First of a Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship to Set Sail from Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
DAVID HAYES | Man of Steel: Selected Works from the Estate of David HayesD.C.AFort Lauderdale, FL
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in MiamiOscarMiami, FL
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
seminoletribune.org
Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts
COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
islandernews.com
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment
File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
cltampa.com
A vintage Florida dome home from 1985 is now for sale
An unspoiled dome-shaped time capsule from the '80s is now on the market in Florida. Located at 10 NE 173rd Ter. in Miami, this rare geodesic dome home was built in 1985 and was "inspired by the vibrant energy of the World's Fair," says the listing. As you can see from the photos, that statement isn't too far fetched.
tourcounsel.com
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida
Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami offers last chance to visit iconic monorail before it’s decommissioned
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic part of Zoo Miami will soon be gone for good. Visitors at the Southwest Miami-Dade park will be able to say goodbye to its historic monorail from Feb. 16 through March 2. After four decades, it will be permanently decommissioned. The monorail carried...
hollywoodgazette.com
Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021
Store Description for Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021. Your nearby CVS Pharmacy near me, which can be located at 3400 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood Mall in Florida, can be situated in the middle of town and offers convenient access to a variety of fast snacks as well as home items in Hollywood. At the shop at the Hollywood Mall, you may get groceries, refills on prescriptions, beauty items, and essentials for first aid and healthcare all in one convenient location.
Why Springsteen? Here’s what fans had to say about Hard Rock Live concert | PHOTOS
Tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s Tuesday night concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood were notoriously expensive and hard to get. Who spent the big bucks and why? Fern Konners, Plantation FKonners bought her tickets as soon as they went on sale in September, paying $600 each for two tickets for herself and husband Bruce to attend Tuesday’s concert, her seventh time seeing Springsteen perform. ...
tamaractalk.com
Ticket Alert: Frankie Valli and Four Seasons Tribute Band Plays at the Kings Point Palace
Voted America’s Best Frankie Valli Tribute Show, Let’s Hang On! is bringing its iconic performance to the Kings Point Palace. Held on Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m., the show is $20 for residents and $25 for guests, with tickets available at the venue’s box office before the event and on the night of the concert.
Patti LaBelle at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Coconut Creek – R&B singer Patti LaBelle performed at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Feb. 2.
The Mermaid Queen to Open in Hollywood
The family behind old local favorite The Taco Spot is making their culinary return
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery
As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
gamblingnews.com
Florida Man Walks Away with $1.2M Blackjack Jackpot
The Lake Worth resident received an unexpected birthday present as he won the top progressive prize at Super4 Blackjack. This windfall marks the second high-profile win at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in recent months, serving as a testament to the growing popularity of progressive jackpots across all games. The Winner...
wsop.com
POMPANO BEACH MAIN EVENT AROUND THE CORNER WITH DOUBLED GUARANTEE
Pompano Beach, Florida (7 February, 2023) - After just under four short months, the World Series of Poker Circuit is back in one of its most popular locations, the newly renamed Harrah’s Pompano Beach (formerly Isle of Capri). A total of 16 ring events are on the slate for...
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cash
In the early days of the pandemic, about 20% of homebuyers bought their new house with cash (defined as having no mortgage information on the deed). Cut to October 2022, and that figure has increased to a whopping 31.9%, close to one-third.
secretmiami.com
10 Romantic Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale For The Perfect Date
Following our roundup of most romantic restaurants in Miami, we figured we’d give you the next best thing: where to go for a date night with that special someone in Fort Lauderdale! The city, which neighbors Miami, is a dining mecca all on its own. There’s the option of having sushi on a gondola or dining at a lush patio by a lit up tree that doubles as a fire pit.
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
‘Nowhere to go’? High-rises help South Florida grow up
Jason Amato, a former Chicago resident, says he and his wife always liked what they saw when they visited South Florida on vacations. But it was their daughter, a University of Miami student, who helped clinch their decision to move to the region. “My company was very open to allowing me to relocate,” said Amato, an executive with a wealth management firm. “We said, ‘let’s look at Fort ...
Comments / 0