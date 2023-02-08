ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Mouth-Watering Evansville Meal Prep Service Dishes Exciting Location News

It's only been one month since The Milk Barn Cafe closed and listed its Read Street location for sale, and another locally-owned business will be moving in soon. Read St. BBQ opened in 2018 at 421 Read Street in Evansville. It was built on the property that was formerly Fred's Bar & Grill. The folks with The Milk Barn Cafe swapped their food truck for the cute blue building. In January The Milk Barn closed and the property went back on the market.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It

The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winter Jam is tonight: Here’s what you need to know

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several of Christian music’s biggest bands and musicians are hitting the stage tonight in Evansville. Winter Jam returns to the Ford Center with a stacked lineup featuring NewSong, We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson, Andy Mineo, Disciple and Austin French. Concert organizers say the artists will make up nearly four […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days

It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
INDIANA STATE
spencercountyonline.com

Lincoln Amphitheater 2023 performance schedule

Lincoln Amphitheatre will head into its 36th summer with a diverse and eclectic lineup of live events and performances. Anchored by KISS’ original guitarist Ace Frehley, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Grammy nominee Southern Avenue, as well as Peter Beckett of the band Player, the 2023 season will also feature a number of tribute performances to some of the all-time great rock and roll bands and country artists.
LINCOLN CITY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Westside Evansville jewelry store closing after 20 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After two decades of serving the Tri-State, McCarty’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry will be closing their doors for the final time. Owners Bob and Mary McCarty announced they will be retiring and using their time to usher in a new chapter of their lives. “Throughout the years, Bob and Mary both […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville Horror Con Announces Two More Celebrity Guests and Serial Killer Psychology Panel

The creepiest weekend in Evansville is about to get a little creepier!. From the folks that brought Raptor Con to Evansville, comes Horror Con! It's a horror convention that will have everything your spooky little heart desires! 103 GBF is proud to partner with Horror Con for the inaugural event, and they have some seriously great stuff lined up! You can expect to see celebrity guests, panels, Q&A sessions, FX workshops, filmmaker's row, and more!
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

These are Indiana’s Best Pizza Joints According To Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy

Indiana is home to several great pizza joints, some of which have been featured on Barstool Sports' web series, called "One Bite," but which ones are the highest rated?. National Pizza Day is coming up on February 9th, so in honor of that, I thought it would be fun to talk about some of the best pizzas throughout Indiana. What better way to do that than by Dave Portnoy's reviews of Indiana pizza joints from "One Bite?"
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family safe after tree falls on home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked

Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Audubon Parkway ramps to close for days

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive along the Audubon Parkway, here’s something you need to know about. Transportation officials say crews will be shutting down two ramps on the freeway in order to repair damaged concrete. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work will start on Tuesday, February 14 on the eastbound on-ramp at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market

It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Physicians warn people of rising Norovirus positive cases in the Midwest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to health officials, the Norovirus that effects the gut is a virus that is on the rise in the Tri-State. In many cases, the Norovirus can be mistaken for food poisoning, and Dr. David Schultz of Evansville Primary Care says although symptoms are similar to salmonella or hepatitis A,
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Strong winds causing power outages across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With strong winds moving through the Tri-State, some areas are experiencing power outages. Around 6 a.m. Thursday more than 1,000 outages were being reported in Warrick County. More than 1,000 outages were also reported near Poseyville and Blairsville. Over in Henderson, over 500 people are without...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters respond to late morning fire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside. Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home. OFD says firefighters were able to […]
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy