top prospect, to a minor-league deal as he comes back after four years playing in Japan.
Good Morning San Diego: Padres best in NL West?
Filed under: Good Morning San Diego: Padres best in NL West? Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, February 9, 2023. By Jeremy Brener@JeremyBrener Feb 9, 2023, 6:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Good…
Freddie Freeman Highlights 8 Dodgers Officially Playing in the WBC
Spring training will be missing some veteran presence as Dodgers stars suit up for their home countries in the World Baseball Classic
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge Extension
The San Diego Padres have not been afraid to pursue and lock down headline talent in recent years, between the signings of Manny Machado and Yu Darvish, in addition to the trade for Juan Soto, as they continue to try and compete in an arms race with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Rangers Spring Training Preview: Corey Seager
Corey Seager is coming off an All-Star Game appearance and a career high in home runs.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
Braves News: Ronald Acuna to the WBC, Matt Olson, more
We are on the home stretch to pitchers and catchers reporting, as most of the transactions that were going to happen have happened already. It was reported on Wednesday that Ronald Acuna had been given permission to play in the World Baseball Classic by the Braves and has chosen to do so, a reverse from the team’s prior opinion. This is not the first time that the Braves have reversed an initially cautious decision regarding Acuna’s knee injury. The good news is that Acuna has reportedly had no issues with his knee as of late.
Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres
The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
Dennis Lin "Who Does Seidler Like More Than Manny Machado? Maybe No One"
“I only more strongly believe after the Darvish deal the Padres will get something done with Manny Machado.”. The Athletic's Dennis Lin discussed the Padres surprising six-year, $108 million dollar extension with Yu Darvish, why it's about the next three years, why they're betting on the person and why there's a very strong chance the Padres get a deal done soon with Manny Machado.
Padres spring training primer: Starting rotation
Starting pitching depth was a strength in 2022, but the Padres will have to unearth quality behind Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell if arms are to again lead the way
Yu Darvish Contract Extension: Press Conference and Interviews
The San Diego Padres held a press conference on Friday morning at Petco Park, announcing a six-year contract extension for Yu Darvish. The deal will run through the 2028 season and is reportedly worth $108 million.
Dave Roberts Joined Mayor Karen Bass For Tour Of Barrier Breakers Negro Leagues Exhibit
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts accompanied mayor Karen Bass and Jackie Robinson family members for a tour of the Barrier Breakers exhibit at Los Angeles Public Library, which tells the stories of African-American athletes who played in the Negro Baseball Leagues. Developed by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in...
Ace Yu Darvish's contract with Padres runs through age 42
SAN DIEGO (AP) — After Yu Darvish finished answering a question about his new $108 million, six-year contract, the 36-year-old San Diego Padres ace turned to his interpreter, Shingo Horie, and added a thought. “He still doesn’t believe if this is true or not; if it’s a prank,” Horie said. It’s true, all right. Neither Darvish nor the Padres think the tall right-hander is anywhere close to being finished. He’s coming off one of his better seasons, when he helped lead the Padres on a stirring run to the NL Championship Series, and said he’ll do what it takes to still be pitching at a high level when he turns 42 late in the 2028 season, the last year of his deal. “I just want to go as far as I can go and just kind of push myself as hard as I can,” Darvish said at a news conference Friday. “One thing I can say is the preparation will always be there; the hard work is always going to be there. We’ll see how far we can go.”
Plassmeyer Could Provide Relief Out Of Phillies Bullpen
Michael Plassmeyer could see more action by providing valuable relief in the 2023 season.
