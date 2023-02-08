ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

The Beatles vs The Stones – Sgt. Pepper and Jumping Jack Flashs concert in Costa Mesa, CA Jul 23rd, 2023 – presale code

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Eater

A Giant New Orange County Project Promises Craft Beer, Steaks, and a Swimming Pool

Ambitions were lofty when Modern Times Beer opened its Leisuretown location in Anaheim in September 2020, even if the timing wasn’t ideal. At 33,000 square feet, Leisuretown was billed as a huge play place for Orange County craft beer drinkers, with different areas to drink, dine, or just hang out in poolside cabanas, but two years later the property closed with little fanfare. Now two hospitality veterans in Brad Kominek (a well-respected brewer) and Isaias Hernandez, of the growing chain Smoke and Fire, have taken over the operation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA
850wftl.com

Legendary composer of pop songs, Burt Bacharach, dies at 94

Los Angeles, CA– Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94. Bacharach was said to have died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes according to publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday. Bacharach composed popular songs such as “Walk on,” “I Say a Little Prayer,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

8 Date Ideas in Orange County That’ll Really Keep the Romance Alive

Whether You’re a Coastal Cruiser or Travel-Loving Twosome, These Romantic OC Outings Are Sure to Please. POV: Date night is coming up. 2023 is off to a busy start, and you don’t have the bandwidth to sit and brainstorm on what romantic rendezvous you should take with your significant other. You want to cancel but know you shouldn’t. Well, look no further than this list! We’ve done all the leg work, so all you have to do is lead with your heart. Let’s talk L-O-V-E in the OC. As a coastal city, we basically have that built-in fairytale factor crucial for those core memory dates. You can take Newport Beach by land, air and sea and still be home by bedtime to binge your favorite show together. Here are our favorite ways to take your February trysts to the next level.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
