Portland, ME

97.5 WOKQ

Susan’s Celebrates 34 Years in Portland, Maine, With $3.40 Fish and Chips

You know how they say "don't judge a book by its cover"? Don't judge a Fish n' Chips platter, because it comes from an old garage that was renovated into a restaurant. Susan's in Portland, Maine, is an absolute institution. They have been in the fish business as long as I have walked this earth, and they pride themselves on getting the freshest, local fish possible in every meal.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

What Happened to The Maine Mall?

When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Unique bike café and winery among top SoPo business award recipients

An eclectic new business that offers coffee, wine and e-bikes is among the recipients this year of the South Portland Business & Economic Development Awards. Lincoln & Main Electric Bike Café & Winery is the New Business of the Year Award winner. The shop was established last year by co-owners Thaddeus St. John and Doug Watts, and offers bagels, coffee, wine, and an extensive e-bike selection. The space on the corner of Lincoln and Main streets is also available for private rental for events.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
bowdoinorient.com

Quickly Boba Cafe brings bubble tea to Tontine

Nate and Armie Mangoba opened Quickly Boba Cafe on December 15, and in just two months of business, they have taken the Tontine Mall Complex by storm with their authentic boba creations. The franchise, based in California, was originally uprooted in Taiwan and has gained rapid popularity in Brunswick. The...
BRUNSWICK, ME
onekindesign.com

Get inspired by this inviting Maine beach cottage with an industrial vibe

This inviting beach cottage was reimagined by Whitten Architects, located on the sandy shores of Higgins Beach, a quiet coastal community just south of Portland, Maine. Higgins Beach is a family-oriented beach town and a year-round surfing destination. The location of this town offers easy access to city amenities with the smaller neighborhood feel of a coastal town.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

WATCH: Meteor lights up sky in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine — It's not something you see everyday: A meteor lighting up the sky in Freeport. The amazing videos were captured by the Freeport Maine Webcam early Thursday morning. You can watch the video in the player above. Want to see more from the Freeport Maine Webcam? You...
FREEPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Former Avesta Housing CEO joins Portland Trails as interim director

Dana Totman, the former CEO of Avesta Housing, has accepted the role of interim executive director at Portland Trails. Portland Trails is a nonprofit that maintains an urban trail network in greater Portland to make the city a more walkable, bikeable and sustainable place. Its roots date back to 1976, when Forest City Land Trust was formed by Portland native Tom Jewell, a lawyer. In 1991, Donna Larson became the first executive director and the 3.6 miles that encompasses Back Cove's were grandfathered into the Portland Trails system.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

From record cold to record warmth, why are we so warm?

What a difference a week makes, our high temperature this afternoon was 52. This tied the record high on this day which was set back in the year 1955. It was just last Friday and Saturday when Maine saw some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in recorded history, with records dating back to 1940.
PORTLAND, ME
FireRescue1

Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit

PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
GEORGETOWN, ME

