Hollywood, FL

seminoletribune.org

Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts

COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Springsteen? Here’s what fans had to say about Hard Rock Live concert | PHOTOS

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s Tuesday night concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood were notoriously expensive and hard to get. Who spent the big bucks and why? Fern Konners, Plantation FKonners bought her tickets as soon as they went on sale in September, paying $600 each for two tickets for herself and husband Bruce to attend Tuesday’s concert, her seventh time seeing Springsteen perform. ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
islandernews.com

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment

File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Matchbox Las Olas & Big Buns on Fort Lauderdale's riverfront

MIAMI - It's waterside views at two side-by-side restaurants on the riverfront in Fort Lauderdale. Matchbox Las Olas is a sleek casual, yet sophisticated spot serving up American fare. Steps away is Big Buns D**m Good Burgers, a fast casual restaurant featuring enormous burgers and more. Both are owned by Thompson Hospitality, the largest minority owned hospitality group in the country. Founder Warren Thompson said South Florida is a perfect fit for growth. "I fell in love with South Florida and with Fort Lauderdale about 35 years ago," said Thompson. "Once I started the company, I always wanted to bring...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cltampa.com

A vintage Florida dome home from 1985 is now for sale

An unspoiled dome-shaped time capsule from the '80s is now on the market in Florida. Located at 10 NE 173rd Ter. in Miami, this rare geodesic dome home was built in 1985 and was "inspired by the vibrant energy of the World's Fair," says the listing. As you can see from the photos, that statement isn't too far fetched.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery

As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Nowhere to go’? High-rises help South Florida grow up

Jason Amato, a former Chicago resident, says he and his wife always liked what they saw when they visited South Florida on vacations. But it was their daughter, a University of Miami student, who helped clinch their decision to move to the region. “My company was very open to allowing me to relocate,” said Amato, an executive with a wealth management firm. “We said, ‘let’s look at Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Romantic Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale For The Perfect Date

Following our roundup of most romantic restaurants in Miami, we figured we’d give you the next best thing: where to go for a date night with that special someone in Fort Lauderdale! The city, which neighbors Miami, is a dining mecca all on its own. There’s the option of having sushi on a gondola or dining at a lush patio by a lit up tree that doubles as a fire pit.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
gamblingnews.com

Florida Man Walks Away with $1.2M Blackjack Jackpot

The Lake Worth resident received an unexpected birthday present as he won the top progressive prize at Super4 Blackjack. This windfall marks the second high-profile win at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in recent months, serving as a testament to the growing popularity of progressive jackpots across all games. The Winner...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog fighting for his life at animal rescue in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved and loaded with parasites. Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

