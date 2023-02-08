Read full article on original website
TrustedReviews
This unlimited iPhone 14 Plus contract is a huge bargain
The iPhone 14 Plus allows you to get your mitts around a larger iPhone without paying full whack for a Pro model. At this price, you should strongly consider grasping one. Mobile Phones Direct is offering an iPhone 14 Plus with unlimited 5G data for £45 a month. The contract for two years on the Vodafone network requires an upfront cost of £39. The handset itself is £949 to buy outright, so you’re doing pretty well here.
CNET
Travel for Less With a Discounted Lifetime Subscription to Dollar Flight Club
Are you itching to travel? Whether you fly frequently or want to save some money on a particular trip, Dollar Flight Club can help budget-conscious ticket buyers grab the best deals to travel around the world for less. As flights become more expensive, finding affordable options is even more important.
Get an e-bike and backup power for 47 percent off
Stack CommerceBirdBike's A-Frame and Geneverse's HomePower Pro Backup Power Station are on sale for less than $2,000.
electrek.co
This 100W solar panel produces up to 500Wh/day at $72 in New Green Deals
Are you looking for a great way to begin your off-grid or solar-powered journey in 2023? Well, today, we’re taking a look at HQST’s 100W solar panels that are capable of delivering up to 500Wh per day of electricity with just five hours of sunlight for $72. This is down from its $85 from its normal rate and marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Apple iPad Flash Deal: Save 52% on a Product Bundle With Accessories
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Flight attendants explain the best way to get cheap first class tickets
First class tickets can be more expensive than the holiday itself so many of us swerve away from the idea all together. But what if I told you that there's some 'secret' ways you could get cheaper tickets, without breaking the bank. A group of flight attendants have been sharing...
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
New Plus-sized Highlander is a Grand Addition to Toyota Lineup
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander adds more luxury and more space for road trip luggage at the Chicago Auto Show.
How to use your credit card to save on travel as airline costs soar
Airline fares are up more than 28% year-over-year, here’s how your credit card can help you make extra room in your budget for summer travel.
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 14 has finally dropped to a far more tempting price
Just in time for the weekend, Amazon has dropped the price of the iPhone 14 making it much more of a tempting upgrade. If you’ve been hankering for a saving on the latest iPhone, then we’ve got the deal for you. Amazon has just chopped £55 off the RRP of Apple’s iPhone 14.
Do Electric Cars Need Oil Changes?
The maintenance and service differences between the engine in an electric vehicle (EV) and the internal combustion engine (ICE) in a gas-powered vehicle are like night and day. An ICE motor has significantly more moving parts than an EV one. That’s why an ICE motor needs motor oil to lubricate...
Thrillist
Delta Amex Cardholders Can Now Get a 15% Discount on Flights
Flying Delta has never been sweeter—if you're a Delta Amex cardholder, that is. Amex and Delta just launched a new benefit, dubbed the "TakeOff 15," which will surely make your travel booking experience more enjoyable. If you own a Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum, Reserve Consumer or Business American Express credit card, you're now eligible for a 15% discount when you book award flights using your SkyMiles.
Cult of Mac
Save big on a spacious 512GB MacBook Air with M2
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air with 512GB storage is down to $1,349 on Amazon after a $150 discount. If you have been eyeing the slimmest MacBook in Apple’s lineup, this is a deal you should not miss. With 512GB storage, the M2 MacBook Air will easily last you for...
Consumer Reports.org
The Most Discounted New Cars Right Now
Discounts on cars are becoming as hard to find as cars themselves because of the pandemic and related supply and demand forces. But Consumer Reports’ analysis shows that there are still cars, trucks, and SUVs that are selling for less than the sticker price. These are often specific trims or drive-wheel configurations rather than savings being consistent across a model range.
torquenews.com
Fake Tesla's Are Everywhere
There are many Tesla copy cats trying to mimic Tesla. We'll share what these are. On June 12, 2014, Elon Musk said there was a wall of Tesla patents in the lobby of its Palo Alto headquarters. That is no longer the case. They have been removed, in the spirit of the open source movement, for the advancement of electric vehicle technology.
This Luggage Cup Holder Lets You Walk Through the Airport 'Hands-Free,' and It's 63% Off at Amazon
One user said it made traveling “so much easier” Navigating the airport is stressful enough — who needs the added chaos of lugging a suitcase in one hand and balancing a phone, passport, and snacks in the other? Instead, shoppers are taking a load off while traveling with the help of the Riemot Luggage Cup Holder, which is up to a whopping 63 percent off at Amazon. Simply attach this handy gadget over the handle of your rolling suitcase and voila, you have four extra compartments to store...
Cult of Mac
M1 iPad Pro and iPad mini 6 hit Apple’s refurbished store
Apple has started selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro models through its Certified Refurbished store in the US. Both these tablets launched in 2021. Depending on the iPad you want, you can save up to $320 by buying a refurbished unit. Save big on refurbished M1 iPad...
intheknow.com
Bombas’ ‘Gripper Slippers’ are going viral for their comfort and affordable price point
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. House slippers are a must-have for just about...
travelawaits.com
Two Business Class Tickets To Europe For The Price Of One — The Valentine’s Day Sale That’s Good For Flights Through 2023
Love is in the air… literally. An all-business airline is launching a two-for-one sale just in time for Valentine’s Day. La Compagnie, an all-business-class airline, is offering two tickets for the price of one on select flights to Europe. The flights are good until the end of 2023 with a few blackout dates, but you must book by Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023 — for anyone who forgot!
