Man climbs tallest skyscraper in Phoenix, Arizona without safety harnesses, then gets arrested

An Arizona man climbed the tallest skyscraper in Phoenix, Arizona, without any safety harness, then was promptly arrested for trespassing Tuesday morning.

>> TRENDING: 2 transported to Shelby Co. hospital following multi-vehicle crash

Phoenix Police and Fire gathered around Chase Tower, on the intersection of East Van Buren Street and West Monroe Street, at around 9:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a man climbing the building, Captain Todd Keller, a spokesperson for the city’s fire department, told multiple news outlets.

Once arriving at the scene, they found a man already 15 floors high, scaling a three-foot-wide channel located on the exterior of the building.

Maison Des Champs was identified as the climber based on social media posts during the event. He posted an Instagram video midway through his climb, feet-high above city’s streets.

He succeeded in vertically climbing Chase Tower at around 10:45 a.m., according to Keller and different media outlets following the story as it was breaking. In his climb, he reached about 483 feet high without the protection of safety harnesses and passed 40 stories.

Multiple streets surrounding Chase Tower were closed by crews. Bystanders stood near the building and videoed the event, many posting them on various social media platforms.

“This is a stupid, stupid move,” Keller told new outlets. “You put not only yourself in danger, you put firefighters in danger. You put anyone else walking below or anybody around this incident in danger.”

Once reaching the top, the climber was examined by paramedics, then arrested by police on trespassing and criminal nuisance charges.

He scaled the Chase Tower to raise awareness for Let Them Live, a pro-life charity organization.