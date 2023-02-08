ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Dead Mans Party – Oingo Boingo and Danny Elfman Tribute Band at OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa Jul 26th, 2023 – presale code

Eater

A Giant New Orange County Project Promises Craft Beer, Steaks, and a Swimming Pool

Ambitions were lofty when Modern Times Beer opened its Leisuretown location in Anaheim in September 2020, even if the timing wasn’t ideal. At 33,000 square feet, Leisuretown was billed as a huge play place for Orange County craft beer drinkers, with different areas to drink, dine, or just hang out in poolside cabanas, but two years later the property closed with little fanfare. Now two hospitality veterans in Brad Kominek (a well-respected brewer) and Isaias Hernandez, of the growing chain Smoke and Fire, have taken over the operation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Disneyland delays reopening of Mickey’s Toontown

Disneyland officials announced Friday that the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown has been delayed by two and a half weeks. The cartoon-themed land, which features “Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin,” “Mickey’s House,” “Minnie’s House,” and the new dark ride, “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” will now open on March 19 instead of the previously-announced opening date […]
ANAHEIM, CA
dailytitan.com

The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping

The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
ANAHEIM, CA
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA

