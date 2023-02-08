Mom Shares the Brutal Reality of Going Out to Eat with Young Kids

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Have you ever taken multiple small children out to eat? If you answered yes, you know precisely how difficult it can be. TikTok content creator @ sammie_head shows us a clip from her recent dining experience.

This may be a joke, but it’s pretty close to reality!

We wouldn't call this a good time at all. Taking several small children out to eat can really be a challenge, even if you have additional adults to support you. And when you aren't getting any help from your husband, it can be even more frustrating. She explains he tells her they can go out to dinner because "Everything will be fine." And it looks like it’s fine for him, as he peacefully eats his sandwich at one side of the table. But it’s a different story for mom, who has two kids on her lap and another crowding in next to her, while she’s just trying to eat a few fries for herself. This may be satire, but we know there’s a lot of truth here.

The audience could feel her pain. Viewer @user1753132887059 commented, “This is why a vacation sounds good to everyone but mom. We just “mom” in a different location.” So true. Viewer @The.Spoilt.Welders.Wife said, “Exactly why we didn’t eat out the first 7-8 years of our girls' lives. If I’m gonna fight them, it’ll be at home.” Fair enough. Viewer @WhitneyAllen commented, “LOL, I know this is a joke, but in reality, this would have sent my husband's anxiety through the roof. He hates eating out with us.” We can understand that sentiment, too.

Hopefully, this can be a good reminder for all parents to give each other a hand. It's never fun to be the only one in charge of the chaos.