ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Quiet weekend followed by a few bumps in the road this coming week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Enjoy the nice quiet weather while we have it for the entire weekend. Highs will be mainly in the 40s so look for a lot of snow melt. It'll be brisk with winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Our next weather maker will be Tuesday, especially the second part of the day. It'll be rain. The next storm system to affect us will be Thursday. Expect rain to turn to snow as colder air makes its way into the region, especially during the afternoon. Look for arctic chill on Friday followed by another warmup for next weekend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring comes early

That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST. Less-traveled roads may be slicked. Enjoy...
WISCONSIN STATE
woay.com

Late Weekend Storm Will Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Black Ice

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A storm with roots in the South will push into southern West Virginia early Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted south of I-64. Below is our analysis and timeline of the storm:. Sunday. Midnight to 3 a.m.: Rain begins along the West Virginia/Virginia border, including...
VIRGINIA STATE
radioplusinfo.com

2-10-23 winter storm

Some schools closed early and law enforcement responded to numerous vehicle run-offs after a winter storm dumped several inches of heavy, wet snow across southern Wisconsin Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning or Weather Advisory were in effect Thursday for several counties throughout southern Wisconsin. Strong wind gusts in excess of 30 miles an hour made travel difficult.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

County-by-county: Wet snow and windy conditions expected on Thursday

A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will hone in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. Brown. Winter Weather Advisory (in effect until...
WISCONSIN STATE
KCRG.com

Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
IOWA STATE
Channel 3000

LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm

MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

County-by-county: Heavy snow possible on Thursday

A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will home in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. What You Need To Know. Winter Weather...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system

MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc15.com

I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area

Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
kenosha.com

Kenosha fired up for re-opening of Andy’s Drive-In

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
themadent.com

Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?

The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy