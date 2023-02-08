Dead Mans Party – Oingo Boingo and Danny Elfman Tribute Band at OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa Jul 26th, 2023 – presale code

Ambitions were lofty when Modern Times Beer opened its Leisuretown location in Anaheim in September 2020, even if the timing wasn’t ideal. At 33,000 square feet, Leisuretown was billed as a huge play place for Orange County craft beer drinkers, with different areas to drink, dine, or just hang out in poolside cabanas, but two years later the property closed with little fanfare. Now two hospitality veterans in Brad Kominek (a well-respected brewer) and Isaias Hernandez, of the growing chain Smoke and Fire, have taken over the operation.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO