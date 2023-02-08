MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Enjoy the nice quiet weather while we have it for the entire weekend. Highs will be mainly in the 40s so look for a lot of snow melt. It'll be brisk with winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Our next weather maker will be Tuesday, especially the second part of the day. It'll be rain. The next storm system to affect us will be Thursday. Expect rain to turn to snow as colder air makes its way into the region, especially during the afternoon. Look for arctic chill on Friday followed by another warmup for next weekend.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO