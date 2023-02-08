Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Apple's latest iPad Air models are $99 off right now
Grab the 64GB for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Phone Arena
These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14
Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
You’re charging your iPhone wrong – how to make it charge much faster
IT'S always a nightmare when your iPhone runs out when you need it. The older the iPhone, the less hours it manages to hold its charge - but there are a few tricks to quickly boosting your battery again. The fastest way to charge your iPhone is via the lightning...
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
This MacBook Air M1 deal is the cheapest way to get a new MacBook right now
Grab a student laptop bargain as Best Buy slashes the price of the MacBook Air M1.
9to5Mac
Apple selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in the US
Apple this week began selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in its US online store. This means that customers can now buy these products in like-new condition for more affordable prices compared to the official prices of brand new products. iPad mini 6...
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
Apple Insider
Grab an Apple HomePod mini for just $84.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Verizon has dropped the price of Apple's HomePod mini to just $84.99 in all five colors. Free 2-day shipping or free express pickup is also included. With excellent sound quality for its compact size,...
Apple Insider
Apple executives explain Apple Silicon & Neural Engine in new interview
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple executives recently talked about Apple Silicon in an interview, explaining the Neural Engine and the company's chip design process. Laura Metz, the Director of Product Marketing, Anand Shimpi of Hardware Engineering, and Tuba...
Apple Insider
New HomePod 'surprisingly easy' to disassemble and repair
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new teardown video from iFixit shows exactly how easy it is to take the newHomePod apart, a significant step up from the original. Apple's 2018 HomePod was effectively built like a tank and...
Apple Insider
USB-C on iPhone 15 might still require MFi certified cables
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The EU's new law about USB-C is intended to make all charging cables interchangeable, but an iffy rumor about theiPhone 15 says Apple will put its own spin on what that means. New regulations...
Apple Insider
Save $200 on Apple's new MacBook Pro 16-inch with 1TB SSD
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite being released less than three weeks ago, Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro 16-inch is already heavily discounted, with the M2 Pro model with 1TB of storage $200 off with our exclusive coupon. To redeem...
Apple Insider
Microsoft Office with AI text generation coming as soon as March
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Beyond just internet search, Microsoft is also gearing up to push AI features into its line of Microsoft Office products, including Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced an upgraded version of its...
makeuseof.com
Why Apple May Release an Even More Expensive iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple launched the original iPhone in 2007 at a starting price of $499. Since then, the price slowly crept up, and by 2017, one needed to shell out $999 for the flagship iPhone. Fortunately, the pricing has remained the same for the most part, at least in the United Dates since then.
9to5Mac
How to defy Apple and create a HomePod stereo pair with first and second-gen speakers
One of the limitations of the second-generation HomePod is that it can’t be used in tandem with a first-generation model to create a stereo pair. “Creating a HomePod stereo pair requires two of the same model HomePod speakers,” says Apple. There is, however, a workaround to this on the Mac with some clever software trickery.
Samsung's new smart home hub does it all – if you have a Samsung phone
Remember when Samsung said it'd stop making SmartThings hardware? Good news: it's changed its mind
Someone put a USB-C port on AirPords Pro before Apple did – and you can do too
Ken Pilonel, a Robotics Engineer, is known to be the first to add a working USB-C port to the iPhone in 2021. In his latest video, he showed how he added a USB-C port to his AirPods Pro after Apple told him he needed to replace the AirPods charging case in exchange for a new battery instead having it repaired.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Ultra rumors, our in-depth HomePod review, and favorite Apple devices
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcase, forget theiPhone 15 Ultra, forget the HomePod, it's time for host Stephen Robles to explain that tidy desk of his. Alongside unnatural tidiness, Stephen has been...
Apple Insider
Apple works with UKESF to get more girls into electronics
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The UK Electronics Skills Foundation is partnering with Apple for the 2023 "Girls into Electronics" program, helping to inspire more teenage girls in the engineering field. Announced to mark International Day of Women and...
Comments / 0