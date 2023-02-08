ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Shayne Hinton's Career-high 31 Points Lead Bengals Boys Basketball Team to Victory

By Joe Coletta
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Despite a sub .500 record, the Bloomfield High boys' basketball team has played competitively, against a tough schedule, in the Super Essex Conference.

Head coach Mike Passero's team won two straight games, recently, defeating University High School, 62-51, and Marian P. Thomas Charter, 61-29, before drooping games to Bard, 60-50, and Payne Tech, 80-62.

The Bengals will wrap up the 2022-2023 season with a game at Nutley, on Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. and home games with Fort Lee, on Feb. 11, at 11:30 a.m., Ferris High, on Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. and Technology, on Feb. 16, also at 6 p.m.

Versus University, on Feb. 2, the Bengals were led by Shayne Hinton, a senior guard, who had a career high 31 points while Uche Anyanwu scored 15. Shariff Brown scored six points and Evit Dwyer finished with three.

Hinton had 24 points in the victory over Marian P. Thomas Charter, on Feb. 3, while Brown scored 10, Tyler Forman finished with seven points and Sami Kabakibi had six points.

For the third straight game, Hinton was the game-high scorer, this time versus Bard, on Feb. 6. Hinton scored 21 points, Amare Battice had 15 points and Brown scored eight.

During a four-game stretch, beginning with a 58-56 loss to Morris Knolls, on Jan. 31, Hinton scored 96 points for the Bengals. Versus Morris Knolls, Anyanwu led all scorers with 25 points while Hinton had 20.

In Bloomfield's most recent game, on Feb. 7 against Payne Tech, the Bengals were led by Dwyer's 17 points while Anyanwu scored 13 and Battice had 11.

The Bengals trailed by two points at halftime, but Payne Tech took control in the final 16 minutes to pull away to victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwnDP_0kgQKVBc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7yMT_0kgQKVBc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vd0sG_0kgQKVBc00

TAPinto.net

Nyra Brown and Stella Schmidt Honored on Senior Night, as Bloomfield High Girls' Basketball Plays an Intense Game with Caldwell

The Bloomfield High girls' basketball team played what will probably be its final home game of the 2022-2023 season on Feb. 9. And while the result wasn't what the team had hoped, in its game against a good Caldwell High squad, the Bengals certainly provided a large fan base a lot of enjoyment with a well-played game, on 'Senior Night'. Head coach Zac Dearwater's team fell to 10-12 on the season. Bloomfield was back in action on Feb. 10, at Newark Collegiate Academy, at 5 p.m. The regular season concludes on Feb. 15, at Clifton High, starting at 6 p.m. The seedings...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside Defeats Kennedy, Arts Claims Victory Against Academy for Urban Leadership Charter

PATERSON, NJ – The Paterson Eastside Lady Ghosts made a statement on the court Thursday night as they faced off against the Lady Knights of Kennedy. The game was a showcase of talent, with both teams putting up a strong fight, but in the end, it was the Ghosts who came out on top with a final score of 64-24. Eastside’s Shanelle Frazer set the tone early, scoring the first two points of the game and pulling down five rebounds, while Ronshanae Austin added seven points and eight rebounds. Nevaeh Banks was the standout player of the game, scoring 22 points and...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Verona Wins Over West Essex, 36-31

VERONA, NJ -- The Verona girls basketball team erased a four-point deficit in the final quarter and went on to defeat West Essex, 36-31, on Saturday. Sophomore Cali Giacomazza scored 11 points and sank six of eight foul shots for Verona (19-5), which outscored West Essex, 16-7, in the final quarter. Emily Baumgard finished with eight points in the victory. Jordan Cohen led West Essex (15-7) with 10 points and Sasha Resnick came down with 10 rebounds to go with seven points in the loss.  
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Beats Monmouth, 74-55; Mikulka Drops 37

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Senior guard Mike Mikulka poured in a career-high 37 points to lead East Brunswick to a 74-55 boys basketball victory over Monmouth Regional on Friday. Mikulka had 14 field goals, including three from 3-point range, and was 6-for-7 at the foul line for the Bears (10-14), who built a 15-point halftime lead. Matt Mikulka, Mike's freshman brother, added 24 points and sank four 3-pointers. East Brunswick has won eight of its last 12 games.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Wood-Ridge Scores Come-From-Behind Win Over Lodi

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – Ava Rizos scored 11 points to lead Wood-Ridge from a come-from-behind victory over Lodi in a NJIC girls non-divisional basketball Friday afternoon in Wood-Ridge.   The Lady Blue Devils improved to 11-10 on the season with the win, Lodi falls to 9-14. The Rams led, 10-5, after one quarter and took a 20-18 lead into halftime.  Wood-Ridge rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Lodi 17-8, to take a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter.  The fourth quarter was a low scoring affair, as Lodi was only able to outscore Wood-Ridge, 6-4, falling short in their comeback. The Lady Blue Devils had a balanced scoring attack behind Rizos, as Emarriya Bradshaw had six points and five players each chipped in four points apiece.
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Boys Basketball Defeated Morristown Beard; 57-25 Friday Night

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown boys basketball defeated Morristown-Beard, 57-25, on Friday. The Colonials are now 11-11 on the season. Christian Clark-Stokes led the Colonials with 12 points. Chris Galligan added 9 points and Carmine Tonero added seven. Darren Dacres and Thomas Gleichmann each added six while Zion Baitey, Finn Rodgers, Will Crean added four a piece. Chris Kelly led Morristown Beard with 10 points The Colonials will travel to face Morris Knolls on Monday February 13. Game time is 7pm.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Cranford Cougars Fall to West Orange in Overtime, 69-66

CRANFORD, NJ - The Cranford Cougars fought to the very end, however the West Orange Mountaineers managed to prevail in overtime, 69-66. Throughout the game, Cranford’s leading scorer junior center Nick Amitie managed to control the game by dominating in the paint. Not only did Amitie show up bog offensively for the Cougars but he also displayed great paint presence on defense.  “Nick’s huge for this team we lost our big guy, he played tonight with a strained rotator cuff but he toughed it through for the team,” Cougars head coach Sean Trotter expressed after the game.  “He was one of...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Girls Basketball Defeated Warren Hills; 45-40

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball defeated Warren Hills, 45-40, on Friday. Morristown is now 13-7 on the season. The Colonials led 17-9 after one quarter. Cameron McGinley scored 14 points, Anna Rivetti added 12 points and seven rebounds and Maya Summerville finished with 10 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks. Morristown will travel to face Pelquannock High Shcool on Wednesday February 15. Game time is 4pm.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament

UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals. Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: South Brunswick Doubles Up Lawrence, 12-6, as Lagomarsino Scores 8 Goals

WEST WINDSOR, NJ -- Thomas Lagomarsino racked up eight goals and three assists to power the South Brunswick ice hockey team to a 12-6 victory over Lawrence Friday at Mercer County Park. Lagomarsino, a senior forward, topped his previous high of seven goals that he set earlier this season. He has 45 goals and 22 assists on the campaign. Timur Yuzbashev finished with three goals and four assists, Brody Jenne collected seven assists and Adam Allam scored a goal for the Vikings (6-10-2). Garrett Ribner totaled three assists and Issaq Shakir-Trush and Leonard Rabb had two helpers apiece.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Highlander Wrestling Advances to the State Finals!

HAZLET, NJ - For the Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling team, Sunday’s “Big Game” won’t be played on a field in Glendale Arizona. It will be held on a wrestling mat at Rutgers University. The Highlanders used some late heroics by James Daoulabani to set up a walk-off pin by Nate Faxon which gave GL a 37-30 victory over defending state champions Raritan in the Group 2 State Semi-Final.  Raritan jumped out to a 6-0 lead with a pin at 285 pounds. The lead was short lived, however, as the Highlanders strung together 3 consecutive wins by Christian Sabatino (106, Brandon Rayack...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Lose GMC First Round Heartbreaker to St. Joe's

METUCHEN, NJ - The 13th seeded Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team was knocked out of the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament on Thursday night by second seeded St.Joseph's of Metuchen High School. Spotswood lost to St. Joe's 75-72.  Spotswood and St. Joe's went into the halftime break knotted at 31. The final two quarters had the two teams trading baskets with just two points separating the Chargers and the Falcons at the end of the third quarter. St. Joe's outscored the Chargers by a thin one-point margin in the final quarter, but it was enough to move the Falcons into...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Roselle Knocks Union Out of County Tournament, 78-73

UNION, NJ -- After leading by as many as six points in a fast-paced first half, the Union boys basketball team spent much of the second half playing uphill. The sixth-seeded Farmers mounted a comeback from a double-digit deficit, but were never able to reach the top of the hill, as 11th-seeded Roselle eliminated Union in the first round of the Union County Tournament, 78-73, in a packed and boisterous gym at Union High School Thursday evening. Roselle (20-3) will move on to play third-seeded Linden in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Union (11-10) had its chances after falling behind by 12 points at...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Recap Phillipsburg advances to Group 5 State Final with win over Howell

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –Phillipsburg wrestling moves on to a rematch with Southern for the State Group 5 final after 'pinning and winning' against Howell 47-23 February 10, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School.   The Stateliners are continuing with coach Gentzle’s wish for the season, “Have Fun and Get Better”. Better indeed as the Liners continue to get better on the mat and even with six seconds left in a bout, they keep on working to win.   First six bouts, six pins. Starting out strong at 106, Massimo Gonzalez and Dawson McWilliams started the pace with pins. Howell responded with back-to-back falls from the Ortega brothers. With...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Upset by Middlesex in GMC Tournament

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - A second half comeback fell short for the eighth seeded Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team on Wednesday. The Chargers were knocked out of the Greater Middlesex County Tournament in the first round by ninth seeded Middlesex High School 70-56. Spotswood was down 41-20 at the halftime break. The Chargers battled back in the final two quarters, outscoring the Blue Jays 36-29, but the comeback fell short. Middlesex moves on to the quarterfinal round to face top seeded St. Thomas Aquinas. St. Thomas eliminated 16th seeded JP Stevens High School 81-34.  Lizzie Calandruccio led the Chargers offense, putting up...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Girls Basketball Wins again on Night Honoring “Women in Sports”

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph Lady Rams basketball team kept their magical 2022-23 season going strong when they defeated Mendham 56-28 on Tuesday Feb. 7, moving their record to 19-1.  The girls hope the win helps keep their momentum positive as they gear up for a County Tournament Semifinals matchup ( Friday Feb 10 ) with powerhouse Morris Catholic, a team who is ranked among the top in the country.   ( game and ceremony photos in link at bottom of page ) At halftime of the game, Randolph High School took a moment to have a ceremony honoring “National Women and Girls...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Girls Swimming: No. 4 Seed Morristown Upsets No. 5 Seed Livingston; Advance to Semifinals

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Fourth-seeded Morristown (9-3) defeated fifth-seeded Livingston, 98-72, in the quarterfinal round of the North 1, Group A tournament on Friday.   The Colonials will go up against top-seeded Montclair in the semifinals.   Against Livingston, the 200 medley relay team prevailed, as did Orianna Jaimes-Drayer in the 200 free and 100 fly, Lilia Ushiki in the 200 individual medley and 500 free, Mary Gillen in the 50 free, the 200 free relay team, Isabella Tapkas in the 100 back, Emma Collins in the 100 breast and the 400 free relay team.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford Girls' Basketball Celebrates 50 Years

CRANFORD, NJ - Nearly fifty years ago, Cranford High School girls basketball team took to the court for the first time, and they went to the state championships that same year.  Bernie Wagenblast interviews three women from that inaugural team, who also happen to be her classmates from Cranford High School. Lisa Levine, Carol Blazejowski, and Nancy French played together since they were in elementary school at Lincoln school and were on that first team in the 1973-1974 school year. Terry Madonia, Naomi McLane, Jane McGee, Mary Ann Daly and Pat Gallagher rounded out that first team, which was coached by Sally Morel.  Title IX had recently been enacted, but the integration of girls' sports was slow-going, said Blazejowski, who was one of the driving forces behind the team's creation. To hear about the beginnings of the program, listen to this week's Cranford Radio.
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Hackensack in Final Seconds

PARAMUS, NJ — The Spartans (10-11) were defeated by the Hackensack Comets (10-13) 53-51 on Tuesday, February 7. Junior Mateen Aminyar led the way with 21 points in the loss.  Senior Firaol Tulu added 13 points as the Spartans’ second-leading scorer.  Paramus got off to a slow start on offense, scoring just five points in the first quarter.  They found their way with 23 points in the second quarter to head into halftime tied 28-28. After a back-and-forth tightly contested battle throughout, the game sat tied at 51-51 with 1.6 seconds remaining.  Senior Mikey Salina triggered in for Hackensack with a lob on the inbound pass to Senior Eric Afrifah, who laid it in at the buzzer with no time left to win it for the Comets.  The game was there for the taking for the Spartans, but they came up just short in dramatic fashion to fall back below .500 on the season.  Paramus will look to bounce back on the road against Northern Highlands on Thursday, February 9 with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Track; Morristown Girls Take 2nd Place, Boys 5th

MORRISTOWN, NJ - In the Group 4 state sectionals on Friday, the Morristown girls finished in second and the boys fifth. Nia Freeman took third in the 400-meter dash, Claire Annuik took second in the 800-meter, Grace DelGiorno finished second in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter and the 4x400 team finished third. Jason Meza finished first in the 400-meter and 800-meter for the boys.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

