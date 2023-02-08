ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Apple's latest iPad Air models are $99 off right now

Grab the 64GB for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Phone Arena

These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14

Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
BGR.com

iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features

After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
CNET

Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers

Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
Apple Insider

Grab an Apple HomePod mini for just $84.99

Verizon has dropped the price of Apple's HomePod mini to just $84.99 in all five colors. Free 2-day shipping or free express pickup is also included. With excellent sound quality for its compact size,...
Apple Insider

Apple executives explain Apple Silicon & Neural Engine in new interview

Apple executives recently talked about Apple Silicon in an interview, explaining the Neural Engine and the company's chip design process. Laura Metz, the Director of Product Marketing, Anand Shimpi of Hardware Engineering, and Tuba...
Apple Insider

New HomePod 'surprisingly easy' to disassemble and repair

A new teardown video from iFixit shows exactly how easy it is to take the newHomePod apart, a significant step up from the original. Apple's 2018 HomePod was effectively built like a tank and...
Apple Insider

USB-C on iPhone 15 might still require MFi certified cables

The EU's new law about USB-C is intended to make all charging cables interchangeable, but an iffy rumor about theiPhone 15 says Apple will put its own spin on what that means. New regulations...
Apple Insider

Save $200 on Apple's new MacBook Pro 16-inch with 1TB SSD

Despite being released less than three weeks ago, Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro 16-inch is already heavily discounted, with the M2 Pro model with 1TB of storage $200 off with our exclusive coupon. To redeem...
Apple Insider

Microsoft Office with AI text generation coming as soon as March

Beyond just internet search, Microsoft is also gearing up to push AI features into its line of Microsoft Office products, including Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced an upgraded version of its...
makeuseof.com

Why Apple May Release an Even More Expensive iPhone

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple launched the original iPhone in 2007 at a starting price of $499. Since then, the price slowly crept up, and by 2017, one needed to shell out $999 for the flagship iPhone. Fortunately, the pricing has remained the same for the most part, at least in the United Dates since then.
9to5Mac

How to defy Apple and create a HomePod stereo pair with first and second-gen speakers

One of the limitations of the second-generation HomePod is that it can’t be used in tandem with a first-generation model to create a stereo pair. “Creating a HomePod stereo pair requires two of the same model HomePod speakers,” says Apple. There is, however, a workaround to this on the Mac with some clever software trickery.
Apple Insider

iPhone 15 Ultra rumors, our in-depth HomePod review, and favorite Apple devices

On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcase, forget theiPhone 15 Ultra, forget the HomePod, it's time for host Stephen Robles to explain that tidy desk of his. Alongside unnatural tidiness, Stephen has been...
Apple Insider

Apple works with UKESF to get more girls into electronics

The UK Electronics Skills Foundation is partnering with Apple for the 2023 "Girls into Electronics" program, helping to inspire more teenage girls in the engineering field. Announced to mark International Day of Women and...

