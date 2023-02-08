ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Girl's Totally Epic Reaction to the Hibachi Grill Wins the Internet

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

Don’t you love going out to eat with your family? It’s one of the best ways to give your mom or dad a break from cooking. Plus, you have the opportunity to make long-lasting memories.

TikTok content creator @christinith0319 shared footage of her daughter’s reaction to the hibachi grill. We couldn’t believe what she said! Her family will laugh about this for years!

We loved watching this clip. Not only is it proof that families can still go out to eat and afford it, but they are also enjoying themselves. In a world full of so much change and chaos, it’s nice to witness wholesome entertainment. Some people might find it offensive that a little girl used a curse word. But at her age, she’s only repeating what she’s heard. Her reaction was genuine and hilarious. We think it fits what she saw. We can’t blame her for her astonishment. The Hibachi chef has some cool moves.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this cute clip. User @user3889112375605 exclaimed, “Omg, just love her! She is so hilarious!” TikTok really loved this video. The original video was on another channel but has been removed. There are not many comments on this current posting, but there are several duet videos available.

We were happy to watch this video because it really was filled with positive energy. There’s nothing better than a good laugh. This video certainly provided one. If you enjoyed it and want to stay updated on content, visit @christinith0319’s TikTok channel. You never know where this family will go next.

