The Detroit Lions traded T.J. Hockenson at the deadline, then still put the bows on a franchise record for tight end touchdowns in a single season. It remains a potential need for the team without a top-flight talent or pass-catching option on the roster, though. Brock Wright fits this system and has the trust of his coaching staff and locker room, while James Mitchell took small steps forward with each week as a fifth-round rookie. And Shane Zylstra has provided the team with more of a hybrid option, with fullback Jason Cabinda also working with the group.

