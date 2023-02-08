Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Susan’s Celebrates 34 Years in Portland, Maine, With $3.40 Fish and Chips
You know how they say "don't judge a book by its cover"? Don't judge a Fish n' Chips platter, because it comes from an old garage that was renovated into a restaurant. Susan's in Portland, Maine, is an absolute institution. They have been in the fish business as long as I have walked this earth, and they pride themselves on getting the freshest, local fish possible in every meal.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What Happened to The Maine Mall?
When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
mainebiz.biz
Unique bike café and winery among top SoPo business award recipients
An eclectic new business that offers coffee, wine and e-bikes is among the recipients this year of the South Portland Business & Economic Development Awards. Lincoln & Main Electric Bike Café & Winery is the New Business of the Year Award winner. The shop was established last year by co-owners Thaddeus St. John and Doug Watts, and offers bagels, coffee, wine, and an extensive e-bike selection. The space on the corner of Lincoln and Main streets is also available for private rental for events.
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
bowdoinorient.com
Quickly Boba Cafe brings bubble tea to Tontine
Nate and Armie Mangoba opened Quickly Boba Cafe on December 15, and in just two months of business, they have taken the Tontine Mall Complex by storm with their authentic boba creations. The franchise, based in California, was originally uprooted in Taiwan and has gained rapid popularity in Brunswick. The...
onekindesign.com
Get inspired by this inviting Maine beach cottage with an industrial vibe
This inviting beach cottage was reimagined by Whitten Architects, located on the sandy shores of Higgins Beach, a quiet coastal community just south of Portland, Maine. Higgins Beach is a family-oriented beach town and a year-round surfing destination. The location of this town offers easy access to city amenities with the smaller neighborhood feel of a coastal town.
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
Someone Left a Rude Note on This Van in Portland, Maine, but Didn’t Use Paper
I really feel like I have no words for this, but let me give it a try. I have to choose these words carefully here because this is a move that someone who can't control their temper makes and the words I'd like to use to describe this person not only can't be said here but would only stoop to this person's level.
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
WMTW
WATCH: Meteor lights up sky in Freeport
FREEPORT, Maine — It's not something you see everyday: A meteor lighting up the sky in Freeport. The amazing videos were captured by the Freeport Maine Webcam early Thursday morning. You can watch the video in the player above. Want to see more from the Freeport Maine Webcam? You...
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
mainebiz.biz
Former Avesta Housing CEO joins Portland Trails as interim director
Dana Totman, the former CEO of Avesta Housing, has accepted the role of interim executive director at Portland Trails. Portland Trails is a nonprofit that maintains an urban trail network in greater Portland to make the city a more walkable, bikeable and sustainable place. Its roots date back to 1976, when Forest City Land Trust was formed by Portland native Tom Jewell, a lawyer. In 1991, Donna Larson became the first executive director and the 3.6 miles that encompasses Back Cove's were grandfathered into the Portland Trails system.
WGME
From record cold to record warmth, why are we so warm?
What a difference a week makes, our high temperature this afternoon was 52. This tied the record high on this day which was set back in the year 1955. It was just last Friday and Saturday when Maine saw some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in recorded history, with records dating back to 1940.
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object
A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
FireRescue1
Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit
PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
To the Anxiety-Inducing Driver on 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, This Morning
Let me start off by saying I don't have OCD. Let me start off by saying I don't have diagnosed OCD. But there's no possible way I don't have some kind of form of it. At least, the obsessive part. And I was obsessed with feeling uncomfortable with what I...
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
Comments / 0