How to watch Tennessee-Vanderbilt basketball game

No. 5 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (11-12, 4-6 SEC) on Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tipoff for the in-state matchup between the Vols and Commodores is slated for 7 p.m. EST. 181 miles separate Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena and Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium.

The Vols have won 13 of the last 14 meetings in the series, including each of the last 11.

Tennessee is ranked fifth in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Vols’ latest ranking comes after defeating Auburn and losing at Florida last week.

Below is game day and television information for the Tennessee-Vanderbilt Southeastern Conference matchup.