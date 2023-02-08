Read full article on original website
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.GodwinBerkeley Township, NJ
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyBridget MulroyAvenel, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
No Kids Allowed: Jersey Shore Italian Restaurant Bans Children Under 10
Mamma Mia! A popular family restaurant at the Jersey Shore will begin banning part of the family — even if they love spaghetti.Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on its website and social media that the youngest members of the family are no longer permitted in the Italian restaur…
This Belmar Staple will be featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”
BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.” 10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California. “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the...
Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
The Most Crave-Worthy Chinese Food in Monmouth County, NJ
Some believe that all Chinese food is the same wherever you go. Lucky for us, we are surrounded by establishments that serve traditional favorites and dishes that wow the eyes and the taste buds. I was surprised when asking around just how far some will travel to get to some...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
$1M Powerball ticket sold at Staten Island Ferry terminal gift shop
A winning million dollar Powerball ticket was sold at the Staten Island Ferry terminal, according to the Powerball website.
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
greaterlongisland.com
Two $1 million Powerball tickets purchased on Long Island
While this week’s $755 million Powerball jackpot ticket was purshased in Washington state, the same drawing showered some million-dollar love on Long Island. New York Lottery reports that two second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Nassau County. One was sold at the Barefoot Peddler pub and...
Popular Comfort Food Chain Reopens In Howell, NJ After Being Closed Last Year
In the famous words of Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous Terminator: I'll Be Back. At least that's what one very popular restaurant in Howell can say now that they've reopened since being shut down last year. Technically, the restaurant was served a warrant of removal and had to vacate the premises within...
pix11.com
Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
This Bargain Grocery Store Just Opened a Third New Jersey Location
There's a new spot to grab your groceries in Monmouth County. It's always exciting when a new store opens up in New Jersey, especially when it's not too far from home. It's even better when it's a store we don't have many of in The Garden State. What do you...
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?
In 2022, under the American Rescue Plan Act, officials in Paterson, New Jersey proposed a $46 million dollar funding package. An estimated $1.4 million of the amount would go towards $400 monthly direct payments for its residents. (source)
headynj.com
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
pix11.com
Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead
A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
