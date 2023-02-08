Tips from Warren Police to Prevent Residential Burglaries

WARREN, NJ --With the recent residential burglaries that have occurred in Warren Township, and throughout New Jersey the Warren Township Police Department has issued some tips advising residents how to lessen the possibility of becoming a victim.

1. Report ANY and ALL suspicious activity you may see in your neighborhood, no matter how minor it may appear.

2. Install quality door locks and dead bolts to all exterior doors of your home.

3. If you do not have one or both, install an alarm system and surveillance cameras on

the exterior and interior of your home. Make sure the alarm is monitored by a central station that will immediately notify the police first of an activation. Additionally, when you install cameras ensure that the system have a street, driveway, and perimeter views as well as the interior near all entrances of your home.

4. If you already have these systems make sure you activate them, and they are working accordingly. When having these systems installed or updated, we suggest you have a battery/cellular back up in place as well as remote monitoring capabilities available.

5. Install motion lights on the perimeter of your property and make sure the exterior of your home is always well lit during all nighttime hours.

6. Communicate with your neighbors. Advise them when you are going on vacation or extended weekend trips so they can monitor your home, mail and any activity that may be out of the ordinary.

7. DO NOT post on any social media sites that you are on vacation and for how long. We advise that you post any pictures/events from your trip after you return home.

8. Add your home to the Warren Township Police Department “Vacant House List” when you go on vacation or extended weekend trips. Once on the list, your home will be specifically checked by the patrol division in your absence. Refer to warrenpolice.com for the vacant house list form.

9. If you tend to keep any valuables and or cash in your home, we suggest utilizing a home safe that is secured to the floor or wall.

As always, the Warren Township Police Department takes all investigations seriously and again we encourage you to report any suspicious activity no matter how minor it may seem.

If you would like to have a security survey performed on your home, contact the Warren Township Police Detective Bureau for assistance.



