ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tmpresale.com

Death Grips’s show in Sayreville, NJ – presale password

An Death Grips pre-sale password is finally here!! This official Death Grips presale is for the 2023 tour and gives immediate access to Death Grips tickets for a limited time. Your access to this Death Grips presale is immediate after you have signed up.. If you don’t acquire your tickets...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

This Belmar Staple will be featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”

BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.”  10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California.  “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the...
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey

TRENTON, NJ  – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.  The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILLTOWN, NJ
greaterlongisland.com

Two $1 million Powerball tickets purchased on Long Island

While this week’s $755 million Powerball jackpot ticket was purshased in Washington state, the same drawing showered some million-dollar love on Long Island. New York Lottery reports that two second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Nassau County. One was sold at the Barefoot Peddler pub and...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
headynj.com

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead

A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy