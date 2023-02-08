Shayne Hinton's Career-high 31 Points Lead Bengals Boys Basketball Team to Victory

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Despite a sub .500 record, the Bloomfield High boys' basketball team has played competitively, against a tough schedule, in the Super Essex Conference.

Head coach Mike Passero's team won two straight games, recently, defeating University High School, 62-51, and Marian P. Thomas Charter, 61-29, before drooping games to Bard, 60-50, and Payne Tech, 80-62.

The Bengals will wrap up the 2022-2023 season with a game at Nutley, on Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. and home games with Fort Lee, on Feb. 11, at 11:30 a.m., Ferris High, on Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. and Technology, on Feb. 16, also at 6 p.m.

Versus University, on Feb. 2, the Bengals were led by Shayne Hinton, a senior guard, who had a career high 31 points while Uche Anyanwu scored 15. Shariff Brown scored six points and Evit Dwyer finished with three.

Hinton had 24 points in the victory over Marian P. Thomas Charter, on Feb. 3, while Brown scored 10, Tyler Forman finished with seven points and Sami Kabakibi had six points.

For the third straight game, Hinton was the game-high scorer, this time versus Bard, on Feb. 6. Hinton scored 21 points, Amare Battice had 15 points and Brown scored eight.

During a four-game stretch, beginning with a 58-56 loss to Morris Knolls, on Jan. 31, Hinton scored 96 points for the Bengals. Versus Morris Knolls, Anyanwu led all scorers with 25 points while Hinton had 20.

In Bloomfield's most recent game, on Feb. 7 against Payne Tech, the Bengals were led by Dwyer's 17 points while Anyanwu scored 13 and Battice had 11.

The Bengals trailed by two points at halftime, but Payne Tech took control in the final 16 minutes to pull away to victory.











