A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
bvmsports.com
Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
Filed under: Detroit Lions News Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year Hutchinson won the fan vote, but Gardner won the AP vote. By Jeremy Reisman@DetroitOnLion Updated Feb 9, 2023, 9:35pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sauce Gardner,…
Arthur Hill takes advantage of Forrest-less Saginaw High
SAGINAW, MI – When a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, philosophers debate whether or not it makes a sound. But when a Forrest falls in the Saginaw High-Arthur Hill rivalry, everybody hears the sound.
MLive.com
Michigan Open golf championship to have new home in 2023
The Michigan Open is on the move. The Michigan PGA’s premier championship will be held June 12-15 at Katke-Cousins Golf Course on the campus of Oakland University. The Michigan PGA signed a two-year agreement to hold the event there.
Voice News
Oakland University’s Katke-Cousins Course to host Hall Financial Michigan Open
ROCHESTER – The Hall Financial Michigan Open Championship presented by Brighton Ford and Make The Turn will be played at the Oakland University Golf & Learning Center’s Katke-Cousins Golf Course, the Michigan Section PGA announced today. The 106th edition of the state championship for Michigan golfers will be...
Oregon State TE getting love as NFL draft riser after impressive Senior Bowl
The Detroit Lions traded T.J. Hockenson at the deadline, then still put the bows on a franchise record for tight end touchdowns in a single season. It remains a potential need for the team without a top-flight talent or pass-catching option on the roster, though. Brock Wright fits this system and has the trust of his coaching staff and locker room, while James Mitchell took small steps forward with each week as a fifth-round rookie. And Shane Zylstra has provided the team with more of a hybrid option, with fullback Jason Cabinda also working with the group.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Feb. 10th
An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Church Without Walls in Flint held an event to honor the lives of those lost to violence on Thursday, Feb. 9. TV5 News Update:...
Michigan Football's 2024 Schedule Just Got A Lot More Interesting
The Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Texas Longhorns to Ann Arbor in 2024.
WNEM
First Alert- Saturday morning, February 11
Here's a look at the top stories we are working on today. Flint residents are frustrated with the city following a water main break that resulted in a boil filtered water advisory over the weekend. TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Feb. 10. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Here are some...
$2.7M Ann Arbor home offers heated floors, panoramic valley views
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private neighborhood overlooking the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor lies one of the area’s best examples of contemporary residential architecture. The four-bedroom, 4,280-square-foot home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is an example of eye-catching modern architecture by...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Candy crack grapes’ from Saginaw’s Cob King
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s Cob King, known for “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” elotes and other Mexican street foods, is now offering “candy crack grapes,” and customers can’t get enough. “Everybody loves them,” said Cob King owner James Garza. The candied grapes...
lcnnorthstar.com
Detroit Gets New Area Code
The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
Pitch competitions for Genesee County high school entrepreneurs begin next week
FLINT, MI – If you’ve got an awesome business idea, go to high school in Genesee County and are looking for your big break – here’s your opportunity. The Youth Entrepreneurship Program at the Genesee Intermediate School District has identified three opportunities for students to pitch their ideas for cash prizes from $500 to $2,000.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
Comments / 0