Apple Insider
Microsoft Office with AI text generation coming as soon as March
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Beyond just internet search, Microsoft is also gearing up to push AI features into its line of Microsoft Office products, including Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced an upgraded version of its...
British antitrust probe finds Microsoft's $69 billion Activision merger would limit gamers' choice
A $69 billion takeover deal by Microsoft of British game developer Activision was thrown into further doubt Wednesday after the British antitrust regulator ruled it would reduce competition in the market.
Apple Insider
How Apple avoided Big Tech's mass layoffs
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has not had to make thousands of employees redundant because it was careful not to hire too many over the pandemic — and new figures show just how careful it was. that...
marketplace.org
As search engines race to incorporate ChatGPT technology, where does that leave digital advertisers?
Today, Microsoft unveiled how it would be incorporating ChatGPT technology into its search engine Bing. ChatGPT is that artificial intelligence tool that can basically write your 10th grader’s European history essay. Microsoft showed off how the new and improved Bing can concisely summarize the Gap’s quarterly financial report from...
TechCrunch
Planet A Ventures comes out of the door with a €160M European, science-backed climate fund
That’s essentially the thinking behind new European climate fund Planet A Ventures. The firm has now has closed its first fund at €160 million to back founders tackling the world‘s largest environmental problems. The Germany-based VC aims to take a novel “science-based” approach. It has engaged a full science team, to which it will hand the power of veto over investment decisions.
How Volodymyr Zelenskiy spent his day in Britain
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday – his first visit since the Russian invasion – as he sought to drum up western support. Here is how he spent the day:. Arrival at London Stansted. Zelenskiy touched down at the airport...
Apple Insider
Revamped 'Myst Mobile' lands on iPad, iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Today, Cyan Worlds announced that its remastered, fully 3D version ofMyst, dubbed Myst Mobile, is available to download for iPad and iPhone. The title is a port of the 2021 remastered original, which has...
Ars Technica
Twitter hit with EU yellow card for lack of transparency on disinformation
The European Commission, which is tasked with tackling disinformation online, this week expressed disappointment that Twitter has failed to provide required data that all other major platforms submitted. Now Twitter has been hit with a "yellow card," Reuters reported, and could be subjected to fines if the platform doesn’t fully comply with European Union commitments by this June.
TechCrunch
Dbt Labs acquires Transform, adding semantic tools to its data analytics platform
One year on, the company is using some of that money, and possibly a bit of the leverage afforded by the compressed market, to expand in a different way: it is acquiring Transform, a fellow analytics engineering firm. Transform’s speciality is semantic tools to build data science insights from data...
Apple Insider
Jony Ive's Red Nose: Unexpectedly well designed
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The former chief designer at Apple has added a famed UK object to his list of accomplishments, with a radical design of the iconic and charitable red nose. Since departing Apple, Jony Ive has...
Apple Insider
Moment launches new 1.55x anamorphic mobile lens for iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On Thursday, Moment released its latest mobile lens, the 1.55x anamorphic, which will give you lovely horizontal flares and a cinematic ultra-wide POV iniPhone photos and videos. The new 1.55x anamorphic joins the company's...
AST SpaceMobile Announces Collaboration with TIM
MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with TIM (BVFM: TIMS3), one of Brazil’s leading mobile network operators, with the aim of increasing the scope of cellular connectivity and bringing space-based coverage to Brazil. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005867/en/ AST SpaceMobile, Inc. announced the memorandum of understanding signing with TIM. (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple Insider
Apple Services revenue exceeds Nike & McDonalds combined
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Services include iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and others. The segment hit an all-time high recently when Apple reported thatit generated $20.77 billion in revenue for Services. For example, aerospace manufacturer...
Apple Insider
Grab an Apple HomePod mini for just $84.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Verizon has dropped the price of Apple's HomePod mini to just $84.99 in all five colors. Free 2-day shipping or free express pickup is also included. With excellent sound quality for its compact size,...
Startups race for communications support
Engineering talent has flooded the market due to big tech layoffs, and startup founders plan to snatch it up. Why it matters: These new companies will need smart communicators to help them build their brand, explain their purpose, recruit top talent and bring in business. "Almost every one of the...
indie to Acquire GEO Semiconductor
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced it has entered a definitive agreement to purchase GEO Semiconductor, Inc., a market leader in video processors for automotive cameras. Acquisition of GEO, a private fabless semiconductor supplier, adds immediate scale to indie’s Image Processing program and enables true sensor fusion of Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound and Computer Vision solutions in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005706/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Apple Insider
USB-C on iPhone 15 might still require MFi certified cables
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The EU's new law about USB-C is intended to make all charging cables interchangeable, but an iffy rumor about theiPhone 15 says Apple will put its own spin on what that means. New regulations...
Apple Insider
Get advanced AI for only $59 w/ ChatGPT lifetime WordPress plugin
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Take the power of ChatGPT's advanced AI to a whole new level with the lifetime WordPress plugin, allowing you to create content, get answers, or do admin tasks foronly $59. ChatGPT is taking the...
UK can expect year of stagnation after narrowest of escapes from recession
Marginal expansions and contractions in 2023 will do little to solve a lack of investment and export shortfall
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Ultra rumors, our in-depth HomePod review, and favorite Apple devices
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcase, forget theiPhone 15 Ultra, forget the HomePod, it's time for host Stephen Robles to explain that tidy desk of his. Alongside unnatural tidiness, Stephen has been...
