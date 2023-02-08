Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
New York State Police investigate triple-fatal fire in Saranac
SARANAC, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating the cause of a triple-fatal fire in Saranac. Clinton County Dispatch received 9-1-1 calls around 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire at 1349 Strackville Rd. in the town of Saranac. The Saranac Fire Dept. along with Cadyville...
mynbc5.com
EMS respond to ATV through the ice in Keeler's Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Officials are responding to an ATV that fell through the ice in Keeler's Bay in South Hero Saturday morning. This comes as officials continue to warn about the dangers of thinning ice.
1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
WCAX
Ice rescue on Keeler Bay: One transported, one missing
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police is investigating after two ice fishermen fell through the ice Saturday morning on Keeler Bay. Emergency crews received a report just after 7:00 a.m. that an enclosed UTV broke through the ice on Keeler Bay in South Hero. First responders learned that two people were inside the UTV at the time.
newportdispatch.com
Man dies after falling through ice in Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE — A 62-year-old man who fell through the ice in Lake Champlain yesterday has died. Authorities say they were notified that an ice fisherman fell through the ice in Grand Isle at around 8:30 p.m. The fisherman, a man from Grand Isle, was located after a search...
One fisherman dead, one pulled from water after fall through ice
Vermont State Police is investigating an incident where two ice fishermen fell through the ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero Saturday morning. Police say one of the fishermen has died, and the other was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.
mynbc5.com
Man rescued after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
The Vermont State Police is investigating after an ice fisherman fell through the ice in Lake Champlain. Police got the call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Island State Park fishing access. State Police said the man left his home to go ice fishing before noon on Thursday. When he didn't return home around 6 p.m. Thursday, a relative went to go look for him.
mynbc5.com
Ice conditions on Lake Champlain are unsafe for recreating, officials say
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Officials from multiple state agencies, including Vermont Fish & Wildlife and Vermont State Police, are advising people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain due to unsafe conditions. This comes after an angler died after falling through the ice Thursday, Feb. 9, and two...
mynbc5.com
Weathercock fire started when owner tried to thaw frozen pipes, fire department says
CHAZY, N.Y. — A fire thatdestroyed a popular bar and restaurant in Chazy started when the owner tried to thaw frozen pipes following last week's subzero temperatures. NBC5 spoke with fire officials on Tuesday, who confirmed that the fire at The Weathercock was a result of the owner attempting to unfreeze the building's pipes after subzero temperatures and deadly cold wind chills impacted the region on Friday night.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to ID man caught stealing in Stowe
STOWE — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a theft in Stowe. Police say the suspect is suspected of entering and stealing items from vehicles. The thefts took place while they were parked on the Mountain Road. Several vehiucles were...
hbsdealer.com
Fire destroys an Aubuchon Hardware store in Upstate N.Y.
‘No one got hurt’ but the hardware store in Saranac Lake suffers ‘total loss’ says CEO. Aubuchon Company reported a recent fire completely burned through its hardware store in Saranac Lake, New York, resulting in a total loss for the store as well as the neighboring business.
newyorkalmanack.com
Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident
According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
wwnytv.com
Windy with some snow or rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
Addison Independent
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges after two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston
WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Williston yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 5:55 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Eric Worden, 26, of Waterbury, and the other driver as Krieg Pinkham, 50, of Northfield. Police say the collision caused...
New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River
NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
mynbc5.com
Slick travel conditions possible in Northern New York, Vermont Thursday due to wintry mix, rain
Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night across our region, where a wintry mix and some freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. Travelers in Essex County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as the spine of the Green Mountains and parts of Grafton County, New Hampshire, could experience difficult travel conditions tonight, thanks to a storm that is moving west.
mynbc5.com
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
UVM Medical Center cleans up flooding from frozen pipes
Pipes burst over the weekend as temperatures dropped below zero. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center cleans up flooding from frozen pipes.
