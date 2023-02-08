ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 74

pandafun
3d ago

She as with many GOP had no plan , just complained . Who told her to give us her medical history , what did that have to do with anything the county needs. GOP come to table with real, documented plans !

Reply(3)
24
Quincy Smith
3d ago

The woman who relentlessly and ruthlessly lied to the American people is going to tell decent non-lying people that they’re the crazy ones. It’s too much.

Reply
16
DC Nubián
2d ago

What was the purpose of that asinine “speech” she gave? As Arkansas is at the bottom of the lists of all things bad, she criticized “woke” people, and those who don’t know what a woman is! What did her speech have to do with this country and the efforts to get the economy running full speed. She always has been, is, and always will be a major joke!

Reply(2)
11
