Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Quiet weekend followed by a few bumps in the road this coming week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Enjoy the nice quiet weather while we have it for the entire weekend. Highs will be mainly in the 40s so look for a lot of snow melt. It'll be brisk with winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Our next weather maker will be Tuesday, especially the second part of the day. It'll be rain. The next storm system to affect us will be Thursday. Expect rain to turn to snow as colder air makes its way into the region, especially during the afternoon. Look for arctic chill on Friday followed by another warmup for next weekend.
CBS 58
Recapping the rain and snow totals from Thursday as we look to a sunny weekend
The sloppy, wet, snowy weather from Thursday is long gone. We saw some good, heavy bands of snow during the morning and afternoon. Thundersnow was even reported in some North Shore communities! Before the snow rolled in we had a good soaking rain with some areas along I-94 seeing either side of 1" of new rainfall. North of I-94 saw less rain.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring comes early
That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST. Less-traveled roads may be slicked. Enjoy...
woay.com
Late Weekend Storm Will Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Black Ice
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A storm with roots in the South will push into southern West Virginia early Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted south of I-64. Below is our analysis and timeline of the storm:. Sunday. Midnight to 3 a.m.: Rain begins along the West Virginia/Virginia border, including...
radioplusinfo.com
2-10-23 winter storm
Some schools closed early and law enforcement responded to numerous vehicle run-offs after a winter storm dumped several inches of heavy, wet snow across southern Wisconsin Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning or Weather Advisory were in effect Thursday for several counties throughout southern Wisconsin. Strong wind gusts in excess of 30 miles an hour made travel difficult.
CBS 58
Winter weather advisory is cancelled. Light snow and some freezing drizzle possible.
One last batch of light snow is rotating across southeast Wisconsin as the low pressure system pulls away from the area. No additional accumulation is expected. As the snow ends some patchy freezing drizzle is possible. Temps continue to sit at or above freezing so only seeing slippery stretches on...
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
spectrumnews1.com
County-by-county: Wet snow and windy conditions expected on Thursday
A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will hone in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. Brown. Winter Weather Advisory (in effect until...
KCRG.com
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
Channel 3000
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency.
spectrumnews1.com
County-by-county: Heavy snow possible on Thursday
A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will home in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. What You Need To Know. Winter Weather...
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
nbc15.com
I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
CBS 58
Lake Geneva Ice Castles 'melted beyond repair,' will not reopen this season
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Just days after finally opening to the public, a popular area tourist attraction is closed this season for good. Our unseasonably warm temperatures and today's heavy rain were too much for Lake Geneva's Ice Castles, forcing organizers to make a tough decision. The last...
kenosha.com
Kenosha fired up for re-opening of Andy’s Drive-In
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
themadent.com
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
wuwm.com
What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?
The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
