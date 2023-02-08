Read full article on original website
Related
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
Anthony Scaramucci, Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong and other crypto bigwigs are raging about the 'lazy' SEC's crackdown on Kraken's staking service. Here's what 9 luminaries have to say.
Kraken will shut down its US crypto "staking" program and pay $30 million to settle SEC charges. It's the regulator's first big crackdown on firms that offer a return to customers who stake their crypto. Here's what 9 top voices in the crypto world have to say about the Kraken...
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
u.today
Millions of Zilliqa (ZIL) Tokens Bought by Biggest BNB Whale Ahead of This Release
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple Winning in SEC Lawsuit Would Be Bigger Than Settlement, Crypto Lawyer Gives Reasons
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu Tokens Actively Bought by This Fund Amid 7% Drop in SHIB Price
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Quiet For Over 9 Years Suddenly Awakens, Realizing Over $9.6M In BTC Holdings
A Satoshi-era bitcoin address that had not transacted for over a decade suddenly came back to life this week, resulting in a remarkable yield. The development was first highlighted on Wednesday by blockchain security firm Perkshield. According to the firm, the address, which has been inactive for 11 years, surprisingly transferred 412 BTC worth around $9.6 million to another address.
NASDAQ
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
decrypt.co
SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin May Be Tracking Path of Explosive AI-Based Altcoin – Here’s His Outlook
A popular crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) could be following in the footsteps of an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused altcoin that’s printing massive gains this year. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Cred tells his 337,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could be mirroring the price action of Fetch.ai (FET), a decentralized machine-learning...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Boom to $28,000 Incoming – If Top Crypto Can Stay Above This Line: Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a burst to the upside as it now trades above a key level. Van de Poppe tells his 647,300 Twitter followers that traders who are betting against the king crypto may provide the necessary fuel for a rally toward his target of $28,000.
u.today
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 1,364% as Following Happened to SHIB
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin To Explode by Over 70% Before a ‘Very Fast’ Reversal Occurs, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe is updating his outlook on king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) over the coming weeks and months. Van de Poppe tells his 163,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that Bitcoin could trade in a range for a while before rallying to a price of up to $40,000.
dailyhodl.com
Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum
Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.
ValueWalk
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
u.today
Former Ripple Chief Engineer Slams CBDC on XRP Notion, Here's Why
Nick Bougalis, the former director of engineering at Ripple, commented on the much debated topic of how a CBDC could run on XRP. Bougalis said the idea is absurd to say the least, given that XRP is a digital asset, not a technology. In addition, the cryptographer said that all absurd predictions and outlandish claims about the future of XRP, actively circulating in the community, are silly "hopium nonsense."
Comments / 0