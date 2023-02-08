Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Timeline: Light snow will cover parts of Oklahoma Thursday night, Friday morning
Light snow will cover parts of Oklahoma on Thursday night into Friday morning, as another round of winter weather makes its way across the state. Watch the video player above to see the latest weather timeline from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App...
Tracking A Friday Morning Clipper
TULSA, Okla. - Some mist and spotty showers are possible across parts of Green Country as temperatures fall on Friday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mixture of light rain and mist changing to some flurries or light snow showers will remain early...
Wintry Mix Is Possible For Much Of Oklahoma To End the Week
It's been a damp week in Oklahoma! But we won't complain about that because Oklahomans never complain about moisture. And it's looking like more wet stuff will fall from the sky to end out our soggy and chilly week. So far February 2023 in Oklahoma has been an interesting dose...
KOCO
Looking at road conditions after light snow overnight in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — While rain and snow moved through parts of Oklahoma overnight, including in the Oklahoma City metro, the roads appear to be fine and in good condition Friday morning. The OKC metro saw some very light snow, and KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there may be...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
KOCO
Route 66 stop that served as safe haven for decades could soon be open to Oklahoma travelers
LUTHER, Okla. — A Route 66 stop that served as a safe haven for decades could soon be open to travelers in Oklahoma again. KOCO 5 uncovered the people and places that played a big role in our area’s Black history and Threatt Filling Station is certainly one.
Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife saves bald eagle with broken wing
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) game warden recently made a patriotic rescue near Checotah. Thank you for your service🦅
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma
It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
Lawmaker’s house purchased by OTA for proposed turnpike plans
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has purchased nine properties along the east-west connector portion of the proposed turnpike.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
news9.com
Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Retrieves Injured Bald Eagle
The Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation received a call about an injured bald eagle near Checotah, Oklahoma. When Game Warden Jake Rowland arrived the bald eagle had a clear wing injury. After a few minutes of “catch me if you can”, Jake was finally able to retrieve the eagle and...
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
KRMG
More than one Oklahoman in Chenoweth Super Bowl ad
Oklahomans talking about a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Broken Arrow native Kristen Chenoweth might be surprised to learn she isn’t the only Oklahoman in the commercial.
KOCO
Oklahoma dog among 10 winners of BARK's Next Top Dog Models Contest
MCALESTER, Okla. — An Oklahoma dog was among 10 winners of BARK's Next Top Dog Models Contest. Toby, a dachshund from McAlester, was selected as a winner of BARK's inaugural search to honor the launch of its breed-specific food, BARK Food. He will be featured on BARK Food's social media, which has more than 7 million followers, and in marketing materials.
KOCO
Exhibit invites students to learn about Oklahoma's Black history, roots
OKLAHOMA CITY — An exhibit at the Oklahoma Historical Society showcases prominent figures and events from the state's Black history. Now, students have the opportunity to learn about this history firsthand in the "Realizing the Dream" exhibit. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. “Education, history, and just the love...
kosu.org
Headlines: Transgender bill advances, recreational marijuana & Yuengling Lager in Oklahoma
State Senate panel approves ban on transgender care. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt calls transgender advocate protests at Capitol "no big deal". (NewsOK) Bill to give more authority to the Tourism Commission advances. (NewsOK) Committee passes bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation. (NewsOK) Governor revives task force on...
Comments / 0