Dead Mans Party – Oingo Boingo and Danny Elfman Tribute Band at OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa Jul 26th, 2023 – presale code

500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Love Sushi is Located in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant Has a Second Location in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Assaulting A Minor While On DutyWestmont Community NewsFullerton, CA
Eater
A Giant New Orange County Project Promises Craft Beer, Steaks, and a Swimming Pool
Ambitions were lofty when Modern Times Beer opened its Leisuretown location in Anaheim in September 2020, even if the timing wasn’t ideal. At 33,000 square feet, Leisuretown was billed as a huge play place for Orange County craft beer drinkers, with different areas to drink, dine, or just hang out in poolside cabanas, but two years later the property closed with little fanfare. Now two hospitality veterans in Brad Kominek (a well-respected brewer) and Isaias Hernandez, of the growing chain Smoke and Fire, have taken over the operation.
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
Disneyland delays reopening of Mickey’s Toontown
Disneyland officials announced Friday that the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown has been delayed by two and a half weeks. The cartoon-themed land, which features “Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin,” “Mickey’s House,” “Minnie’s House,” and the new dark ride, “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” will now open on March 19 instead of the previously-announced opening date […]
dailytitan.com
The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping
The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
4 reasons to stay (like royalty) at this Disneyland-area hotel this spring 🪄
Looking for a place to stay? This hotel is just steps from Disneyland and offers perks worth checking out.
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, California
There is a Selma's Chicago Pizzeria located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, at 30461 Avenida de las Flores, Suite B. There are also locations in nearby Ladera Ranch and in San Juan Capistrano not far from the Mission.
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
