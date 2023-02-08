ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisonville, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

New York State Police investigate triple-fatal fire in Saranac

SARANAC, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating the cause of a triple-fatal fire in Saranac. Clinton County Dispatch received 9-1-1 calls around 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire at 1349 Strackville Rd. in the town of Saranac. The Saranac Fire Dept. along with Cadyville...
SARANAC, NY
WCAX

Ice rescue on Keeler Bay: One transported, one missing

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police is investigating after two ice fishermen fell through the ice Saturday morning on Keeler Bay. Emergency crews received a report just after 7:00 a.m. that an enclosed UTV broke through the ice on Keeler Bay in South Hero. First responders learned that two people were inside the UTV at the time.
SOUTH HERO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man dies after falling through ice in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE — A 62-year-old man who fell through the ice in Lake Champlain yesterday has died. Authorities say they were notified that an ice fisherman fell through the ice in Grand Isle at around 8:30 p.m. The fisherman, a man from Grand Isle, was located after a search...
GRAND ISLE, VT
mynbc5.com

Man rescued after falling through ice on Lake Champlain

The Vermont State Police is investigating after an ice fisherman fell through the ice in Lake Champlain. Police got the call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Island State Park fishing access. State Police said the man left his home to go ice fishing before noon on Thursday. When he didn't return home around 6 p.m. Thursday, a relative went to go look for him.
GRAND ISLE, VT
mynbc5.com

Weathercock fire started when owner tried to thaw frozen pipes, fire department says

CHAZY, N.Y. — A fire thatdestroyed a popular bar and restaurant in Chazy started when the owner tried to thaw frozen pipes following last week's subzero temperatures. NBC5 spoke with fire officials on Tuesday, who confirmed that the fire at The Weathercock was a result of the owner attempting to unfreeze the building's pipes after subzero temperatures and deadly cold wind chills impacted the region on Friday night.
CHAZY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police looking to ID man caught stealing in Stowe

STOWE — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a theft in Stowe. Police say the suspect is suspected of entering and stealing items from vehicles. The thefts took place while they were parked on the Mountain Road. Several vehiucles were...
STOWE, VT
hbsdealer.com

Fire destroys an Aubuchon Hardware store in Upstate N.Y.

‘No one got hurt’ but the hardware store in Saranac Lake suffers ‘total loss’ says CEO. Aubuchon Company reported a recent fire completely burned through its hardware store in Saranac Lake, New York, resulting in a total loss for the store as well as the neighboring business.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident

According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Windy with some snow or rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester

COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
COLCHESTER, VT
Addison Independent

Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage

MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI charges after two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston

WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Williston yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 5:55 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Eric Worden, 26, of Waterbury, and the other driver as Krieg Pinkham, 50, of Northfield. Police say the collision caused...
WILLISTON, VT
Shore News Network

New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River

NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
mynbc5.com

Slick travel conditions possible in Northern New York, Vermont Thursday due to wintry mix, rain

Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night across our region, where a wintry mix and some freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. Travelers in Essex County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as the spine of the Green Mountains and parts of Grafton County, New Hampshire, could experience difficult travel conditions tonight, thanks to a storm that is moving west.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

New Urgent Care center to open in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
WILLISTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy